Will AbraSilver Resource (CVE:ABRA) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether AbraSilver Resource (CVE:ABRA) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is AbraSilver Resource's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at December 2022, AbraSilver Resource had cash of CA$16m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$26m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 7 months as of December 2022. Importantly, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that AbraSilver Resource will reach cashflow breakeven in 4 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is AbraSilver Resource's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because AbraSilver Resource isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by a very significant 72%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can AbraSilver Resource Raise Cash?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, AbraSilver Resource shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of CA$225m, AbraSilver Resource's CA$26m in cash burn equates to about 12% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is AbraSilver Resource's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought AbraSilver Resource's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. One real positive is that at least one analyst is forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Summing up, we think the AbraSilver Resource's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, AbraSilver Resource has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

