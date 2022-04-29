U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    -0.40 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8300
    -1.0070 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,619.93
    -1,325.11 (-3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AOD
  • THC
  • ASGI
  • FCO
  • ACP
  • ACP-PA
  • AWP
  • AGD
  • IAF
  • FAX

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on April 28, 2022. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX")

As of the record date, March 4, 2022, FAX had outstanding 247,695,768 shares of common stock and 2,000,000 or private preferred stock. 67.15% of outstanding common stock and 100% of the outstanding private preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Stephen Bird

160,599,800

4,814,607

2,266,926

To approve the continuation of Term for Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

P. Gerald Malone

151,680,181

13,633,654

2,367,498

William Potter

151,370,248

13,878,494

2,432,591

For Preferred Stock Only: To elect one Preferred Share Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Moritz Sell

2,000,000

0

0

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO")

As of the record date, March 4, 2022, FCO had outstanding 9,220,688 shares of common stock. 64.87% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class III Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Votes Abstained

Radhika Ajmera

5,577,132

269,354

134,484

To approve the continuation of Term for Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

P. Gerald Malone

5,642,769

218,373

119,828

William Potter

5,658,379

211,529

111,062

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF")

As of the record date, March 4, 2022, IAF had outstanding 24,149,126 shares of common stock. 71.16% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Moritz Sell

16,362,802

487,610

334,670

To approve the continuation of Term for three Directors under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Moritz Sell

16,350,171

521,275

313,636

P. Gerald Malone

16,262,145

619,811

303,126

William Potter

16,218,675

654,959

311,448

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP")

As of the record date, March 4, 2022, ACP had outstanding 23,352,890 shares of common stock and 1,600,000 shares of outstanding preferred stock. 75.54% of outstanding common stock and 63.45% of outstanding preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Stephen Bird

18,151,420

698,660

For Preferred Stock Only: To elect one Preferred Share Trustee to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Nancy Yao Maasbach

1,015,211

127,691

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD")

As of the record date, March 14, 2022, AGD had outstanding 12,549,581 shares of common stock. 79.26% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Gerald Malone

9,357,683

589,516

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD")

As of the record date, March 14, 2022, AOD had outstanding 105,430,998 shares of common stock. 82.43% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Gerald Malone

78,312,792

8,593,480

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP")

As of the record date, March 14, 2022, AWP had outstanding 85,407,951 shares of common stock. 72.13% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Annual Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Gerald Malone

58,923,404

2,681,983

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

https://www.abrdn.com/en-us/cefinvestorcenter/fund-centre/closed-end-funds

CONTACT:

abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds
Investor Relations
800-522-5465
Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699455/abrdn-US-Closed-End-Funds-Announce-Results-of-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders

Recommended Stories

  • Friday’s stock market close indicates 'classic bear market': Strategist

    Bay Street Capital Holdings CIO William Huston and Ted Oakley, Oxbow Advisors Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance Live to examine this week's bear market indicators, Nasdaq outlook, inflation, the Fed's interest rate hikes, and crypto and digital asset investments.

  • A rough 4 months for stocks: S&P 500 books the worst start to a year since 1939. Here’s what pros say you should do now.

    April showers apparently bring dramatically lower markets on Wall Street, and this month's slump for the S&P 500 was a doozy.

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?

    The telecom has been getting crushed after losing subscribers and saying inflation is taking a toll.

  • Nio Stock Soared Today. But Beware: It Could Crash.

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged Friday morning as investors took note of the company's 20F annual report filed today and some good news coming in from China, Nio's domestic market. Investors might know that foreign stocks, particularly Chinese stocks, face the threat of being delisted from U.S. stock exchanges if the underlying companies fail to comply with the audit rules as outlined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA). Under the law, foreign companies whose audit reports haven't been accessible for the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to inspect for three years at a stretch will be asked to delist their shares in the U.S. The SEC recently started identifying and naming such companies publicly.

  • Elon Musk reportedly has new Twitter CEO lined up

    Elon Musk reportedly has plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted by its board is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.

