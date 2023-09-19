Absent for 17 years, Winn-Dixie returns to Arlington with new store opening on Wednesday

Winn-Dixie will unveil its new College Park supermarket on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at 999 University Blvd. N. in the former Town & Country shopping center in Arlington. Final preparations were underway Saturday at the grocery for its return there 17 years after its original store closed.

Beginning Wednesday some Arlington residents won't have to travel outside their neighborhood to shop for fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli or bakery goods.

After a 17-year absence, Winn-Dixie is opening a new supermarket at 999 University Blvd. N. in College Park, formerly known as Town & Country shopping center. The grocery anchors the 70-year-old shopping center which is undergoing revitalization, renovation and redevelopment by JWB Real Estate Capital of Jacksonville.

At roughly 48,000 square feet, Winn-Dixie College Park will feature more food options and enhanced shopping convenience. The store "is designed to provide customers with a unique, localized shopping experience," according to Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers.

A ribbon cutting at 7:45 a.m. will launch the grand opening ceremony including presentations of checks for a combined total of $2,000 to Arlington Heights Elementary School, Arlington Middle School and Revitalize Arlington.

At 8 a.m., the first 500 customers when the doors open will also receive a Winn-Dixie mystery gift card valued between $5 and $500. A weekend community celebration is planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 23, the grocer said in a news release.

Neighborhood residents have been waiting for Winn-Dixie to open. They previously told the Times-Union, the grocery will eliminate a food desert in their area.

The opening comes a month after Aldi announced it would acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets from Southeastern Grocers in a move to expand the Batavia, Illinois-based company’s presence in the Southeast.

Will headquarters leave? Winn-Dixie and Jacksonville grew together but sale could end headquarters era

Aldi deal won't include pharmacies: What that means for Winn-Dixie customers

Winn-Dixie College Park grocery features

Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, the store will offer:

More specialty foods for diverse dietary preferences including more offerings of organic, natural and gluten-free options.

A "farm-fresh" produce department including signature categories such as fresh and dried peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and a unique assortment of tropical fruits and berries

Enhanced deli department with a variety of grab-and-go meal items including take-and-bake pizzas, fresh sushi made daily and a sandwich station with hot and cold varieties made-to-order.

A full-service meat department featuring Certified Angus Beef, hand-carved meats cut to order plus a dozen traditional and unique flavors of freshly made sausage

Fresh bakery offerings will include 10 varieties of artisan-baked breads with eight varieties of take-and-bake options available, plus pastries and desserts

A new seafood department featuring fresh whole fish, Mayport shrimp and seasonal favorites such as lobster tails, grouper and mahi mahi

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Winn-Dixie opening new supermarket at College Park in Jacksonville