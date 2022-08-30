Abrasives Market to Reach USD 64.81 Billion by 2029 | Abrasives Industry to Grow at a CAGR of 5.9% During 2022-2029
Key companies covered in Abrasives Market are The 3M Company (U.S.), Saint-Gobain (U.S.), Krebs & Riedel (Germany), Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Fujimi Incorporated (Japan), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Carborundum Universal Limited (India), NIPPON RESIBON CORPORATION (Japan), KWH Mirka (Finland), NORITAKE CO., LIMITED (Japan) and Other Key Players.
Pune, India, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global abrasives market size was USD 41.05 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 43.43 billion in 2022 to USD 64.81 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the 2022-2029 period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Abrasives Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the market is expected to grow during the projected period due to increasing demand for the product from the automotive industry.
Report Coverage:
The report provides complete information and insights on recent developments and trends in the market. Also, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global market development is highlighted further in this report. Furthermore, the drivers and restraints affecting the market growth during the projected period are mentioned further in the report. Regional market insights on segmented market areas are provided further along with a list of key market players in the industry.
Report Scope & Segmentation:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2022-2029
Forecast CAGR
5.9%
2029 Value Projection
USD 64.81 Billion
Base Year
2021
Abrasives Market Size in 2021
USD 41.05 Billion
Historical Data
2018-2020
No. of Pages
182
Segments Covered
By Type, End-user and Regional Insights
Abrasives Market Growth Drivers
Increasing Demand for Abrasives in Automobile Sector to Augment Growth
Synthetic Segment to Lead Global Market Due to Rising Application
Competitive Landscape:
Strategic Acquisition Allow Companies to Propel Growth
The leading companies in this industry focus on various strategies to improve their business performance. The companies form strategic alliances and partnerships to globalize their brand and propel growth.
Key Industry Development:
December 2021: Carborundum Universal (CUMI), the German subsidiary of Murugappa Group, announced the acquisition of Awuko, a major market player. The acquisition is an asset purchase agreement to acquire the assets of Awuko.
Drivers & Restraints:
Increasing Demand from the Automotive Sector to Propel Growth
The market is anticipated to witness prominent growth during the forecast period due to the rising product application for construction activities. Also, the increasing demand for these products from the automobile sector is projected to fuel the global abrasives market growth during the forecast period. The surging product demand for coating applications is anticipated to boost market share.
However, lack of raw material availability and strict regulations may hinder the market growth.
Segments:
Synthetic Segment to Lead Global Market Due to Rising Application
By material, the market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. The synthetic segment is anticipated to lead the global market share due to high application of these products in various elements.
High Abrasive Use in Different Products to Boost Coated Segmental Growth
Based on product type, the market is trifurcated into bonded, coated, and super. The coated segment is anticipated to grow during the projected period. The increasing use of coated abrasives in consumer goods, furniture, surgical products, and fabrication products is anticipated to fuel the segmental growth.
Metal Fabrication to Propel Growth During Forecast Period
On the basis of application, the market is divided into automotive, electrical & electronics, metal fabrication, machinery, and others. The metal fabrication segment will grow in the coming years due to the rising demand for metal equipment.
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
COVID-19 Impact:
Halted Manufacturing Affected Market Growth During Pandemic
The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on various industries. The demand for abrasives decreased gradually during the initial lockdown phase due to restrictions imposed by governments. Also, manufacturing operations were halted to restrict the virus's spread. These factors affected the production and sales rate of the product used in the automobile and construction sectors.
Regional Insights:
Asia Pacific Holds Dominant Market Share Due to Rapid Commercialization
Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global abrasives market share during the forecast period due to the rising technological advancements. Also, increasing industrialization and rising commercialization are projected to fuel regional market growth in the coming years. The regional market stood at USD 22.89 billion in 2021.
