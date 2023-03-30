U.S. markets closed

Absorb Continues to lead the way for Enterprise learning

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Wins multiple accolades and recognitions from leading industry experts and analysts

CALGARY, AB, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Absorb Software, a modern learning management software (LMS) provider, is pleased to announce that the company has started 2023 on a high with notable industry recognitions and customer affirmations. The company has received multiple prestigious awards for its commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer service.

Absorb LMS awards
Absorb LMS awards

Absorb was recognized as the #1 vendor in 23 categories in the latest report including Enterprise Leader for Corporate LMS, #1 Best Results Enterprise for Corporate LMS. Beyond LMS categories Absorb was included in broader software categories like the 2023 Best Software Awards. G2 ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, and timely reviews from real users. "We are honored by G2's recognition this year, and appreciative of all our fantastic customers that helped make this achievement a reality. This reflects the success of our customers and is a testament to our relentless focus on enabling our customers," said Saravana Sivanandham, CMO at Absorb.

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead."

Absorb LMS also earned multiple excellence awards in Brandon Hall Group Learning and Development category. "We take pride in providing the best learning experiences and are extremely honored to receive 17 awards in just one year. I thank our customers and Brandon Hall for this overwhelming recognition," said Saravana.

"Our association with Absorb Software goes back a long way. We have always seen them consistently deliver against their promises – both from the product and service side. These awards are a testament to the value their LMS software has enabled for their customers. We wish to Absorb many more decades of success," said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group.

Lastly, Talented Learning, run by the LMS industry analyst, John Leh, positioned Absorb LMS as a top 3 Powerhouse LMS solution for Commercial Learning Systems in its 2023 Rightfit Solution Grid. The Rightfit Grid highlights the top 40 worldwide learning solutions in a four-quadrant grid. The Powerhouse title is suited for medium to large-size organizations looking to implement an all-purpose LMS for internal and external training. "Absorb excels in providing a full-feature solution for customers, partners, and employees in any industry," said Leh. "They are best-in-class when it comes to AI functionality, content creation, gamification, social learning, and headless LMS to name a few areas."

"Absorb's positioning in the 2023 Rightfit Solution Grid is a confirmation of our product vision, roadmap, and execution. I am delighted and humbled that an industry veteran like John Leh has recognized our modern platform that combines LMS with LXP functionality," said Craig Basford, EVP of Products at Absorb.

About Absorb

Absorb Software is an AI-powered learning management system (LMS) provider. Absorb LMS is purpose-built for an engaging, personalized learner experience and efficient administration that enables millions of employees, customers, partners, and members to discover, absorb, and apply the knowledge they need. From meeting compliance to motivating learners, up-skilling/re-skilling, and creating/curating to monetizing course content, the platform unlocks potential. For more information, please visit www.absorblms.com.

Absorb Software - Absorb Learning Management System (LMS) (PRNewsfoto/Absorb Software)
Absorb Software - Absorb Learning Management System (LMS) (PRNewsfoto/Absorb Software)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/absorb-continues-to-lead-the-way-for-enterprise-learning-301786535.html

SOURCE Absorb Software (US)

