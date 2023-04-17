Abundance International (Catalist:541) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Abundance International (Catalist:541) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Abundance International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = US$1.1m ÷ (US$73m - US$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Abundance International has an ROCE of 2.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 8.1%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Abundance International's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Abundance International Tell Us?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 2.5%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 48%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Abundance International thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 40%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Abundance International has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Abundance International has. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 43% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Abundance International, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

