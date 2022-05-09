Abracon launches expanded and enhanced website addressing the needs of global design engineers and global sourcing teams.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ -- Abracon recently launched website enhancements with the addition of 16 product and market feature-rich pages, technical design support materials, new engineering tools, and upgraded navigation.

As part of Abracon's ongoing commitment to support our customers with easy access to technical information and current product and market resources, the company developed and launched new digital pages full of curated content. As the Timing, RF & Antenna and Inductors and Connectivity product portfolios expand with New Product Introductions (NPIs) and acquisition acquired brands, the company has more enhancements planned with our global customers in mind.

"After the acquisition of ProAnt last year, we saw a unique opportunity to combine the strength of the two companies into one website to provide RF Engineers with easy navigation and access to products including Stamped Antennas, GNNSS, WI/Fi and Bluetooth and ProAnt-Niche™ all in one place," said Amy Keller Vice President of Global Marketing. "We now have a featured RF & Antennas landing page that enables quick navigation across the antenna protocols and antenna types to easily learn more and select the best solution."

The company saw this as an opportunity to build out their well-established Timing and Inductor business lines providing separate landing pages that provide interactive tools, technical articles, and the latest resources. The parametric search capability, enhanced late last year, was upgraded with easy product filtering, giving engineers and sourcing professionals flexibility and quick access to technical information, datasheets, and our product availability at our global distribution partners.

The company offers Chinese language versions of top resources including white papers, guides, and interactive catalogs. For the latest Abracon website updates, visit www.abracon.com

About Abracon, LLC

Founded in 1992, Abracon, LLC is an industry leader in passive components, providing frequency control & timing devices, RF & antenna, and inductor & connectivity solutions through a global distribution network. Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon has sales, engineering, and operations teams around the globe. With service, quality, and technical expertise at the company's core, Abracon powers the AEL Crystals, Ecliptek, Fox, ILSI, and the ProAnt brands while enabling innovative, connected IoT solutions in markets spanning data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, aerospace, defense, and beyond. Learn more at www.abracon.com.

SOURCE Abracon, LLC

