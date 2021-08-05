U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

Abrigo CEO Wayne Roberts Named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Central Texas Award Winner

·5 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abrigo CEO Wayne Roberts was named an Entrepreneur Of the Year® 2021 Central Texas award winner by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) this afternoon. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation, and future plans. Roberts was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program's virtual awards gala on August 4, 2021.

Wayne Roberts, CEO of Abrigo
Wayne Roberts, CEO of Abrigo

"This is a great recognition for Abrigo and I am proud of the company we are building. The leader sometimes gets too much credit, but it isn't false humility for me to point the spotlight squarely on our team," Roberts said. "We have exceptional leaders, amazing Penguins, and a wonderful relationship with Accel-KKR that all helped us get to this point. At Abrigo, we are getting results through people, not in spite of them. This award is validating for the power of a great culture and the path we are on as we build an enduringly great company. I am personally humbled and grateful, but also know we aren't done yet. We will enjoy the moment and then continue building something special together."

Abrigo is a leading technology provider of compliance, risk, and lending solutions for community financial institutions with offices in Austin and Raleigh, NC. Abrigo's software solutions help its customers to comply with ever-changing regulatory compliance requirements, process loans faster and more efficiently, and leverage data to provide insights to their customers to help them manage risk and drive growth. Abrigo recently received a strategic growth investment from The Carlyle Group, joining previous investor Accel-KKR as co-majority stakeholders.

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Roberts will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Central Texas award winner, Roberts is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

  • Brian Niccol of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

  • Saeju Jeong of Noom

  • Joe DeSimone of Carbon, Inc.

  • Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation

  • Jodi Berg of Vitamix

  • Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

  • Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani

  • Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC

  • Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks

  • James Park of Fitbit

  • Daymond John of Fubu

Sponsors
Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation. In Central Texas, sponsors also include Broadway Bank, Colliers International, Marsh & McLennan Agency, Shearman & Sterling LLP, Bridgepoint Consulting, Donnelly Financial Solutions and Watkins Insurance Group.

About Abrigo
Abrigo is a leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, lending, and asset/liability management solutions that financial institutions use to manage risk and drive growth. Our software automates key processes – from anti-money laundering to asset/liability management to fraud detection to lending solutions – empowering our customers by addressing their Enterprise Risk Management needs. Visit www.abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @WeAreAbrigo.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®
Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private
As Advisors to the ambitious, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY
EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Abrigo - Make Big Things Happen (PRNewsfoto/Abrigo)
Abrigo - Make Big Things Happen (PRNewsfoto/Abrigo)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abrigo-ceo-wayne-roberts-named-an-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2021-central-texas-award-winner-301348893.html

SOURCE Abrigo

