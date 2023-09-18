'Absolutely gorgeous': Splendid Dennis home with columns in great location at $1.25M

Welcome to "The White Pillars," a splendid, historic home gracefully set on a beautiful 1.61-acre lot in a fantastic South Dennis locale. Built circa 1850, the former sea captain's home exudes classic Greek Revival charm with plenty of updates for luxurious modern living.

"It's absolutely gorgeous," said Sandy Clarke.

Clarke and Donna Gemborys, both of William Raveis Real Estate, are the co-listing agents for the home.

The house features six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bathroom, so there's plenty of room for friends and family. Beautiful wooden floors, high ceilings and four fireplaces provide period charm — heck, there's even a billiard room!

This stunning antique home in South Dennis features six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

"There is such a serene ambience in this house," said Clarke. "It's very romantic."

The property is zoned for both residential and limited business, adding potential to the investment. In the facilities department, a new six-bedroom septic system was just installed.

Steps from the home, you will find a private neighborhood beach area on pristine Fresh Pond. A town landing that offers deep water access to the Bass River and the saltwater world beyond is less than a mile away.

And if you have never visited this bucolic South Dennis neighborhood that stretches along Main Street, you are in for a real old Cape Cod treat. It is home to beautiful antique properties with lovely grounds, and the whole place feels like a splendid departure from the usual hustle and bustle.

There's a lot to love about this magnificent, updated home. It's easy to imagine striding about the expansive yard, soaking in the romantic beauty as the sun sets, then heading through the pillars for a cocktail, a fabulous supper and a rousing game of pool. What a life!

HOUSE DETAILS

Address: 14 Hidden Shores Lane, South Dennis

Price: $1,250,000

Rooms: six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, one half bath

Square feet: 3,766

Lot size: 1.61 acres

Year built: 1849

MLS#: 22303856

Contact: Sandy Clarke (413-531-4458) and Donna Gemborys (508-237-5104), William Raveis Real Estate

