ABVC BioPharma to Present at the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Fremont, CA, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ABVC Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, CNS, and ophthalmology, today announced that the company will be participating at the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, taking place March 28-30, 2022.

Dr. Howard Doong, CEO of ABVC, will serve on a panel entitled “Ophthalmology” on March 29th at 11:00 am ET where he plans on discussing Vitargus, a gel-like substance that helps the eye maintain a round shape and keeps the retina in place during and after retinal re-attachment surgery. A link to this panel can be found via the following:

https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please send an email to Investor Relations at lucy.peng@icrinc.com.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus) under development. For its drug products, it is focused on utilizing its licensed technology to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of the clinical development process at world-famous research institutions (such as Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center). For Vitargus, the company intends to conduct the clinical trials through Phase III at various locations throughout the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

ICR, LLC

Lucy Peng

Phone: +1 646-677-1872

Email: Lucy.Peng@icrinc.com


