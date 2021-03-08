U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

ABT ASSOCIATES IS A LEADER IN GENDER EQUALITY: GLOBAL HEALTH 50/50 2021 REPORT

Abt Associates
·2 min read

Rockville, Md., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abt Associates is one of the top-performing companies when it comes to putting its commitment to gender equality into practice, according to the 2021 Global Health 50/50 Report, released today. Abt is a global consulting and research firm working to improve health, equity, and the environment in more than 50 countries.

The report, Global Health 50/50 2021: Gender equality: Flying blind in a time of crisis, rated 200 organizations active in global health on two entwined dimensions of inequality: inequality of opportunity in career pathways inside organizations, and inequality in who benefits from the global health system. The ranking is based on performance across 14 criteria for gender- and equality-related policies and practices, including workplace gender policy, parental leave policies, and gender-responsive programmatic strategies.

Abt is one of just three high-scoring companies among 42 private-sector organizations included in the report, and it improved on its high score from last year.

“Promoting equity for all is at the heart of our mission and work here at Abt Associates,” said Kathleen Flanagan, President and CEO. “We have achieved EDGE certification globally, and we continuously strive to improve our performance on gender equality. The Global Health 50/50 2021 Report demonstrates the seriousness of our commitment.”

Abt’s commitment to gender equality is deliberately intersectional. Focusing on where and how gender, race, and other identities intersect—especially for women who face additional barriers because of their race, socio-economic status, disability, and/or other factors—ensures that efforts to advance gender equality benefit everyone.

“On behalf of Global Health 50/50, we would like to congratulate Abt Associates for their strong performance in the 2021 Gender and Health Index,” wrote Kent Buse and Sarah Hawkes, Co-Directors, Global Health 50/50. “By taking deliberate and transparent actions, Abt Associates keeps the pressure on themselves and others in the sector to continue pushing for change, and provides much needed hope that we can achieve gender equality in our quest for health, dignity and social justice for all.”

###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives. From combatting infectious disease and conducting rigorous program evaluations, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges.

http://www.abtassociates.com

CONTACT: Mary Maguire Abt Associates mary_maguire@abtassoc.com


