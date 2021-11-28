These are the absolute best Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T Cyber Monday 2021 deals
If a new phone is what you're after this Cyber Monday, you can snag massive markdowns on top-tier smartphones and mobile plans right now. Countless mobile carriers, including Verizon and AT&T, are offering tons of can't-miss deals on some of the most sought-after smartphones of the year.
If you have your eyes set on the newest iPhone or bestselling Galaxy phone, you can save thousands and snag customer-favorite mobile devices for free (with eligible trade-ins and plan memberships) ahead of Cyber Monday.
For instance, you can pick up the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Buds2 for free at AT&T with an unlimited installment plan and eligible trade-in, a savings of as much as $1,149.98. We found this model to be an especially great buy for shoppers looking for a compact smartphone with the latest cutting-edge technology, and the earbuds are also an excellent value in their own right.
Keep scrolling to shop even more stellar smartphone deals for Cyber Monday 2021.
Shop the Verizon Cyber Monday sale
Discounted Apple iPads and Apple Watches with the online-only purchase of an Apple iPhone (Save $150 to $300)
Free Apple, Motorola, Samsung or Orbic phones with an eligible new line or switch (Save $109.99 to $699.99)
Apple iPhone 12 Mini for free with a select unlimited plan and eligible trade-in (Save $599.99)
Apple iPhone 13 (256 GB) from $99.99 with an unlimited plan and eligible trade-in (Save $800)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G from $199.99 with an unlimited plan and eligible trade-in (Save $1,000)
$500 gift card when you activate your unlocked 4G or 5G eligible smartphone with Verizon (Save $500)
Free Apple iPhone 12 when you buy one for $699.99 with an unlimited plan (Save $699.99)
Shop the AT&T Cyber Monday sale
$250 gift card and wireless charging pad for free when you bring your phone to AT&T, details in black banner (Save $250)
iPhone 13 Pro (128 G) for free with an unlimited plan and eligible trade-in (Save up to $1,000)
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Buds2 for free with an unlimited installment plan and eligible trade-in (Save $1,000 to $1,149.98)
iPhone 13 Pro Max from $2.78 per month for 36 months with an unlimited plan and eligible trade-in (Save up to $27.78 per month)
Google Pixel 6 from $10.28 per month for 36 months with an eligible installment plan (Save $10.28 per month)
Apple iPhone 12 (64 GB) for $15 per month for 36 months with an eligible unlimited installment plan (Save $5.28 per month)
Unlimited High-Speed Data Plan with 5G from $35 per month, per line (Save $10 to $25 per month)
Shop the Xfinity Cyber Monday sale
$200 gift card for free when you bring your phone to Xfinity Mobile (Save $200)
Xfinity Internet subscription for $19.99 per month for 12 months when you add an Xfinity Mobile line (Save $10 to $30 per month)
iPhone SE for free when you transfer your number and activate a new line (Save $400)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G from $33.33 per month when you transfer your number, activate a new line and pay over 24 months (Save $200)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G from $66.66 per month when you transfer your number, activate a new line and pay over 24 months (Save $200)
Shop the T-Mobile Cyber Monday sale
One year of Paramount+ free with a T-Mobile plan (Save $59.88)
iPhone 12 for free with a new line and eligible trade-in (Save up to $730)
iPhone 13 Mini from $23.34 per month for 30 months with an eligible trade-in (Save up to $1,000)
