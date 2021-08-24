Abris-backed Dentotal acquires Dentatechnica

Dentotal group targets further consolidation and transformation into number one dental consumables and equipment distributor in the region

BUCHAREST, Romania, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentotal, the leading Romanian dental distributor, backed by the Central European private equity investor Abris Capital Partners ("Abris"), has signed a binding agreement to acquire Dentatechnica, the number one dental distributor in Bulgaria. The agreement is conditional upon securing clearance from the relevant antitrust authorities.

Founded in 1991, Dentatechnica is the largest distributor of materials and digital equipment for the dental care market in Bulgaria, providing a comprehensive selection of high-quality products. The company has a strong track record for technological innovation in the Bulgarian dental market, delivering its products to more than 3,000 dental clinics and laboratories across the country.

"At Abris we remain committed to our strategy of transforming local players into regional champions, and this acquisition marks the next stage in this process for Dentotal. We look forward to supporting the group as it consolidates its position in the market further, both organically and through acquisitions, in order to become the leading platform for dental distribution in Central Europe," said Pawel Gierynski, Managing Partner at Abris Capital Partners.

Following this international merger, Abris aims to continue building Dentotal into a regional leader through organic growth and further consolidation of local markets in Romania and Bulgaria. Abris will drive the transformation of the business into a sustainable and scalable platform, creating a one-stop-shop for dental clinics and laboratories in the region. As part of the value-creation process, Abris aims to support the professionalization of the business and invest in new systems, at the same time as focusing on sustainability as part of the fund's commitment to ESG and responsible investment.

Abris acquired Dentotal in 2019 from a family of Romanian entrepreneurs, with a vision to create the clear leader in the fast-growing dental supplies market in the region. While the dental care market was affected by the pandemic, with dental clinics shutting down during the lockdown period in 2020, Dentotal has emerged as a stronger company by focusing on building its internal organization, upgrading its IT systems and investing in modern logistics and sales functions.

"This transaction marks our entry into the Bulgarian market – a market we have been analysing for some time. This acquisition is a great starting point for our buy-and-build strategy in the dental distribution sector and a clear example of our plan to create the regional market champion in this space," commented Adrian Stănculescu, Partner and Head of Romania at Abris Capital Partners.

"We are delighted to welcome the Dentatechnica team to the Dentotal group. We appreciate the professionalism, dedication and determination of our new colleagues. The Dentotal team is looking forward to working together with our new colleagues as we target the leading position in the Bulgarian dental distribution market. Together we will benefit from cross-business synergies to become the preferred partner of dentists and dental technicians, both in the Romanian and Bulgarian markets," added Dumitru Matei, CEO of Dentotal.

"Combining Dentotal and Dentatechnica's teams and expertise, alongside the knowledge and stewardship of Abris, is an extremely compelling proposition, and I am confident that together we will take the company to the next level. I am excited to see Dentatechnica joining the Dentotal group, and I will be actively supporting the group in achieving its ambitious objectives," commented Vasil Popov, Founder and CEO of Dentatechnica.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Abris Capital Partners

Abris Capital Partners is a leading independent private equity fund manager, focused on mid-market opportunities in the major countries of Central Europe. Established in 2007, Abris seeks to identify, and partner with, the most successful and dynamic mid-market businesses in Central Europe, which can benefit from an input of capital and/or management expertise at both strategic and operational levels. With investment capital of almost €1.3 billion, Abris has obtained financial backing from many leading global investment institutions including corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, funds of funds and US university endowment funds. Abris has a long-term investment horizon and usually targets transactions in which it is able to acquire a majority or sole ownership position. The typical financial commitment by Abris to any single transaction can range from €30 million to €75 million, with larger commitments available if required. The Abris advisory business operates using teams based in Warsaw and Bucharest.

Dentotal

Dentotal is a leading dental care distributor in Romania, with more than 12,000 clients – dental care clinics and laboratories in the whole country. The company was founded in 1994 and it grew with the first wave of Romanian economy, counting today more than 150 employees. In 2005, Dentotal built its own headquarters in the central area of Bucharest. In 2019, the company reached a new milestone, as it was acquired by the private equity fund Abris Capital Partners. The strategy of Abris Capital for the development of Dentotal considers the acceleration of the company's growth to transform it into a one-stop-shop for dental clinics and laboratories.

Dentatechnica

Dentatechnica is the largest dental distributor in Bulgaria with a complete portfolio of dental equipment and consumables and nationwide coverage. The company was founded in 1991 and has since had the leading role in shaping the modern dental industry in Bulgaria by introducing novel technologies to the local market, educating dentists, consulting, and supplying up-to-date equipment to many of the best dental clinics in the country.

