U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,009.00
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,043.00
    +57.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,818.00
    +12.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.70
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.54
    +0.61 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.70
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0499
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    +0.0930 (+2.65%)
     

  • Vix

    20.75
    +1.69 (+8.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2201
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8670
    +0.1820 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,037.91
    -174.99 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.75
    -8.47 (-2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,902.11
    +81.71 (+0.29%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Abrasive blasting equipment market size to grow by USD 131.56 million, Vendors to develop new products with new technologies to compete in the market - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global abrasive blasting equipment market is fragmented and consists of a few large manufacturers and some small and medium-sized manufacturers. Competition is expected to intensify as products with new features and technologies are introduced to the market by major players. There are a few vendors that produce custom blasting solutions based on customer requirements. Vendors experience the highest demand from the automotive, aerospace, and shipbuilding industries. The growth of these sectors is expected to drive the demand for abrasive blasting equipment during the forecast period. Request latest PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market 2023-2027

The abrasive blasting equipment market size is forecasted to grow by USD 131.56 million. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. Buy the Report

Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market 2023-2027: Scope

The abrasive blasting equipment market report covers the following areas:

Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Type

  • Geography

Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

ABShot Tecnics SL, AGTOS GmbH, Airblast BV, Axxiom Manufacturing Inc., BLASTCORE LLC, Burwell Technologies, Clemco Industries Corp., Empire Abrasive Equipment, Graco Inc., Guyson Corp., Kramer Industries Inc., ProBlast Inc., Raptor Blasting Systems LLC, Sintokogio Ltd., Surface Finishing Equipment Co., Tip Plus Corp., torbo ENGINEERING KEIZERS GmbH, Trinco Trinity Tool Co., Viking Corp., and Vixen Surface Treatments Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

What are the key data covered in the abrasive blasting equipment market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist abrasive blasting equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the abrasive blasting equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the abrasive blasting equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the abrasive blasting equipment market, vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related Reports:

Sand Blasting Machine Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The sand blasting machine market size is forecasted to grow by USD 324.15 million from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 5.28%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive, construction, marine, oil and gas, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Underground Mining Equipment Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The underground mining equipment market size is forecasted to grow by USD 5.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.81%. This report extensively covers underground mining equipment market segmentation by application (room and pillar mining, longwall mining, borehole mining, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

162

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.02%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 131.56 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

4.83

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABShot Tecnics SL, AGTOS GmbH, Airblast BV, Axxiom Manufacturing Inc., BLASTCORE LLC, Burwell Technologies, Clemco Industries Corp., Empire Abrasive Equipment, Graco Inc., Guyson Corp., Kramer Industries Inc., ProBlast Inc., Raptor Blasting Systems LLC, Sintokogio Ltd., Surface Finishing Equipment Co., Tip Plus Corp., torbo ENGINEERING KEIZERS GmbH, Trinco Trinity Tool Co., Viking Corp., and Vixen Surface Treatments Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global abrasive blasting equipment market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Construction and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Manual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ABShot Tecnics SL

  • 12.4 AGTOS GmbH

  • 12.5 Airblast BV

  • 12.6 Axxiom Manufacturing Inc.

  • 12.7 BLASTCORE LLC

  • 12.8 Burwell Technologies

  • 12.9 Clemco Industries Corp.

  • 12.10 Empire Abrasive Equipment

  • 12.11 Graco Inc.

  • 12.12 Guyson Corp.

  • 12.13 Kramer Industries Inc.

  • 12.14 ProBlast Inc.

  • 12.15 Sintokogio Ltd.

  • 12.16 torbo ENGINEERING KEIZERS GmbH

  • 12.17 Viking Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market 2023-2027
Global Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abrasive-blasting-equipment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-131-56-million-vendors-to-develop-new-products-with-new-technologies-to-compete-in-the-market---technavio-301694363.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Headquarters Roles

    The layoffs will affect the company’s beverage business and its snacks and packaged-foods business, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • TSMC’s Arizona Chip Plant, Awaiting Biden Visit, Faces Birthing Pains

    High costs, lack of trained personnel and unexpected construction snags are among the issues cited by the Taiwanese company as it rushes to get the $12 billion factory ready to start production in December 2023.

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • Microsoft could take on FTC over $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses why Microsoft is fighting to acquire Activision Blizzard and where it could lead the Big Tech company.&nbsp;

  • PepsiCo Cutting Hundreds of Jobs in North America: WSJ

    PepsiCo told employees in an internal memo seen by The Wall Street Journal that the cuts are meant to help the beverage giant “operate more efficiently.”

  • Streaming: Hulu CEO predicts major acquisitions by platforms within 2 years

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the timeline for consolidation by competitors within the streaming space.

  • Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg to Take Over Consumer Unit After Executive Exit

    Consumer division leader Manon Brouillette departed after less than a year amid weak wireless subscriber growth.

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • Russia’s European Crude Sales Collapse Ahead of Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil shipments to Europe are shrinking fast. A European Union ban on seaborne imports from the country is now in effect, shutting off a market that was taking more than 1.5 million barrels a day before Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine in late February.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Ar

  • OPEC Will Not Increase Oil Production — What Will That Mean for Gas and Heating Oil Prices?

    Declining gas and oil prices in recent months have been good news for just about everyone -- except the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC is so unhappy about the trend that...

  • California Lawmakers to Consider Penalties on Oil Companies to Fight High Gas Prices

    A draft of the proposal released by Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out a framework that would set an annual maximum profit margin for oil refiners.

  • Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meet Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco

    Costco wins Yahoo Finance's coveted 'Company of the Year' award. Here are the biggest reasons why.

  • What the OPEC+ oil production cut means for gas prices

    The decision from OPEC+ to maintain output cuts of two million barrels per day could impact the decline in gas prices, which is an average of $3.40 per gallon.

  • I have no problem hiring ex-offenders. But they’re being let down

    I don’t care if a candidate for my company’s open position has a criminal record. But I do care about something more important

  • How we chose Costco as Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

    The retail giant helped consumers battled inflation and performed well as a result.

  • Texas’s Crypto Mining Boom Is Starting to Look More Like a Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- The digital gold rush in Texas is losing its luster as Bitcoin miners grapple with financial woes, leaving behind what some fear will be a wasteland of unfinished sites and abandoned equipment. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Las

  • These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy

    In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.