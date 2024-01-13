Abortion, guns, housing and more: A breakdown of bills introduced in Virginia’s General Assembly

RICHMOND — This year’s legislative session already is one for the books.

There’s a sky-high number of freshman lawmakers, a new General Assembly building and Don Scott just became the first Black speaker of the House of Delegates.

There’s also hundreds of new bills on everything from abortion and skill games to firearms and raising the minimum wage — and more could be coming. Legislators have until Jan. 19 to file legislation.

More than 2,000 bills were introduced as of Friday, but only a portion will be adopted. Last year, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed about 700 bills into law.

Democrats have slim majorities in both chambers, meaning compromise with Youngkin will be essential for getting most measures signed into law. But they’ll have more time this year to negotiate — in even years the legislative session spans 60 days.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s to come:

Abortion, adoption and birth control

The issue of abortion rights has taken center stage in Virginia since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Sens. Mamie Locke of Hampton and Louise Lucas of Portsmouth are among five Democrats carrying a constitutional amendment that would enshrine reproductive rights into the state constitution.

“This right to make and effectuate one’s own decisions about all matters related to one’s pregnancy shall not be denied, burdened, or infringed upon, unless justified by a compelling state interest,” the measure states. “…The Commonwealth shall not penalize, prosecute, or otherwise take adverse action against an individual on the basis of an actual, potential, perceived, or alleged outcome of such individual’s pregnancy.”

Constitutional amendments must pass the General Assembly during two legislative sessions with an election in between. The amendments then need approval from Virginia voters — not the governor — to take effect.

Under current state law, abortions are allowed during the first and second trimester, or during the third trimester if three physicians agree the pregnancy will lead to the woman’s death or substantially harm her health.

Story continues

Republicans on the campaign trail last year rallied around Youngkin’s call to limit abortions after the 15-week mark, but with Democrats controlling both chambers, any legislation aiming to restrict reproductive rights is likely dead on arrival.

Two legislators, however, are seeking to reduce abortions by promoting adoption.

Sen. Emily Jordan, R-Smithfield, and Del. Anne Ferrell Tata, R-Virginia Beach, each introduced bills that would create a $4,000 nonrefundable tax credit for individuals or married couples who finalize a legal nonfamily adoption from 2024 to 2028.

Other legislation from Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, would guarantee the right to obtain and use birth control, including condoms, oral medications and intrauterine devices.

___

Firearms

During a news conference Wednesday, House and Senate Democrats identified gun violence prevention as a top priority and explained they were introducing a range of gun safety legislation.

“It is an unfortunate reality that gun violence is an epidemic in our communities,” said Del. Kathy Tran of Springfield. “It is the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States. We cannot become immune.”

Sen. Creigh Deeds of Charlottesville is carrying the most ambitious measure. His bill would prohibit the importing, selling, manufacturing or purchasing of assault firearms. It would also ban the sale of large capacity ammunition feeding devices. Four Democrats from Hampton Roads are co-sponsoring the bill, including Locke, Lucas and Sens. Aaron Rouse of Virginia Beach and Angelia Williams Graves of Norfolk.

Graves also introduced a bill intended to prevent gun accidents by requiring those purchasing a firearm to complete a gun safety class.

Another bill from Del. Nadarius Clark of Suffolk would require those buying a firearm to simultaneously purchase a locking device if they live in the same household as a child or teenager. Those who do not purchase the device would be required, under penalty of perjury, to complete a form from state police asserting they do not reside with a minor.

Calls for safe storage laws have increased since a 6-year-old Newport News student brought his mother’s gun to school last year and shot his teacher.

A 2-year old girl in Hampton also died last month after accidently shooting herself.

Sens. Schuyler VanValkenburg, Adam Ebbin and Jennifer Boysko introduced a bill that would hold gun owners responsible for failing to prevent a minor from accessing their weapon — if they use the gun to harm themselves or others. The gun owner would be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor, or a Class 5 felony if the minor had previously been charged with a violent juvenile felony or been the subject of a school-initiated threat assessment.

