abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on April 28, 2022. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX")

As of the record date, March 4, 2022, FAX had outstanding 247,695,768 shares of common stock and 2,000,000 or private preferred stock. 67.15% of outstanding common stock and 100% of the outstanding private preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Stephen Bird 160,599,800 4,814,607 2,266,926

To approve the continuation of Term for Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained P. Gerald Malone 151,680,181 13,633,654 2,367,498 William Potter 151,370,248 13,878,494 2,432,591

For Preferred Stock Only: To elect one Preferred Share Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Moritz Sell 2,000,000 0 0

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO")

As of the record date, March 4, 2022, FCO had outstanding 9,220,688 shares of common stock. 64.87% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class III Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Withheld Votes Abstained Radhika Ajmera 5,577,132 269,354 134,484

To approve the continuation of Term for Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained P. Gerald Malone 5,642,769 218,373 119,828 William Potter 5,658,379 211,529 111,062

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF")

As of the record date, March 4, 2022, IAF had outstanding 24,149,126 shares of common stock. 71.16% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Moritz Sell 16,362,802 487,610 334,670

To approve the continuation of Term for three Directors under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Moritz Sell 16,350,171 521,275 313,636 P. Gerald Malone 16,262,145 619,811 303,126 William Potter 16,218,675 654,959 311,448

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP")

As of the record date, March 4, 2022, ACP had outstanding 23,352,890 shares of common stock and 1,600,000 shares of outstanding preferred stock. 75.54% of outstanding common stock and 63.45% of outstanding preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Withheld Stephen Bird 18,151,420 698,660

For Preferred Stock Only: To elect one Preferred Share Trustee to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Nancy Yao Maasbach 1,015,211 127,691

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD")

As of the record date, March 14, 2022, AGD had outstanding 12,549,581 shares of common stock. 79.26% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Withheld Gerald Malone 9,357,683 589,516

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD")

As of the record date, March 14, 2022, AOD had outstanding 105,430,998 shares of common stock. 82.43% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Withheld Gerald Malone 78,312,792 8,593,480

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP")

As of the record date, March 14, 2022, AWP had outstanding 85,407,951 shares of common stock. 72.13% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Annual Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Withheld Gerald Malone 58,923,404 2,681,983

