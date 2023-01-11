U.S. markets closed

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC Announces Monthly Distribution

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Investment Fund VCC
·3 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Investment Fund VCC (TSX:FAP) (UEN:T21VC0235H) (the "Company"), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that it will pay a monthly distribution of CAD 2.25 cents per ordinary share on January 31, 2023 to all ordinary shareholders of record as of January 24, 2023 (ex-dividend date January 23, 2023).

Press Release
Press Release

The policy of the Company's Board of Directors is to maintain a stable monthly distribution. For the 12 months to December 31, 2022, the Company has paid total distributions amounting to CAD 27.00 cents per ordinary share.

As a Singapore domiciled company, all distribution payments will be treated as foreign income for Canadian income tax purposes. Shareholders with registered addresses in Canada will receive distributions in Canadian dollars unless they have elected otherwise.

The Company's estimated sources of the current fiscal year to date distributions is as follows:

Total Distributions Dividends Declared Fiscal Year to Date
(Foreign Income)

Estimated Component of Distribution from Net Investment Income

Estimated Component of Distribution in Excess of Available Net Investment Income

$0.0675

$0.0439

$0.0236

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Company's investment performance from the amount of the Company's current distribution. The amounts and sources of distributions set out above are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of the source of all distributions made in 2023 will be made after the year-ended 2023. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts of distributions for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Company's results during the remainder of the calendar year and are subject to any changes to applicable tax regulations. Information for tax reporting purposes will be provided to the Company's shareholders on a Form T5 in February of 2024.

abrdn is the registered marketing name in Canada for the following entities: abrdn Canada Limited, abrdn Investments Luxembourg S.A., abrdn Private Equity (Europe) Limited, abrdn Capital Partners LLP, abrdn Investment Management Limited, Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited, and Aberdeen Capital Management LLC. abrdn Canada Limited is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the Company. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@abrdn.com. https://www.abrdn.com/en-ca/canadaclosedend

For More Information Contact:

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC
Investor Relations
1-800-992-6341
Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734926/abrdn-Asia-Pacific-Income-Fund-VCC-Announces-Monthly-Distribution

