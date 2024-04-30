ABR Holdings (SGX:533) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

ABR Holdings Limited (SGX:533) will increase its dividend on the 28th of May to SGD0.01, which is 33% higher than last year's payment from the same period of SGD0.0075. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.7%.

ABR Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before this announcement, ABR Holdings was paying out 71% of earnings, but a comparatively small 13% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 5.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 62%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.02 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.0125. The dividend has shrunk at around 4.6% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

We Could See ABR Holdings' Dividend Growing

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that ABR Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 5.8% a year over the past five years. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

Our Thoughts On ABR Holdings' Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for ABR Holdings (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

