ABRDN Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC Announces Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Investment Fund VCC (TSX:FAP)(UEN:T21VC0235H) (the "Company"), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that it will pay a monthly distribution of CAD 2.25 cents per ordinary share on May 31, 2022 to all ordinary shareholders of record as of May 20, 2022 (ex-dividend date May 19, 2022).

The policy of the Company's Board of Directors is to maintain a stable monthly distribution out of net investment income and realized capital gains supplemented with paid-in capital as required. For the 12 months to April 30, 2022, the Company has paid total distributions amounting to CAD 27.00 cents per ordinary share.

All dividends paid by the Company since its re-domicile to Singapore will be treated as foreign income for Canadian income tax purposes. Shareholders with registered addresses in Canada will receive distributions in Canadian dollars unless they have elected otherwise.

The Company's estimated sources of the current fiscal year to date distributions is as follows:

Total

Dividends Declared Fiscal Year to Date

Estimated Net Investment Income

Estimated Total Capital Gains

Estimated Distribution in Excess of Available Income*

$0.1575

$0.1292

-

$ 0.0283

*As previously announced, prior to the Company's re-domicile to Singapore the Board classified the November 2021 distribution of $0.0225 as a return of capital out of par value.

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Company's investment performance from the amount of the Company's current distribution. The amounts and sources of distributions set out above are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of the source of all distributions made in 2022 will be made after the year-ended 2022. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts of distributions for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Company's results during the remainder of the calendar year and are subject to any changes to applicable tax regulations. Information for tax reporting purposes will be provided to the Company's shareholders on a Form T5 in February of 2023.

abrdn is the registered marketing name in Canada for the following entities: abrdn Canada Limited, Aberdeen Standard Investments Luxembourg, abrdn Private Equity (Europe) Limited, abrdn Capital Partners LLP, abrdn Investment Management Limited, Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited, and Aberdeen Capital Management LLC. abrdn Canada Limited is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the Company. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

https://www.abrdn.com/en-ca/canadaclosedend

For More Information Contact:
abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC
Investor Relations
1-800-992-6341
Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700838/ABRDN-Asia-Pacific-Income-Fund-VCC-Announces-Monthly-Distribution

