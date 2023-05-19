ABR Holdings Insider Ups Holding During Year \

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in ABR Holdings Limited's (SGX:533 ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

ABR Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The MD & Executive Director Yee Lim Ang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$144k worth of shares at a price of S$0.45 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of S$0.47. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Yee Lim Ang.

Yee Lim Ang bought 821.10k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of S$0.46. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does ABR Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that ABR Holdings insiders own 58% of the company, worth about S$55m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ABR Holdings Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about ABR Holdings. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in ABR Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

