U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,453.00
    +9.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,643.85
    +66.28 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,037.52
    -0.23 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,216.95
    +6.96 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.92
    +2.46 (+3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.90
    -9.20 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    +0.0100 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2940
    -0.3860 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,779.54
    +1,445.98 (+3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,216.44
    +19.23 (+1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.43
    -1.63 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Into the Abyss

·2 min read

Abyss Solutions awarded Moon to Mars grant for its space project.

SYDNEY, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian and Houston-based AI and robotics leader Abyss Solutions has just received a Demonstrator Feasibility grant under the federal government and Australian Space Agency's Moon to Mars Initiative. The company that builds AI solutions to drive autonomous robotics applications for the offshore oil and gas industries will now apply those next-gen technologies to Mars and space.

Abyss COO Masood Naqshbandi
Abyss COO Masood Naqshbandi

Abyss received the grant to conduct feasibility testing and transform their space borne robotic inspection and intervention project into a next-gen technology that can be used in future NASA missions to the Moon and beyond.

Grants are part of a $150 million program announced last year to help local SMEs join the US government's public-private Moon to Mars space exploration program.

Abyss Solutions uses advanced robotics, intelligent algorithms, data analytics, and machine learning to revolutionise critical infrastructure management for the oil and gas, water, transport, maritime and defence industries.

Abyss is set to develop a preliminary design and prototype robotic sensor and intervention manipulator to undertake asset inspection and repairs for spaceborne operations.

"The project aims to apply Abyss' market-leading expertise in robotic inspection to the challenges of space to develop high value technology and services to the space industry," said Dr Lashika Medagoda, Abyss Head of R&D. "The project will produce valuable commercial insights, with plans for a launched demonstrator mission to show sustained commercial application."

"The Australian space sector's rapid expansion is driven by the intersection of research and industry," said Dr Xiaofeng Wu, University of Sydney's lead researcher and space engineering expert. "Through highly technical projects such as this, Australia can prove its worth as a valuable contributor to the global space effort."

Abyss CCO Masood Naqshbandi said Abyss was "thrilled to play a part in NASA's grand ambition to establish a sustainable presence on the Moon for missions to Mars."

"As ex-Sydney Uni, we're also looking forward to collaborating with the School of Aerospace, Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering and the Australian Centre for Field Robotics," he continued.

"We've always thought our pioneering technologies and products for the energy, infrastructure and marine industries had a clear application in space," he adds. "This is a brilliant opportunity to demonstrate it."

www.abysssolutions.com.au

For more media information, please contact Masood Naqshbandi on +1 832 425 3474 or masood@abysssolutison.co.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/into-the-abyss-301377127.html

SOURCE Abyss Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • How to watch the Inspiration4 mission launch to orbit

    After about six months of training and preparation, the Inspiration4 crew is set to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday evening. Why it matters: This first all-civilian flight to orbit will act as a proof of concept for SpaceX and the broader private spaceflight industry, which wants to send many more people to space in the coming years and decades.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat to watch: The launch will be a

  • SpaceX To Launch Tourists Way Above Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin Flights

    A SpaceX launch featuring an all-civilian crew could take place as early as Wednesday, kicking off an era of commercial orbital launches.

  • The all-civilian SpaceX launch to orbit: What to know

    The first all-civilian mission to orbit is expected to launch this evening via a SpaceX rocket.

  • EXPLAINER: 4 will circle Earth on 1st SpaceX private flight

    For the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight, a rocket is poised to blast into orbit with no professional astronauts on board, only four tourists. SpaceX’s first private flight will be led by a 38-year-old entrepreneur who’s bankrolling the entire trip. Set to launch Wednesday night from Kennedy Space Center, the two men and two women will soar 100 miles (160 kilometers) higher than the space station, aiming for an altitude of 357 miles (575 kilometers), just above the current position of the Hubble Space Telescope.

  • Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit

    They consist of a billionaire internet commerce executive and jet pilot; a geoscientist and onetime finalist in NASA's astronaut candidate program; a physician's assistant at the childhood cancer hospital where she was once a patient; and an aerospace data engineer and U.S. Air Force veteran. The crew vehicle, dubbed Resilience, is scheduled for liftoff on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/spacex-gets-ready-launch-first-all-civilian-crew-orbit-2021-09-12 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. A lifelong aviation enthusiast who flew in the Black Diamond civilian aerobatics jet squad and co-founded a private air force of fighter planes for military training called Draken International, Isaacman earned his fortune in e-commerce.

