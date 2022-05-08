U.S. markets closed

Abu Dhabi launches competitive 'Summer Pass' offer to inspire travellers to choose the UAE capital this summer

·4 min read

New 'Summer Like You Mean It' campaign calls on travellers to upgrade their holiday with Abu Dhabi's wide range of unique world-class experiences

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With global tourism rebounding and the Middle East offering year-round experiences, Abu Dhabi launches new destination campaign inspiring travellers to visit the UAE capital during the summer season and experience the incredible value across hotels and world-leading attractions like nowhere else in the world. The new campaign puts every traveller's passion points front and centre, showcasing unique and memorable Abu Dhabi experiences that await visitors during the summer.

A TASTE OF SUMMER WITH A GOLD TWIST – ENJOY GOLD PLATED ICE CREAM AT ABU DHABI’S EMIRATES PALACE. New summer campaign puts the spotlight on Abu Dhabi’s unmatched experiences and hidden gems that make it the season’s must-visit destination, with unparalleled offerings at amazing value– first up, get the family’s tastebuds tingling with a 23-carat gold ice cream at the beautiful Emirates Palace. (PRNewsfoto/Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi)

From meeting your favourite superhero at Warner Bros. World Yas Island, to racing the Yas Marina Circuit like an F1 driver; enjoying a 23-carat GOLD ice cream, floating in water as cool as your drink or unwinding with sunrise yoga underneath Louvre Abu Dhabi's iconic dome – Abu Dhabi promises to deliver your best summer yet

This summer, Abu Dhabi has something for everyone to enjoy – at their own pace – including:

  • RESTORING BODY AND SOUL: As the sun rises, unwind with yoga in the iconic surroundings of Louvre Abu Dhabi, or escape to a private and secluded desert island retreat of Nurai, just 15-minutes away by boat

  • CULTURALLY ENRICHING EXPERIENCES: Visit Qasr Al-Watan Presidential Palace, explore the rich history of Qasr Al Hosn or enjoy magical stargazing in the desert night air

  • IF IT'S THRILLS YOU'RE AFTER: Look no further than the world's fastest roller coaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi; or have a once-in-a-lifetime experience swimming with tiger sharks at the National Aquarium, the largest aquarium in the Middle East

INTRODUCING THE ABU DHABI SUMMER PASS

The campaign launch marks the first step in unveiling the best of summer in Abu Dhabi. New offers including the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass will be rolled out with unbeatable promotions across experiences, cultural sites and family entertainment attractions. Offering amazing value across a diverse range of activities, visitors will be given even more reasons to book whilst exploring a different side to the city.

The Abu Dhabi Summer Pass will give travellers access to THREE leading theme parks (Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi) ALL cultural sites including Louvre Abu Dhabi, the majestic Presidential Palace Qasr Al Watan, Qasr Al Hosn (the oldest standing structure in Abu Dhabi) and FREE transportation via Yas Express and Abu Dhabi bus systems. Specific details to be unveiled in the coming weeks as the pass is rolled out.

To upgrade your holiday even further, prices at top hotels across the region in summer cost on average 30% less than during high season*. With a compelling pipeline of hotel discounts and promotions due to be unveiled in the coming months, there's never been a better time to visit Abu Dhabi.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, the Director General for Tourism at Department of Culture & Tourism – Abu Dhabi said, "Global travellers have their eyes on the Middle East – so now is the perfect time to be sharing Abu Dhabi with the world, shining a light on just how many unique and diverse experiences are waiting to be explored affordably in and around the UAE's capital.

"This summer, we want travellers to experience the known and unknown of Abu Dhabi, uncovering the hidden gems of our destination – at their own pace, whether it's the thrills of our world class indoor theme parks or the race of the Yas Marina Circuit, to the rich depth of culture and activities that ensure the whole family is inspired and entertained. The UAE capital has something for everyone. We want to make those precious memories more accessible by providing competitive and compelling offers throughout the season so travellers can experience summer exactly as it can and should be enjoyed."

Officially unveiled at Arabian Travel Market 2022, Abu Dhabi's Summer Like You Mean It campaign uncovers the unmatched experiences travellers can enjoy during the summer in Abu Dhabi, all at affordable prices. For more information on Abu Dhabi's exciting events and attractions, go to VisitAbuDhabi.ae.

Contact:

Hayley Fletcher
Hayley.Fletcher@bcw-global.com
+44 7979 841486

Priyanka Sengupta
Priyanka.Sengupta@bcw-global.com
+971 56 699 7387

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812955/Abu_Dhabi_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812956/Abu_Dhabi_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812957/Abu_Dhabi_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812958/Abu_Dhabi_4.jpg

F1 LOOK OUT – ABU DHABI’S NEWEST RACER HITS THE YAS MARINA CIRCUIT AT 94. Ready, set, go to Abu Dhabi this summer season, as Abu Dhabi unveils its first-of-its-kind ‘Summer Like You Mean It’ campaign. From racing around the famous Yas Marina Circuit at F1 speed like the 94-year-old star of the new Abu Dhabi campaign, to pressing pause with some R&R on the emirate’s pristine beaches, this summer is all about enjoying everything Abu Dhabi has to offer at your own pace. (PRNewsfoto/Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi)
AN UNFORGETTABLE YOGA EXPERIENCE – REACH YOUR ZEN UNDER LOUVRE ABU DHABI’S ICONIC DANCING LIGHT. Unwinding with sunrise yoga at Louvre Abu Dhabi is just one of the many enriching cultural experiences to be had in Abu Dhabi this summer. Captured in Visit Abu Dhabi’s latest ‘Summer Like You Mean It’ campaign, travellers are given hundreds of reasons why the emirate is sure to be THE destination this season. (PRNewsfoto/Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi)
UNLEASH YOUR INNER SUPERHERO AT WARNER BROS. WORLD ABU DHABI – AND CARRY ON THE FUN AT THE WORLD’S FIRST WARNER BROS. HOTEL. Putting all travellers’ passion points front and centre, new summer campaign by Visit Abu Dhabi depicts the breadth of memory-making experiences that await visitors, such as watching your kids meet their favourite superheroes at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. (PRNewsfoto/Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abu-dhabi-launches-competitive-summer-pass-offer-to-inspire-travellers-to-choose-the-uae-capital-this-summer-301542188.html

SOURCE Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi

    Pilots and airlines have expressed concerns over an increase in potentially dangerous incidents in Mexico City’s airspace since it was redesigned to accommodate a second airport, including alerts that planes could crash unless action was taken. In the past year, there were at least 17 incidents of ground proximity warning system alerts for planes approaching Mexico City's Benito Juarez International Airport, according to a letter the International Air Transport Association, which represents some 290 airlines, wrote this week to the head of Mexican Airspace Navigation Services, the government agency responsible for managing the airspace.