Abstract for MIV-818 phase 1b monotherapy for ESMO Congress published

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announced that the Abstract entitled "Phase 1 study of the novel prodrug MIV-818 in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) or liver metastases (LM)" has been released on the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) website (https://www.esmo.org/meetings/esmo-congress-2021).

The results from the completed phase 1b monotherapy dose escalation part of the study will be presented by

Dr Debashis Sarker, King´s College, London, as an e-poster (number 527P) at ESMO on Thursday September 16. Medivir will host a conference call to update on the progress and plans for the MIV-818 program at 15.00 CET on September 16.

Conference call for investors, analysts and the media

Presenters from Medivir: Magnus Christensen, interim CEO and Fredrik Öberg, CSO.

Time: Thursday September 16, 2021, at 15.00 CET

Phone numbers for participants from:

Sweden + 46 8 519 993 83

Europe + 44 33 3300 9273

US +1 646 722 4904

The conference call will also be streamed via a link on the website: www.medivir.com

The presentation will be available on Medivir's website after the conference call.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Christensen, Interim CEO, Medivir AB

Phone: +46 (0)8 5468 3100

E-mail: magnus.christensen@medivir.com

About MIV-818

MIV-818 is a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancers and to minimize side effects. It has the potential to become the first liver-targeted and orally administered drug for patients with HCC and other forms of liver cancer. MIV-818 has completed a phase 1b monotherapy study, and a combination study in HCC is now planned to be initiated during the second half of 2021.

About primary liver cancer

Primary liver cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common cancer that arises in the liver. Although existing therapies for advanced HCC can extend the lives of patients, treatment benefits are insufficient and death rates remain high. There are 42,000 patients diagnosed with primary liver cancer per year in the US and current five-year survival is 11 percent. HCC is a heterogeneous disease with diverse etiologies, and lacks defining mutations observed in many other cancers. This has contributed to the lack of success of molecularly targeted agents in HCC. The limited overall benefit, taken together with the poor overall prognosis for patients with intermediate and advanced HCC, results in a large unmet medical need.

About Medivir



Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of MIV-818, a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects.

Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

