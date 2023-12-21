Advertisement
Abu Dhabi businessman picks up penthouse in £30 million Mayfair shopping spree

Jonathan Prynn
·2 min read
View from duplex penthouse department at Fenton Whelan's Greybrook House (Fenton Whelan)
View from duplex penthouse department at Fenton Whelan's Greybrook House (Fenton Whelan)

An Abu Dhabi businessman on a London shopping trip has snapped up a Mayfair penthouse and two other properties in a building that was once the London headquarters and showroom of German piano makers Bechstein in a £30.45 million deal.

In the remarkable pre-Christmas property buying spree the unnamed purchaser signed on the 5,818 sq ft duplex with roof garden; a neighbouring three bedroom 2,700 sq ft apartment; and a staff flat, all at Fenton Whelan’s Greybrook House development on Brook Street opposite Claridge’s hotel,

The penthouse and staff flat were listed at £21.5 million and the thee bedroom apartment, which will used to accommodate guests, at £8.95 million.

Greybrook House is a Grade II Listed, six-storey Art Deco building finished in white Portland stone was originally designed by architects Sir John Burnett & Partners and built in 1929.

James Van Den Heule, co-founding director of Fenton Whelan said: “We are delighted with this landmark deal agreed at Greybrook House, this luxurious apartment building is virtually sold-out now and it enables us to focus on other ongoing projects and new ventures.”

Gary Hersham, founding director of agents Beauchamp Estates, which handled the sale, said: “The Greybrook House deal underlines how strong the Mayfair super-prime housing market has been during the last 12 months. Mayfair is currently the most sought-after address in Prime Central London for wealthy home buyers from around the world.”

Yahya Swallem, senior sales consultant at Beauchamp Estates says: “The £10 million plus deals landscape in Mayfair has been dominated by American, Indian and Middle East buyers who have chosen to invest in London’s very best residential real estate which is a proven safe-haven and stable asset class.

“Mayfair is seen as the address of choice for global capital and remains arguably the most desirable location in Europe for multi-millionaires and billionaires to buy or rent a home and spend their time.”

Greybrook House on Brook Street was built in 1929 as Bechstein’s showrooms, as the firm sought to re-establish a visible presence in the British piano market after being forced to shut down during the First World War.

It has been refurbished over the past three years into a residential address.

