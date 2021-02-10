Engadget FAQ

How do I get in touch with Engadget?

Feel free to drop us a line at tips@engadget.com. If you want to reach a particular editor, try [first name dot last name] at Engadget dot com. We read every email, but due to the high volume of messages we can’t promise that we’ll always respond.

Where can I follow Engadget on social media?

We spend most of our time these days on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Spotify. Once you’ve followed our main Twitter account (@engadget), be sure to check out @EngadgetDeals and @EngadgetGaming, too!

Do companies pay you to review their products? Do you keep the gadgets you review?

Engadget is an editorially independent newsroom. Companies cannot pay for coverage. Our advertising arm and parent company are not involved in our editorial decisions. When we borrow review devices from companies, our policy is to send those products back once we’re done testing them.

Will you review my product?

Maybe. Engadget takes pride in its hardware and software reviews, and we always love hearing about new products. Be warned, though, that our reviews team is very selective. It's not just that we have discerning tastes; there are only a few of us, which means we have to be choosy about what we cover. Though we welcome pitches on possible reviews, we can't promise we'll be able to review your product. Also, if you don't hear back from us, please don't take it personally; due to the volume of pitches we receive, it's not feasible for us to respond to each message. If we are interested, we will be in touch.

Since [insert company here] pays to advertise on Engadget, does that mean Engadget is biased in its coverage of that company?

Engadget’s parent company, Verizon Media, handles the sale and programming of ads on our site. Engadget’s editorial team has no involvement in deciding which ads are displayed, where on the site they are displayed or when they may appear. We have no control over the ads here, save for the fact that we tell our sales team to try and keep ads off the site that we think are bad for the reader experience. In other words, our editorial staff and the ad-sales team are completely separate entities. What's more, our editors do not buy individual stocks in any tech companies. To be clear: No one who writes for Engadget is on the take!

May I reprint Engadget articles?

A licensing agreement is required for repurposing our content for commercial use (e.g., inclusion in advertisements, marketing materials, films, TV shows, textbooks, museum displays). Engadget is represented by the licensing agency PARS International Corporation. Visit Engadget Reprints to learn more.

Do you accept guest posts?

Sorry, Engadget is no longer accepting guest posts.

Comments

How do I comment?

At the end of every post, you'll see a comment box with a text field. Clicking on this box or on the gray "Login" button in the top banner of any Engadget.com page will produce a pop-up box where you can register or sign in. This login will also allow you to submit user reviews for any gadget with a product page in our buyer’s guide.

I forgot my username or password. What do I do?

You’ll find a “Forgot username?” link on Engadget’s login page. If you enter the correct username, you’ll then see a “Forgot password?” link below the password field.

How do I delete my account?

You can delete your account here.

Why was my comment removed?

There are several reasons this might happen, but here are some of the most common ones:

Your comment is spam or attempting to sell something.

Your comment contains a word on our banned-word list and was removed by our filter.

Your comment contains a swear word or personal attack directed at another user or one of our editors (we have feelings, too).

Your comment is racist, sexist, homophobic, ageist, ableist, obscene or offensive.

We also reserve the right to remove comments that are disruptive, off-topic or trolling. If you create a history of trolling or other offensive behavior, we will ban your account. That means that your username, email and potentially IP address will be barred from our system, and you'll no longer be able to comment on Engadget.

Isn’t deleting comments censorship?

Commenting on Engadget is not a right passed down to you by the Constitution, nor is our comment section a public forum in which you can say anything with impunity. Engadget is a private business, and there are rules and guidelines for participating in our community. We work hard to keep the comment section a fun, engaging experience for all our readers, which requires moderation and sometimes deletion of comments. Our staff will not delete comments without good reason, but deletions are always at our discretion.

My username and password aren’t working, even though I know they are correct. What gives?

Have you created an account with our system recently? If you haven't commented in a while, your login might be associated with an older commenting system, which means you'll need to create a new account. It's also possible that you've been banned from commenting for one of the reasons mentioned above. If you’re experiencing a problem logging in or believe you’ve been unfairly banned, please send us an email at comments@engadget.com.

I’ve found a comment that I find offensive. What can I do?

You can report an offensive comment by clicking the "Report" button, which is located in the drop-down menu in the upper-right of the comment. Our moderators will then be notified. We look at all flagged and reported comments, and delete when we decide it's necessary. We strongly discourage you from engaging with offenders -- it almost never helps. Indeed, comment threads that devolve into personal insults will be deleted. If you want to throw down and have a fight, take it outside (our comment section).