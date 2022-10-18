U.S. markets closed

ABPGroup Announces Business Momentum and Expansion Across Southeast Asia led by Robust Cybersecurity Demand

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABPGroup, a leading cybersecurity technology solutions provider, today announced business momentum and growth plans for the Southeast Asia (SEA) region.

Headquartered in Singapore, ABPGroup is the holding company of four subsidiary companies and business units, each with its distinct area of expertise and focus within the cybersecurity ecosystem. They are namely focused technology developer Sunnic, systems integrator Tindo, value-added distributor Securite, and managed security services provider GCSS.

ABPGroup has achieved remarkable momentum at the group level over the past 12 months, with the four business units registering double-digit year-over-year growth across SEA. ABPGroup's regional traction has been driven by record demand for best-in-class cybersecurity solutions and managed services among large and mid-market enterprises from both private and public sectors in the region, as organisations accelerated their digital transformation efforts and resiliency strategies to address security challenges in the post pandemic world.

ABPGroup headquarters in Singapore
ABPGroup headquarters in Singapore

ABPGroup has already acquired Grade A office space totalling approximately 20,000 square feet to establish two regional headquarters in Singapore and Malaysia, which will be used to address different market segments in Southeast Asia.

Other immediate priorities and growth plans over the next six to 12 months include expanding its footprint organically across the region spanning Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam; as well as increasing its total regional headcount and reseller network by at least two-fold by 2023, and amplifying its corporate and subsidiary brand awareness across the region.

ABPGroup will also enhance its cybersecurity operations centres (SOCs) managed by GCSS in Singapore and Malaysia. The new security centres are designed to focus on advanced detection and response capabilities, leveraging state-of-the-art technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), automation, machine learning (ML) and threat intelligence (TI). Managed by a team of security professionals 24/7, the new facilities represent a strategic cybersecurity hub serving customers in the region, helping them gain broader visibility and resiliency against the evolving threat landscape.

ABPGroup logo
ABPGroup logo

"As organisations step up their digitalisation efforts and adopt hybrid working models for competitive advantage in the post pandemic era, it is even more crucial to protect and safeguard their digital assets and reputation against cybercriminals as the world gets increasingly connected," said Sun Yi, Group CEO of ABPGroup. "We are working in partnership with our customers and partners in the region to augment their cybersecurity posture, and ensure they stay vigilant in maintaining best security practices while innovating for success in the long term."

According to IDC, spending on security solutions and services in Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) is expected to exceed US$31 billion in 2022. Despite headwinds such as geopolitical conflicts and rising inflation, investments in cybersecurity-related hardware, software and services are expected to reach US$57.6 billion in 2026. The banking, telecommunications, government and manufacturing sectors will be the biggest spenders on IT security in 2022.

About ABPGroup

ABPGroup is Asia's leading cybersecurity technology provider that focuses on providing best-of-breed solutions that address today's business challenges. Founded in 2014 and headquarted in Singapore, ABPGroups is the parent company of four subsidiary companies and business units, namely namely focused technology developer Sunnic, systems integrator Tindo, value-added distributor Securite, and managed security services provider GCSS. For more information, please visit www.abpgroup.com.

 

SOURCE ABPGroup

