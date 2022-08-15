U.S. markets close in 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,300.52
    +20.37 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,927.22
    +166.17 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,143.15
    +95.96 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,019.99
    +3.37 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.25
    -2.84 (-3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.40
    -21.10 (-1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.20
    -0.49 (-2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0165
    -0.0093 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    -0.0580 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2058
    -0.0081 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3000
    -0.1800 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,116.23
    -177.72 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.00
    -17.76 (-3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

Abrigo expands lending automation with acquisition of BankLabs' Construct and +Pay technologies

·4 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abrigo, the leader of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for financial institutions, purchased BankLabs' Construct and +Pay loan administration and funding solutions, expanding Abrigo's award-winning loan origination solution and creating an end-to-end construction origination, management, and administration platform.

Abrigo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Agribo)
Abrigo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Agribo)

Abrigo expands lending automation with acquisition of BankLabs' Construct and +Pay technologies

The acquisition allows construction lenders to seamlessly integrate pre-closing origination with post-closing administration activities to automate workflows, streamline communications, and realize greater interest income through faster funding.

"Abrigo has always focused on delivering products created out of a deep understanding of the needs of U.S. financial institutions. In BankLabs, we found a partner that produced a robust loan administration tool, developed to cover all types of commercial and residential construction loans and borrower types," said Wayne Roberts, CEO of Abrigo.

Mike Montgomery, BankLabs' Founder and CEO noted "the acquisition realizes BankLabs' vision of partnering with financial technology leaders to help community-oriented financial institutions succeed faster than BankLabs can deliver alone. We could not have found a better partner to execute on our mission. I know Abrigo will take Construct and +Pay to new heights."

Using the integrated Abrigo loan origination and Construct administration suite, loan officers can unlock greater efficiency and focus on strengthening relationships instead of managing spreadsheets. Real-time reporting, alerts, and detailed audit trails provide improved visibility and mitigate risk. +Pay manages the construction payment process for builders, general contractors, financial institutions, or any company that pays subcontractors, adding speed and eliminating mountains of paperwork.

"In partnership with The Carlyle Group and Accel-KKR, we're doubling down on our efforts to Make Big Things Happen in the industry as we invest in our people, our products, and our service to customers. We're thrilled to have some of the BankLabs team members join the Abrigo family, and we share their commitment to service, product excellence, and innovation. We're equally excited about additional opportunities to collaborate with BankLabs in the future," said Roberts.

"We are grateful to our clients, associates, and distribution partners who helped us reach $70 billion dollars in construction loans across about 100,000 projects," said Matt Johnner, President and Co-Founder of BankLabs. "Transitioning Construct and +Pay to Abrigo will provide even greater efficiency and interest income gains to our lenders. Abrigo's technical and product investments will expand the commercial features, integration points, and user experiences for these products. Meanwhile, BankLabs will focus on creating new products that accelerate banks' capability to move money, credits, and payments while growing our patented Participate product as the digital balance sheet management tool of choice."

Construct and +Pay join a strong and growing portfolio and will continue to enhance the value Abrigo brings to both its customers and the industry.

About Construct and +Pay

The Construct product is an easy-to-use, web-based software solution that automates the construction loan management process for residential and commercial projects. Accessible from any mobile device or computer, it eliminates paper files and spreadsheets, improves loan officer and loan admin productivity, and improves the experience for the borrower, builder, and other stakeholders.

+Pay automates the construction payment stream for institutions paying subcontractors on behalf of their trusted builders. It improves efficiency through approval routing of invoices and eSignature for lien waivers, differentiating the institution with builders and subcontractors and creating new income opportunities.

About Abrigo

Abrigo enables U.S. financial institutions to support their communities through technology that fights financial crime, grows loans and deposits, and optimizes risk. Abrigo's platform centralizes the institution's data, creates a digital user experience, ensures compliance, and delivers efficiency for scale and profitable growth. Abrigo has secured strategic growth investments from funds managed by Accel- KKR and Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). Visit abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @WeAreAbrigo.

About BankLabs

BankLabs provides community banks with state-of-the-art technologies that help increase efficiency, improve profitability, and enhance in-market relationships. BankLabs is committed to creating platforms that streamline loan processes for banks so you can get back to what really matters – serving your customers and your community. BankLabs' latest product, Participate, is the first patented loan participation and balance sheet management tool for community banks that brings buyers and sellers of loan participations onto a single platform.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abrigo-expands-lending-automation-with-acquisition-of-banklabs-construct-and-pay-technologies-301605899.html

SOURCE Abrigo

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. The hedge fund exited positions including Alphabet Inc. and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., while adding private-prison operator Geo Group Inc., which was Scion’s only long stock holding as of June 30, according to a regulatory filing Monday.Scion held 501,360 shares of Boca Raton, Florida-based Geo Group, which surged 9.5% to $7.52 at 1:20 p.m. in New Yo

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Bed Bath & Beyond on the brink amid heavy discounting

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi provides his take on Bed Bath & Beyond as the company struggles to keep consumers by offering high levels of clearance on inventory.

  • Retail earnings: What to expect as Walmart, Target, Home Depot report results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for big retailers this week.

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • Stocks gaining in early trading: Nvidia, AMD, Tesla, Moderna, Gilead

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Here's Why loanDepot Is Reducing Its Mortgage Banking Footprint

    Mortgage banking stocks are about as out-of-favor as you can get right now. Virtually all of the mortgage banking stocks have suffered in this environment, but one that has suffered the most is probably loanDepot (NYSE: LDI). There are basically three models for mortgage banking.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins. If you want to read about some more tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins. The brief rally in technology stocks over the past few […]

  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching IBM (IBM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • bluebird bio (BLUE) Focused on Pipeline Amid Marketed Drug Dearth

    bluebird bio's (BLUE) efforts to develop its gene-therapy pipeline are impressive. The FDA is reviewing BLUE's filing for beti-cel as a treatment for beta thalassemia and eli-cel for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 15th

    PBR, BSMX, and FFBC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on August 15, 2022.

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

    Shareholders in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These passive-income giants, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 11.8%, have the potential to nearly triple investors' money by the turn of the decade.

  • WeWork’s Adam Neumann secures $350 million in funding for his new real estate company Flow

    Billionaire businessman Adam Neumann, who founded office-sharing company WeWork, is back with a new company

  • If you really want to be rich, you need to do this, says Mark Cuban

    Recently, we came across a simple piece of money advice from billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban on his Maverick blog that we felt resonated in today’s money-stressed world. Indeed plenty of pros agree with him that saving money can make you, if not rich, then at least richer (and the good news is this: savings accounts are now paying far more than they did a year ago, and you can find the best rates you can get here). “The first step is you have to want to make changes,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • 10 WallStreetBets Stocks Gaining in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 WallStreetBets stocks that are gaining in August. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 WallStreetBets Stocks Gaining in August. Retail investors have remained resilient despite severe market volatility, broad equity sell-offs, crushing inflation, and recession threats. A July 2022 survey by eToro suggests […]

  • General Electric (GE) Holds Promise Despite Supply-Chain Woes

    General Electric (GE) thrives on strong performance of the Aerospace and Healthcare segments, despite supply-chain disruptions and raw material cost inflation weighing on its operations.

  • 'Big Short' fund manager Burry dumps portfolio, buys prison stock

    Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, in the last quarter dumped a dozen bullish positions and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc, according to filings released on Monday. Shares of Geo Group rose 12% on Monday, the largest one-day rally in the company since June 2021, according to Refinitv data. At current prices, Burry's position is worth approximately $3.9 million.