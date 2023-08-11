abrdn's (LON:ABDN) Dividend Will Be £0.073

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) will pay a dividend of £0.073 on the 26th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

abrdn's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 8.1%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.126 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.146. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.5% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that abrdn has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. It's not an ideal situation that the company isn't turning a profit but the growth recently is a positive sign. Assuming the company can post positive net income numbers soon, it could has the potential to be a decent dividend payer.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Strong earnings growth means abrdn has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for abrdn that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

