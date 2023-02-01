Abracon Welcomes Richard Diaz as Vice President of Global Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, LLC (Abracon), a leading global manufacturer of Frequency Control & Timing, RF & Antenna, and Inductor & Connectivity solutions, welcomes Richard Diaz as the company's new Vice President of Global Operations for Abracon, reporting to Tony Roybal, President & CEO at the company's headquarters in Spicewood, Texas.

Richard Diaz, Vice President of Global Operations

"Richard comes to Abracon with a strong track record of success, a determination to win, and a commitment to high-performance teams and operational excellence," said Tony Roybal, Abracon President & CEO. "As an experienced leader, Richard will work closely with Sr. Staff to drive operational performance to accelerate the execution of our global growth strategy."

Most recently, Diaz held the role of Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain at Avnet. While at Avnet, he was responsible for material management, supply chain solutions, and business optimization efforts aligning with sales, finance, and IT to drive growth and improve profits. With over 25 years of experience in the electronic components industry, Diaz has held leadership roles in supply chain, pricing management, operations, sales, and business development. He received his bachelor's degree in Finance from Arizona State University and his MBA from the University of Phoenix.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Abracon team. Abracon is a broad-line industry leader in their space, has great technology, serving all segments, and is well aligned with key hyper-growth areas such as the automotive and industrial markets. As the electronics components market continues to grow, I look forward to working with the talented team at Abracon to drive industry-leading results to capitalize on the company's partnerships, technology, and strategy."

About Abracon

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon enables global customers to design next-generation products by offering innovative and high-performance Frequency Control & Timing, Inductors & Connectivity, and RF & Antenna solutions. Abracon accelerates customers' time to market by focusing on technical expertise, service excellence, and providing reliable electronic components through a global distribution network. With service, quality, and technical knowledge at the company's core, Abracon empowers innovative connected technology in markets spanning data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, aerospace, defense, and beyond.

