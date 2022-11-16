U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,997.25
    -2.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,592.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,888.25
    -16.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.20
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.83
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.70
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.01
    +0.49 (+2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0430
    +0.0081 (+0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.43
    +0.70 (+2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1916
    +0.0053 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3380
    +0.0600 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,622.13
    -223.06 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.85
    -5.85 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,357.40
    -12.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Abrasives Market Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report with Top Suppliers in the Abrasives Market| SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abrasives market will register an incremental spend of about USD 13.55 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.51% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Abrasive sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers.

Abrasives Market
Abrasives Market

This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on the Abrasives Market

Key Highlights Offered in the Report: 

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, and a detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPIs to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/abrasives-sourcing-and-procurement-
intelligence-report

Insights into Supplier Selection and Evaluation:

Profile and service capabilities of the service provider, industry specialization of the service providers, reputation of service providers, and assessment of value-added services are some of the most critical parameters that buyers use to shortlist the suppliers in Abrasives.

This report evaluates suppliers based on quality and purity tests of product samples, production capacity, certifications and accreditations, and geographical presence. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, working environment, quality control, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, legal requirements, change management procedures, pricing models, and penalty clauses.

For More Insights on Buyer Strategies and Tactical Negotiation Levers:
https://spendedge.com/sample-report/abrasives-sourcing-and-procurement-
intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price-influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 1%-2%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Abrasives TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the Top Abrasives Market Suppliers Listed in This Report:

This Abrasives procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc

  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA.

Smart Procurement Starts Here:

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access the latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy to use the platform:

Signup for our subscription services now for FREE!

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abrasives-market-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report-with-top-suppliers-in-the-abrasives-market-spendedge-301678543.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Target: 'Organized retail crime' drove astounding $400 million loss in profits this year

    Target feels the pinch of organized retail crime.

  • Fallen FTX Reveals Top Creditors on Friday

    Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses. The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger. The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan and Cromwell, said on Nov. 15 that the number of creditors could exceed one million, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

  • Biden-Xi Talks Boost U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rallied on Tuesday after President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping [restored dialogue](https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-xi-talks-mark-shift-in-u-s-china-ties-toward-managing-fierce-competition-11668534046?mod=panda_wsj_author_alert) ahead of a G-20 summit in Indonesia. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks dozens of Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges, jumped more than 6%. The American depository receipts of e-commerce giants Alibaba and Pind

  • Amid Twitter turmoil, Musk takes stand in $56 billion Tesla pay trial

    Elon Musk, known for his combative testimony, is set to take the stand in a Delaware court on Wednesday to defend against claims that his $56 billion Tesla Inc pay package was based on easy to achieve performance targets and influence with the board of directors. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to dictate terms of the package, which did not require him to work at Tesla full-time. Musk's testimony before Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick comes as he is struggling to oversee a chaotic overhaul of Twitter Inc, the social media platform he was forced to buy for $44 billion in a separate legal battle before the same judge after trying to back out of that deal.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Intel hit with $949 million U.S. verdict in VLSI computer chip patent trial

    (Reuters) -A federal jury in Texas on Tuesday said Intel Corp must pay VLSI Technology LLC $948.8 million for infringing a VLSI patent for computer chips. VLSI, a patent-holding company affiliated with the SoftBank Group Corp-owned private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, argued during the six-day trial that Intel's Cascade Lake and Skylake microprocessors violated its patent covering improvements to data processing. An Intel spokesperson said the company "strongly disagrees" with the verdict and plans to appeal, and that the case is "one example of many that shows the U.S. patent system is in urgent need of reform."

  • Amazon faces up to a bleak Black Friday as the long tech boom ends

    Amazon executives would have been forgiven for choking on their morning coffee when they heard Jeff Bezos speaking on CNN this week.

  • Diesel Hits Record Premium Over Gas, Oil

    The fuel, used in farm equipment, shipping and manufacturing has gained about 50% this year, while gasoline has climbed 14%.

  • Tencent Slashes Meituan Stake Worth $20 Billion, Posts Revenue Drop

    The Chinese social-media giant said it will distribute Meituan shares as a special dividend to Tencent shareholders.

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Lowe’s Posts Higher Quarterly Sales as Home Spending Holds Up

    The higher sales were driven by strength among the company’s professional customers and improved spending trends among Americans working on their own home-improvement projects.

  • Americans say they will now need $1.25 million to retire comfortably — a 20% hike from last year. Do you have to adjust your plans for retirement?

    It's time to adjust your expectations.

  • Spurred by renovation business, Home Depot plans new concept store in Atlanta

    Home Depot is planning a new concept store in Atlanta that would cater to its professional contractor customers.

  • Microsoft promises reforms after third-party report on executive misconduct

    Microsoft said in January that it tapped an outside firm to conduct an audit of three years' worth of internal data on sexual harassment and gender discrimination complaints.

  • Indian refiners becoming wary of buying Russian oil as EU sanctions loom - sources

    Indian refiners are wary of buying Russia crude oil loading after Dec. 5 when European Union sanctions take effect, pending clarity on the proposed G7 price cap mechanism, according to sources familiar with the refiners' crude purchase plans. Chinese refiners have already begun slowing down Russian oil imports from next month. The Asian giants, who are two of the world's top three importers, had become Russia's biggest customers after the West shunned Russian oil after the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

  • Portable Generators Recalled Due to Serious Injury Hazard

    These portable generators are being recalled for a second time as regulators warn of devastating injuries.

  • Ford must bring more work in-house to preserve jobs - CEO

    Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley said on Tuesday the automaker will need to build more components for electric vehicles in its own factories so "everyone has a role" in the future. Electric vehicles will require 40% less labor to build than current combustion vehicles, Farley told a conference in Detroit sponsored by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a civil rights group. Farley told reporters on the sidelines of the conference that Ford was "going back..to our Model A," when the company built many of the components for vehicles itself at the Rouge manufacturing complex in Dearborn, Michigan.

  • China’s Top Oil Refiners Seek Beijing’s Aid to Keep Russia Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest oil companies are seeking help from Beijing to keep Russian imports flowing after new sanctions on Moscow that are set to kick in next month. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criti

  • Heating New England’s Homes Will Be Expensive This Winter

    A surge in heating-oil prices is hitting the Northeast as it braces for colder weather, putting the squeeze on household budgets and potentially accelerating the region’s shift toward other fuels. An average household that burns heating oil could spend 45% more for it this winter, according to a base-case forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, translating to hundreds more dollars apiece. People who burn the fuel to heat their homes should expect a bigger financial hit than those who use natural gas or propane.