U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,935.18
    -65.87 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,834.11
    -326.63 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,364.24
    -373.44 (-3.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.14
    -43.65 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.25
    +5.49 (+5.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.90
    +10.90 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    -0.0073 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0200
    -0.4100 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,086.46
    -1,973.71 (-6.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.94
    -65.75 (-9.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     
abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Release of U.S. Closed End Funds Monthly Factsheets

·2 min read

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Please see below for links to each of the abrdn U.S. closed-end funds monthly factsheets including performance and portfolio composition as of March 31, 2022.

Equity Funds
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF") Factsheet
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. ("AEF") Factsheet
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD") Factsheet
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. ("JEQ") Factsheet
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund ("ASGI") Factsheet
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD") Factsheet
The India Fund, Inc. ("IFN") Factsheet

Fixed Income Funds
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX") Factsheet
Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO") Factsheet
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP") Factsheet

Property Funds
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP") Factsheet

Important Information

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

For More Information Contact:
abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds
Investor Relations
1-800-522-5465
Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700964/abrdn-US-Closed-End-Funds-Announce-Release-of-US-Closed-End-Funds-Monthly-Factsheets

