Above and Beyond Organic, Eminence Organic Skin Care Celebrates 2021 Accomplishments

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eminence Organic Skin Care, the brand of choice for celebrities, consumers, and spa professionals, continued building on its award-winning history and was honored in 2021 for its efficacious natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care products, industry-leading support of the professional skin care industry, and commitment to philanthropy. Through its extraordinary products, green practices and charitable contributions, this leading holistic skin care company rings in the new year sustaining a positive impact on wellness and the environment.

In 2021, thousands of spa industry decision-makers across America voted for their preferred brands and products in the annual American Spa Professional's Choice Awards from American Spa Magazine. For the 13th year in a row, spa professionals recognized Eminence Organics' unmatched presence in the industry, awarding the brand "Favorite Skin Care Line' and 'Favorite Company for Product Education', in addition to "Favorite Bodycare Line", "Favorite Anti-Aging Line", and "Favorite Natural Line".

Additional spa industry awards received include:

Dermascope 2021 Aestheticians' Choice Awards

Healing Lifestyles & Spas 2021 Earth Day Beauty Awards

Les Nouvelles Esthetiques & Spa's 2021 Best Product Awards – Best Organic Skin Care

The beauty industry also recognized the brand's amazing products with the following awards:

Allure 2021 Best of Beauty Awards – Clean Beauty

Her Campus 2021 College Beauty Awards

Health 2021 Beauty Awards

NewBeauty 2021 Beauty Awards

Shape 2021 Beauty Awards

Total Beauty 2021 Beauty Awards

Winning products include the Mangosteen Gel Moisturizer, Apricot Body Oil, Acne Advanced Cleansing Foam, Lilikoi Daily Defense Moisturizer SPF, Camellia Glow Solid Face Oil and the Turmeric Energizing Treatment, respectively.

Eminence Organic Skin Care also had the great honor of receiving the 2021 ISPA Innovate Award in the Philanthropy category for 'New Product Donation Initiative'. The ISPA Innovate Awards highlight solutions and innovations implemented specifically in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eminence Organic Skin Care was awarded for its donation of over 50,000 hand sanitizers and 6,700 personal care products to hospitals, non-profits and medical facilities responding to COVID-19.

Eminence Organics, through its Eminence Kids Foundation launched in 2013, also reached a new milestone of over 142,000 organic and nutrient-rich meals donated to sick children around the world since its inception. Additionally, over the holidays, Eminence donated hundreds of copies of 'Right This Very Minute' to Eminence Kids Foundation locations across North America. This informative children's book celebrates various farming practices that produce the delicious and nutritious foods we eat every day. By gifting these books, the Eminence Kids Foundation strives to instill healthy choices in children at an early age so they can carry the knowledge to make smart nutritional decisions throughout the rest of their lives.

Eminence Organic Skin Care is proud to continue its commitment to sustainability and the environment through the Forests for the Future program, empowering people to restore their environment, grow their food, and build a sustainable income and future for themselves, their families, and their communities. Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold and the brand recently exceeded nineteen million trees planted.

Eminence Organic Skin Care would like to thank all Spa Partners and dedicated fans for their ongoing support and for being a part of another tremendous year for the company.

About Eminence Organic Skin Care: Eminence Organic Skin Care provides natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care to leading spas in over 60 countries. Blending herbal craftsmanship, Hungarian skin rejuvenation techniques and hand-picked ingredients, the company crafts award-winning products both good for the earth and the skin. As a proud Certified B Corporation®, Eminence Organics continues to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency for employees, customers, and the community. Through the Forests for the Future initiative, Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold and has planted over 18 million trees to date.

Media Contact: Elizabeth Rodger | Pierce Mattie Communication | erodger@piercemattie.com