  • Amazon stock plunges 14% in biggest one-day drop since 2006

    Shares of Amazon plunged 12% on Friday, marking its biggest intraday drop since July 2014. The drop comes one day after the tech titan reported its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Amazon, Ford hit by massive losses on Rivian investments

    Rivian's recent stock performance may have burned a hole in many a retail investor portfolio. It's also burned a big hole in Ford, and now Amazon's, quarterly performance.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Doubling Down on Falling Stock

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has dropped 48% so far this year amid the slump in technology stocks.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide to end April with steep losses, S&P 500 drops 8.8% in worst month since March 2020

    U.S. stock futures opened sharply lower Thursday evening to give back gains after a regular-session rally, with a fresh set of mixed quarterly results from some major technology companies weighing on index futures.

  • Nvidia Is Down 37% in 2022: Is It Time to Buy?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are down 33.8% year to date, compared to a 19.2% drop in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra recently downgraded Nvidia over signs that selling prices for GPUs are starting to fall. Online retailer Newegg is currently showing discounted prices for Nvidia's more expensive GeForce RTX GPUs, and if these lower prices reflect lower demand, that could spell lower revenue for Nvidia's gaming segment, which provided nearly half of the company's sales in its fiscal 2022 (which ended in January).

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing April Stocks?

    A combination of disappointing earnings results, ongoing pressures from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slew of macroeconomic concerns have prompted investors to become even more risk-averse. With bearish momentum gripping the market, some big names have seen their stock prices slashed. Read on for a countdown of the Dow Jones' three worst-performing stocks in April and a look into whether or not these companies are worth investing in right now.

  • $150 Billion Wiped Off Amazon's Market Value: Should You Buy Now?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings after the markets closed on Thursday, April 28. Investors were disappointed, and Amazon's stock was down more than 15% on the day following the report. With Amazon's market value over $1.5 trillion before the release, the fall has wiped out more than $150 billion in wealth for shareholders.

  • Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

    Billionaire and Tesla CEO is in the process of acquiring microblogging website Twitter for $44 billion.

  • Why Rivian Stock Was Down Friday

    EV maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been on investors' radar this week for the wrong reason. While past performance isn't necessarily indicative of future results, the drag Rivian stock has had on the first-quarter earnings reported by Ford and then Amazon may have turned off some Rivian investors. Ford was forced to report a $3.1 billion loss in its first quarter after including a mark-to-market loss of $5.4 billion from its Rivian holding.

  • Here's Why Rivian Stock Is Sinking This Week and Could Fall Further

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is losing ground again in this week's trading. The company's share price was down roughly 4.3% from last week's close ahead of Friday's market open, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As with many other growth stocks, Rivian's valuation has recently been hit hard due to a combination of macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures.

  • Here's Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Is Sinking This Week and Could Fall Further

    ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock is sliding this week. The electric vehicle (EV) charging company's share price was down roughly 6.6% from the end of last week heading into Friday's market open, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While there doesn't appear to have been any fresh business-specific news driving ChargePoint's share price lower, the market has been weighing mounting macroeconomic and geopolitical risk factors.

  • My Biggest Concern With Carvana

    Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is trying to give the used car buying process an e-commerce touch, striving for click-to-buy ease, no haggling, and no spending hours at the dealership. Carvana is a rapidly growing company; revenue growth has averaged 103% annually over the past five years. Ideally, a company's revenue grows faster than its expenses, leading to positive free cash flow, cash profits left after operating expenses, and capital investments.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged this morning and was trading up 6.9% as of 10 a.m. ET. Nio filed its annual report this morning, and there's some good news pouring in from China as well. Although Nio already announced its full-year numbers in March, today's regulatory filing is a reminder to investors about where the company stands.

  • Bank of America’s Hartnett Sees ‘Pain and Exit’ If S&P 500 Dips Below 4,000

    (Bloomberg) -- A drop below 4,000 index points for the S&P 500 will be a “tipping point,” which could potentially trigger a mass exodus from equities, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists. Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000China Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoAlarmed by Russia’s Invasion, Eur