Lastly, a bill from Del. Cliff Hayes, D-Chesapeake, is intended to prevent impulsive violence by enacting a five-day waiting period for gun purchases.

Authorities said the gunman who fatally shot six employees at a Chesapeake Walmart in 2022 legally purchased his firearm the same day as the massacre.

Although Democrats will likely push gun safety bills through the legislature, the measures would face an uphill battle on the governor’s desk. Youngkin said during a televised town hall last year that he didn’t believe stricter gun laws would prevent violence.

“It’s not laws that keep us safe; it’s the behavior of people,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “Parents have a responsibility to keep guns out of their young children’s hands … We need parents to take ownership of what they are doing and we need to also make sure that we address the crisis in the family.”

But Scott hopes that some middle ground solutions can be reached. In an interview last week, he pointed to legislation the governor signed last year that incentivized responsible gun ownership by offering an income tax credit for the purchase of safety devices.

“I think there is some hope in getting another bill like that out, and I think there is some hope in getting the governor to sign it,” said Scott, a Portsmouth Democrat.

While Democrats are expected to kill any efforts at loosening gun laws, a few Republicans are still trying to expand gun rights.

Del. A.C. Cordoza of Hampton is carrying a bill that would require state police to “immediately issue” a nonresident concealed handgun permit if the individual’s application is taking longer than 90 days to process. Current law does not provide a time limit.

___

Criminal justice

During his state of the commonwealth address Wednesday, Youngkin called on legislators to enact stricter penalties for drug dealers and criminals who use firearms.

Republicans have obliged.

Sens. Danny Diggs of Yorktown and Bill DeSteph of Virginia Beach introduced bills that would increase the mandatory minimum sentencing requirements for repeat offenders who use guns to commit crimes. Another measure from Sen. Minority Leader Ryan McDougle would allow drug dealers to be charged with felony homicide if they provided controlled substances to an individual who died as a result.

“Virginians suffer when we miss the opportunity to lead,” Youngkin said. “There is no greater reminder of this than the stark fact that on average five Virginians die from fentanyl poisoning every single day. And because of weak drug laws, too many drug dealers are not prosecuted.”

Additionally, Republican Del. Tim Griffin introduced a bill that would bring back capital punishment. Virginia abolished the death penalty in 2021.

___

Campaign finance

Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, is bringing back a bill that would prohibit politicians from using campaign donations on personal expenditures.

Other legislation from Sen. Danica Roem, D-Manassas, would further ban candidates and political committees from accepting contributions from public utilities. Dominion Energy has long been among the state’s top political donors.

Virginia has some of the most lax campaign spending laws in the nation. Politicians can legally spend campaign donations on essentially anything, and there’s no limit on who can donate or how much donors can give. Candidates must report their expenses, but the reporting requirements are vague and it’s not always clear what specific items were purchased.

Virginia politicians can spend campaign donations on just about anything. Here’s why reform efforts have failed.

Another bill from DeSteph would allow the state Board of Elections to extend the deadline for filing campaign finance reports for candidates with extenuating circumstances. It would further create an appeals process for those hit with civil penalties under the Campaign Finance Disclosure Act of 2006.

___

Transportation

Hampton Roads might be getting a new bridge.

Del. Kim Taylor, R-Petersburg, introduced legislation that would order a study to explore constructing a bridge from James City County to Hog Island in Surry County. She said Surry County’s population is growing and many residents rely on the ferry to get to work.

“People are living in Surry but working elsewhere,” Taylor said. “This is not the beginning of the bridge project, but a study that will provide us with valuable information about the impacts of a bridge across the (James) river.”

Another bill from Del. Candi Mundon King, D-Richmond, would cap electronic toll collection charges at $200 per month for state residents using toll bridges, ferries, roads or tunnels. The bill would further allow those who receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits to use such infrastructure for free.

___

Animal welfare

Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, introduced a bill to reduce animal overpopulation.

