U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,576.78
    +30.24 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,533.19
    +127.95 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,394.33
    +48.33 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.83
    -19.91 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.49
    -0.71 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    +8.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.16 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7480
    -0.0520 (-2.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3130
    -0.3690 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,467.34
    -1,403.54 (-3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.34
    -24.13 (-2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Abundant’s new owner looks to revive the apple-picking robot through equity crowdfunding

Brian Heater

Last summer, Hayward-based Abundant Robotics abruptly closed up shop. Plenty of startups fail, a phenomenon that certainly applies in the notoriously difficult world of robotics. But the pandemic has proven a boon for robotics funding, particularly in fields like agriculture, where employees continue to have difficulty filling roles, two years in.

Clearly Wavemaker Labs saw potential in the firm’s apple-picking technology. In October, the investment firm involved in robotics startups like Miso and Future Acres purchased Abundant’s IP. We noted at the time it seemed the company was likely to integrate the tech into the latter, but now it seems Wavemaker is getting ready to relaunch the Abundant brand.

Buck Jordan, who founded both Miso and Wavemaker (as well as holding the CEO role at both) now holds the CEO role at the newly resurrected Abundance. Piestro co-founder and Miso/Wavemaker CFO Kevin Morris has the latter position at the new company, as well. The pair say they are “working with industry leaders to build out the rest of the executive team.”

With those pieces roughly in place, the next step is funding -- specifically equity crowdfunding. The firm is talking to WAX to launch a $20 million seed campaign. The firm says funding from the campaign -- which runs through October -- would be used to build a new apple harvesting robot around Abundant’s existing IP.

Image Credits: Abundant Robotics

“If we raise the maximum amount set out in our ‘Use of Proceeds,’ the extensive acquired product development efforts will allow our team of roboticists and engineering experts to build a fully functioning prototype for demos and pilots, then start production on a minimally viable product for commercial pre-orders,” Jordan tells TechCrunch. “In addition, we would anticipate not needing to raise additional capital for the business as this funding would allow us to capitalize on market traction and corporate partnerships with the execution of our product plan.”

The firm clearly sees value in the Abundant branding, as well. While it ultimately failed to find its market fit, the six-year-old firm attracted a reasonably high profile in the burgeoning agtech robotics category -- along with around $12 million in funding. This new version of the company seeks to launch with a seed round nearly doubling what the company raised through its Series A. If that all goes according to plan, it’s a pretty healthy runway when coupled with the cache of IP Wavemaker purchased last year.

“We saw great value in the breakthrough technology Abundant Robotics had developed so far, including its computer vision and machine learning applications; however, the protype was overly engineered and expensive to produce,” says Jordan. “Using the acquired IP, software product and a proven team that knows how to bring products to market at a cost that makes sense, we will use the funds to re-engineer a fully functioning prototype at a fraction of the current build cost, as well as to conduct business development and fundraising efforts.”

5 fundraising imperatives for robotics startups

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • Alphabet crushes earnings, announces 20-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Google parent company Alphabet.&nbsp;

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Will Novavax Hit $250 This Year?

    Vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has fallen harder than the broader market of late, dropping by 36% in the past three months alone. Meanwhile, Novavax's shares are trading at $95.22. Although Novavax's stock has been somewhat affected by factors outside of its control, the company also made several blunders of its own.

  • Why PayPal stock is plunging

    Investors weren't happy with the quarter and outlook out of PayPal. Here's why the stock sold off sharply.

  • 3 Stocks I Am Buying During This Tech Selloff

    Each of these fundamentally strong stocks has suffered a mild pullback in January 2022, making them attractive picks for retail investors.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Alphabet Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What You Should Know.

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of the most recognized companies in the world. Google has become synonymous with search and the name has become a verb in the process: "Google it." Its impressive business performance has also given rise to a surging stock price.

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy Now?

    PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock price recently plummeted to its lowest levels since May 2020 after it posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. The digital payment company's revenue rose 13% year over year to $6.

  • Exelon Stock Price Has ‘Plunged.’ Its Value Hasn’t Changed.

    The utility company's shares were 25% lower on Wednesday after completing the spinoff for its power generation and competitive energy business.

  • Viatris Hiked Its Dividend: Is It a Buy?

    Let's take a look at Viatris' fundamentals and valuation to answer these questions. What led Viatris' Board of Directors to hand out a huge raise to shareholders? Viatris' average analyst estimate for non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) is $3.71 for 2021.

  • AbbVie Sales Lag As Humira Competition Heats Up And U.S. Biosimilars Loom

    AbbVie stock inched ahead Wednesday despite a sales miss for its biggest moneymaker, Humira, as biosimilar competition heats up.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study Shows“The reason f

  • Why Allegheny Technologies Shares Are Soaring Today

    Shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) gained as much as 19% on Wednesday after the aerospace component supplier reported earnings that easily beat expectations. Allegheny was upbeat about future quarters as well, helping to fuel the stock's surge higher. Allegheny is a specialty metals company that makes components for a range of industries, but with a heavy emphasis on aerospace.

  • With Spinoff, AT&T Picks Safer Exit for WarnerMedia

    Now in the home stretch of unloading WarnerMedia, AT&T chief John Stankey appears to be primarily interested in not destroying any more value for shareholders than the telco giant already has with its ill-fated M&A strategy. This week, AT&T announced that the WarnerMedia divestiture will be structured as a spinoff ahead of its combo with […]

  • PayPal Is Plunging. Wall Street Is Swiftly Reassessing the Stock.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • 10 Stocks to Invest in Today According to Billionaire Kerr Neilson

    In this article, we examined billionaire Kerr Neilson’s portfolio management strategy and approach to investing in stocks. We also reviewed 10 stocks to invest in today according to billionaire Kerr Neilson’s portfolio. You can skip our detailed discussion about Kerr Neilson’s investment philosophy and portfolio management strategies and jump directly to 5 Stocks to Invest […]

  • Why Workhorse Group, Nikola, and Lordstown Motors Fell in January

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks saw a broad-based correction in January. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) stock fell 22.5% for the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock fell 18.6%, and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock fell 13% in January.

  • PayPal stock dives toward worst day on record after ‘ugly’ earnings report

    PayPal Holdings Inc.'s rough stretch looks set to continue Wednesday after the payment-technology company delivered an outlook that highlighted spending pressures and brought a strategic change in the way the company will approach user growth.

  • AMD earnings reflect chip maker's ‘competitiveness and ability to execute,’ analyst says

    Moor Insights & Strategy CEO and Chief Analyst Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down AMD's quarterly earnings and the outlook for chip shortages.