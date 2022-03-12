U.S. markets closed

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC Announces Results of 2022 Voluntary Cash Redemption

4 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2022 /abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Investment Fund VCC (TSX:FAP) (UEN:T21VC0235H) (the "Company"), today announced the results of the 2021 voluntary cash redemption.

Press Release

Requests for redemption of approximately 18,203,795 ordinary shares of the Fund (the "Shares"), representing approximately 35.9% of the current issued and outstanding Shares, have been submitted by shareholders. As previously announced, the VCC Constitution of the Company limits the annual redemption to 10% of the issued and outstanding Shares on the final day on which to submit Shares for redemption, which was March 9, 2022. Since the total number of ordinary shares submitted exceeded the number of shares the Company offered to redeem, all redemptions of shares will be subject to proration (at a ratio of approximately 0.279, subject to final review) in accordance with terms of the 2022 voluntary cash redemption.

Payment of the redemption proceeds will be made on or before April 22, 2022 at a redemption price equal to price equal to 100% of the Average Net Asset Value (NAV) of the three trading days preceding the March 31, 2022 redemption date, less direct costs. Shares that have been submitted for redemption will remain eligible for the March 2022 distribution.

Important Information

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal will fluctuate and shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. NAV returned data includes investment management fees, custodial charges, bank loan expenses and administrative fees (such as Director and legal fees) and assumes the reinvestment of all distributions. The Company is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Total return based on net asset value reflects changes in the Company's net asset value during each period. Total return based on market price reflects changes in market value.

abrdn is the registered marketing name in Canada for the following entities: abrdn Canada Limited, Aberdeen Standard Investments Luxembourg, abrdn Private Equity (Europe) Limited, abrdn Capital Partners LLP, abrdn Investment Management Limited, Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited, and Aberdeen Capital Management LLC. abrdn Canada Limited is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the company's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute

forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information,

particularly in respect of future financial performance and condition of the Company, are factors and

assumptions which, although considered reasonable by the Company, Aberdeen Standard Investments (Canada) Limited, Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., and/or Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited, as applicable, at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Shareholders are cautioned

that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the completion of the

proposed Re-domiciliation and the anticipated benefits of the Re-domiciliation, general economic and market factors, including credit, currency, political and interest-rate risks and could differ materially from what is currently expected. The Company has no specific intention of updating any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@abrdn.com
https://www.abrdn.com/en-ca/canadaclosedend

For More Information Contact:

abrdn Inc.
Investor Relations
1-800-992-6341
Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692823/abrdn-Asia-Pacific-Income-Fund-VCC-Announces-Results-of-2022-Voluntary-Cash-Redemption

