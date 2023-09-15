Abu Dhabi’s Chimera Sets Up $50 Billion Asset Manager

(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi’s Chimera Investment LLC has launched a new global alternate investment manager with $50 billion of assets under management.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The new entity — Lunate — is owned by Chimera and Lunate’s senior management. It will focus on private markets and will invest in private equity, venture capital, credit, real assets and public equities, it said in a statement Friday.

The firm is expected to start operations in the fourth quarter and plans to expand globally with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Murtaza Hussain and Seif Fikry are managing partners of Lunate and the company aims to have more than 150 employees, including around 80 investment professionals.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.