Animal shelters nationwide struggle with overcrowding, including those in Hampton Roads. His bill would create an animal sterilization program that would reimburse participating veterinarians for surgeries they perform on eligible cats or dogs from low-income homes. Another bill from Stanley would allow localities to create public animal cruelty registries.

Meanwhile, Boysko and Del. Shelly Simonds, D-Newport News, are carrying bills that would require facilities that conduct animal testing to publicly reveal the species and number of animals being used.

Animal welfare issues in Virginia have received increased attention in the statehouse since an undercover investigation by the Norfolk-based People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in 2021 brought to light severe abuses at a dog breeding center in Cumberland County. The Envigo-owned facility bred dogs for experiments and had received repeated citations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

___

Housing

Price is bringing back a bill intended to help tenants who can’t get landlords to fix problems that present a threat to their health or safety, such as mold or broken air conditioning. Her bill would allow localities to take legal action against landlords to force them to make repairs.

A bill carried by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond, would make it easier for religious institutions to develop on-site affordable housing on land they already own.

A bill introduced by Clark seeks to prevent rent-gouging by landlords. The bill would allow localities to adopt ordinances establishing a cap on annual rent increases, which would be tied to the Consumer Price Index.

___

Business

The General Assembly voted in 2020 to raise the minimum wage in increments over the next several years, but an additional vote is needed this year to continue that plan.

Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, is working to ensure the scheduled increases continue. Her bill would raise the minimum wage to $13.50 per hour in 2025 and bump it to $15.00 in 2026. Minimum wage is currently $12 per hour.

Meanwhile, two senators — Rouse and Ebbin — introduced bills that would establish a framework for creating a legal retail marijuana market and allow sales to begin in 2025. Virginia has murky laws regarding marijuana. The state in 2021 made it legal for individuals to grow or possess small amounts, but the General Assembly never created a legal retail market for selling it.

The measure appears unlikely to receive the governor’s signature. Speaking to reporters after his state of the commonwealth address, Youngkin said “I just don’t have a lot of interest in pressing forward with marijuana legislation.”

Rouse is further pushing to create a pathway for legalizing skill games.

The legal status of the games has caused controversy as Virginia has gone back and forth on whether the slot machine-like devices are allowed.

Rouse’s bill would direct the Virginia Department of Taxation to collect a monthly tax of 15% from the gross revenue of each skill game machine from each skill game distributor.

___

Same-sex marriage

A constitutional amendment from Ebbin would remove language in the state constitution defining marriage as a union between one man and one woman.

Since Roe fell, same-sex marriage advocates have become concerned the Supreme Court also might overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

___

The budget

Taxes, mental health, education funding, professional sports teams: They’re all issues wrapped up in budget negotiations.

State legislators are tasked this year with enacting a two-year state budget plan. Youngkin’s budget proposal, which will serve as a starting point for negotiations, entails cutting income taxes by 12% across all income brackets while increasing sales tax from 4.3% to 5.2% and expanding the sales and use tax base to include digital goods.

His proposal further calls for large investments in mental health, including $23 million to expand school-based services for students and $46 million to bolster community crisis receiving centers and mobile response teams. Another $307 million would go toward increasing waivers for individuals with disabilities to receive support services without being in an institution — a provision many advocates in Hampton Roads say is desperately needed.

Democrats signaled strong support for the mental health initiatives, but have slammed the governor’s tax plan for being regressive.

Youngkin is also urging the General Assembly to work together to bring professional sports teams to the state.

The governor reached a tentative deal last month with the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals to move those teams to Virginia. The plan, which needs billions to develop an arena and convention center in Alexandria, requires the legislature’s approval.

On Wednesday, Sen. Majority Leader Scott Surovell expressed cautious optimism about the plan.

“It’s an interesting proposal that we are continuing to evaluate,” he said. “It’s very complicated and we’ve asked to see exactly what is proposed, which we haven’t gotten yet — the fine details and fine print will be very important on this.”

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com