Above normal temperatures expected this year

Spring is quickly approaching, according to Jim Noel of Ohio State University. The question is, what is in store for planting season from Mother Nature? He says there is a strong El Niño ongoing in the eastern Pacific Ocean, but it is weakening quickly and should end during planting season. Often effects in the atmosphere can linger a bit longer. The years where strong El Niño events came to an end in spring include 2016, 1998, 1982, 1973, 1958 and 1878. However, as we go into summer and autumn, there is a growing chance of a La Niña returning, which is opposite of El Niño.

Ned Birkey

The message is the above-normal temperatures are expected to remain with us for most of 2024. Precipitation is likely to turn from drier than normal to slightly wetter than normal through our spring plant in Ohio (not as dry as 2023). As we get into the growing season, uncertainty grows for rainfall, as it looks like Ohio is likely to experience wide fluctuations with some areas slightly wetter than normal while other areas see potentially some drought development.

Our vegetative greening-up is running 20 days ahead of schedule now. We expect this 10-20 day ahead of schedule greening up to continue through March. See latest green up image provided by the USGS with NOAA data. You can see the data anytime at usanpn.org/files/npn/maps/six-leaf-index-anomaly.png Finally, the question is what about the last spring freeze date in 2024? Typically, we see the last hard freeze in April. Right now, most data say a near normal April date is most likely. We do not see a late hard freeze into May this year as of now. You can get all the official climate outlooks from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center at cpc.ncep.noaa.gov.

Trying new crop products can be a challenge, as farmers face new and various seed, soil and foliar products. Last week at the Commodity Classic in Houston, Texas, there were numerous companies and booths promoting products such as starter fertilizer additives and biological growth promoters, foliar fertilizers and fungicides. Drones used in agriculture is another new and exciting area, but not for this article. Farmers considering new products should use them on limited acres first, then scout, test and measure, including grain yields to verify the performance. Kip Cullers from Missouri, who held the soybean world record at one time at 160 bushels per acre, said he would try things on the field next to the house, where he could observe it every day. Ideally other locations, trying the same product, will also confirm your data, and hopefully from a university trial or other unbiased source.

Very early planted soybeans in March of 1988, 1998 and 2018 were done when early spring weather was warmer and drier than normal. In all cases, colder weather followed negating a lot of the perceived benefit. Planting too early is a time “filler-upper,” like recreational tillage that gives farmers something to do, but does not accomplish enough benefit. Early planted soybean research in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana have consistently shown that late April is the optimal time to plant “early” soybeans. Yields remain consistent through about May 10 before declining significantly. The goal is always to capture a longer planting window for attaining maximum yield potential. However, in years with inclement spring weather, we have had outstanding yields in the Michigan Soybean Yield contest even from fields planted as late as June 8. Cold soil temperatures may hinder germination as long as three weeks, making seeds susceptible to diseases and insects.

Home garden (or lawn) soil testing is as important to homeowners and gardeners as it is for farmers with crops or those with hay or pastures. A bona-fide soil test, from a reputable laboratory, is invaluable to properly knowing if you need any lime or fertilizer, and, if so, how much of which nutrient. Home test soil kits, such as sold at gardening centers, are not nearly as accurate or thorough as professional testing, such as is available from the Monroe County Extension office and their partnership with a professional lab. For optimal plant growth, a test for soil pH and nutrient status should be done every three to five years. 10-year summaries of ag soil test results from MSU have consistently shown higher soil pH levels and high levels of phosphorus but lower levels of potassium. Soil tests for micronutrients can be less than 50% reliable and are rarely recommended for homeowners and gardeners. A home yard or garden soil sample kit, including a postage-paid mailer, costs $26 from MSU. Interested persons can Google: “Don’t Guess Soil Test” to get detailed sampling information or even order a soil sampler mailing kit online.

— Ned Birkey is an MSU Extension educator emeritus and a regular contributor to The Monroe News.

