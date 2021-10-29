U.S. markets open in 8 hours 8 minutes

Abramson Smith Waldsmith LLP is Advocating for Those Who Have Been Wronged or Injured

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Trying to pursue a personal injury claim is seldom easy, especially for those who are still dealing with the physical and emotional aftermath of the injury. In such a delicate time victims are better served by working with a law firm that has a vast amount of experience dealing with personal injury cases, and Abramson Smith Waldsmith LLP is one such law firm. Their expertise is trusted even among other lawyers - as their website explains: "When other attorneys need help taking a case to trial, they call us."

Abramson Smith Waldsmith LLP specializes in handling cases covering the full range of serious personal injury cases, dealing with claims related to car accidents, sports injuries, sexual abuse, wrongful death, and more. They are accustomed to offering effective legal counsel in complex cases involving large and powerful insurance companies.

As a boutique law firm specializing exclusively in personal injury cases, Abramson Smith Waldsmith LLP has the advantage of being able to have its partners offer personal attention to every case the firm decides to take. The specialist firm is also uniquely qualified to handle complex cases, with over 80 years of combined litigation experience and a long record of winning on behalf of their clients.

The law firm has a reputation of excellence and the commitment needed to maintain that reputation. "We thoroughly and systematically prepare every case for presentation to a jury, we seek full and fair compensation for all damages, and we keep our clients informed of case developments and status," states their website.

The types of cases the law firm typically handles include:

1 - Motor vehicle accidents: this includes serious injuries and fatal accidents involving cars, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, buses, plane crashes, boat accidents, and various other accidents involving either two vehicles, a vehicle and a pedestrian, or a vehicle and one of its passengers;

2 - Catastrophic injuries: This includes cases related to serious injuries that require extensive medical treatment, rehabilitative therapy, and other forms of long-term care. Examples of potentially catastrophic personal injuries include brain injury, spinal cord injury, burn injuries - caused by fires or explosions -, birth injuries, and more. They also handle cases related to elder abuse and wrongful death cases;

3 - Sexual abuse and molestation: When an authority figure becomes a perpetrator of sexual abuse - be that authority figure a teacher, priest, minister, a doctor, or something similar - they can be tried as a criminal, but they aren't the only ones potentially guilty. The institution that failed to adequately screen and supervise the perpetrator may also be liable for this failure, and the victim may be able to get financial compensation for everything they went through.

Abramson Smith Waldsmith LLP offers free consultations for anyone looking for a brain injury attorney or who needs help with any other personal injury case. A full list of the types of cases they handle can be found on the law firm's website, alongside their track record of securing multi-million dollar settlements for plaintiffs.

Contact

19 Tehama Street, Suite A
San Francisco, CA 94105
415-421-7995

SOURCE: Abramson Smith Waldsmith LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670305/Abramson-Smith-Waldsmith-LLP-is-Advocating-for-Those-Who-Have-Been-Wronged-or-Injured

