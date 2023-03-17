U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,930.75
    -29.75 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,977.00
    -272.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,552.25
    -30.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.10
    -28.10 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.40
    -0.95 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.60
    +27.60 (+1.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.47 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4720
    -0.1130 (-3.15%)
     

  • Vix

    24.83
    -1.31 (-5.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2143
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3200
    -1.2650 (-0.95%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,745.88
    +1,910.57 (+7.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.31
    +45.70 (+8.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,353.93
    -56.10 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Abu Dhabi AI Firm’s $496 Million IPO Gets $26 Billion in Orders

Adveith Nair
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Presight AI Holding Plc, a data analytics firm owned by Abu Dhabi’s G42, drew orders worth $25.8 billion for its $496 million IPO, in the latest sign of strong demand for Middle Eastern offerings.

The listing will be Abu Dhabi’s second of the year, and was oversubscribed by 136 times — excluding the commitment from cornerstone investor, International Holding Co. Presight’s owners are selling 1.36 billion shares at 1.34 dirhams a share, and the trading debut is expected on March 27.

The Middle East continues to be a bright spot for IPOs globally after high oil prices buoyed stock markets and drove investor inflows last year. At least eight companies are expected to list in Abu Dhabi this year, an official said this month.

Earlier this week, Adnoc Gas surged as much as 25% on its Abu Dhabi debut after the world’s largest IPO of 2023, while Dubai-based money exchange firm Al Ansari Financial Services received orders for all shares offered within an hour of books opening.

Presight’s owner G42 is as an artificial intelligence and cloud computing firm, with operations spanning from energy to healthcare. Last year, the firm sold shares in Bayanat, a geospatial and data analytics company.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

