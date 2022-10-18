U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

The Abruzzo Wine Consortium Returns to Montreal, Canada, with Numerous Initiatives To Promote Its Fine Wines

·3 min read

The consortium will promote its wines at La Grande Dégustation de Montréal, The "Abruzzo Resto Week ", and with a contest in collaboration with the SAQ. The initiatives are part of the "The Charming Taste of Europe" campaign.

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo is pleased to announce its return to Montreal, Canada, with numerous initiatives to taste and learn about Abruzzo's native grape varieties and fine wines.

The first event with the Abruzzo wines will be a dinner on Oct 19th dedicated to the media highlighting 6 producers at Osteria MKT (1333 Blvd Robert-Bourassa Montréal, QC H3A 1T9) starting from 6.30 pm. The dinner will be hosted by Mr. Bulles, Guénaël Revel.

The Abruzzo consortium will be one of the protagonists of The Grande Dégustation de Montréal,the annual ritual for wine and spirits lovers and biggest wine event in Eastern Canada, which will take place from October 20 to 22 2022 at Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal (200, rue de la Commune Ouest, Montréal, QC, Canada). The event is presented by A3 Québec and the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ), and this 12th edition will be centered around two themes: "Around the world" and "Cocktails." There will be over 280 producers featuring around 1,600 products . The Wines of Abruzzo will be at stand n. 4. Moreover, on Friday, October 21st, the consortium will be hosting an animated tasting by specialized consultant, speaker, author and radio columnist, Guénaël Revel.

The Abruzzo consortium will promote its wines with another initiative in collaboration with the SAQ, the "SAQ Inspire Contest". The SAQ's mission is to sell beverage alcohol by offering a broad range of quality products. The contest launched this month and is open exclusively to targeted consumers with a personalized offer on Abruzzo Wine.

The final event held in Canada will be The "Abruzzo Resto Week ", a restaurant week aiming to increase notoriety and awareness of Abruzzo wines among Quebec consumers. This program will begin Nov 14th until Nov 20th. There will be 20 participating restaurants and 8 Abruzzo producers will be highlighted per restaurant with an ad-hoc tasting menu.

These promotions are apart of "The Charming Taste of Europe", a three-year campaign started in 2021 promoted by the Vini d' Abruzzo consortium and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines, along with fruit producers in Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"), co-financed by the European Union.

To learn more about "The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign," visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu, Pages dedicated to "The Charming Taste of Europe'' can be found on all main social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The participating Consortia invites everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:
Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu
Facebook: @CharmingTasteofE
Instagram: @charmeu_canada
YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe
Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains

SOURCE Charming Taste of Europe

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/18/c8166.html