  • Inspiration4: How much does SpaceX’s all-civilian space launch cost?

    Falcon 9 rockets can cost under $30 million per launch, but the actual figure exchanged between Jared Isaacman and SpaceX is currently unknown

  • Civilian SpaceX crew 'grateful' ahead of launch

    A day ahead of blast-off, the all civilian crew of a SpaceX rocketship held a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida.The so-called Inspiration 4 mission is notable for sending four astronauts with minimal space training into outer space and sending them to an orbit of about 575 kilometers. Senior director of the programme, Bejamin Reed:"Now, this is significant and historic because it's going to be the highest that any humans have gone into orbit since the Hubble servicing missions. And in fact, they'll be above the current orbit of the Hubble and above the current orbit of the International Space Station."Team leader and founder of e-commerce firm Shift4Payments Jared Isaacman said despite additional risks getting to that height, it's important for the sake of future missions. "If we're going to, you know, go to the moon again and we're going to go to Mars and beyond, and we got to get a little outside of our comfort zone and take that next step in that direction."The spaceship's pilot is geoscientist Sian Proctor, who joined the team through an online contest run by Shift4Payments."There have been three black female astronauts that have made it to space and knowing that I'm going to be the fourth means that I have this opportunity to not only accomplish my dream, but also inspire the next generation of women of color and girls of color and really get them to think about reaching for the stars."Rounding out the crew are "chief medical officer" Hayley Arceneaux, 29, and mission "specialist" Chris Sembroski, 42, a U.S. Air Force veteran and aerospace data engineer.Their vehicle, dubbed "Resilience", is set to lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center Wednesday evening, and will carry them three days in space before splashing down in the Atlantic.Netflix is set to live-stream the count-down and blast-off on their Youtube Page.

  • Bayer Unit Makes More Investments to Curb Synthetic Fertilizers

    (Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG just made its second investment in as many months in startups working to curb the use of synthetic fertilizers, a step that would help the agricultural industry -- a major polluter -- become more environmentally friendly.The industry giant, which owns agrochemical and biotechnology company Monsanto Co., said Tuesday one of its units co-lead a $15 million investment in Andes, a startup that treats seeds so plants can better draw nitrogen from the air instead of needing ene

  • COVID-19 vaccine boosters not widely needed, top FDA and WHO scientists say

    Additional COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are not needed for the general population, leading scientists including two departing senior U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials and several from the World Health Organization (WHO) said in an article published in a medical journal on Monday. The scientists said more evidence was needed to justify boosters. As COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant of the virus rise, President Joe Biden's administration is concerned that infections among those already vaccinated are a sign that their protection is waning and has pushed boosters as a way to rebuild immunity.

  • No bull: Scientists potty train cows to use 'MooLoo'

    Researchers in Germany have potty trained cows, all in the name of science

  • Here’s a Comparison of Celestial Bodies Scaled to Human Size

    This size comparison video shows celestial bodies like stars, nebulae, and black holes shoulder to shoulder, on a human scale. The post Here’s a Comparison of Celestial Bodies Scaled to Human Size appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Is Dropping Because Its Next Test Flight Was Just Postponed

    Shares of Virgin Galactic were falling Monday after the space company said it would postpone its next flight until at least mid-October. Virgin Galactic (ticker: SPCE) explained in a statement that during test flight preparations a third-party supplier “recently flagged a potential manufacturing defect in a component of the flight control actuation system” that is supplied to the space company. “At this point, it is not yet known whether the defect is present in the company’s vehicles and what, if any, repair work may be needed,” Virgin Galactic said.

  • After Covid-19 Data Is Deleted, NIH Reviews How Its Gene Archive Is Handled

    The removal of coronavirus gene sequences that might hold clues to the origin of the pandemic virus sparked concern among scientists and U.S. senators.

  • Historic civilian space mission prepares for launch

    ABC News’ Gio Benitez reports on the countdown to the SpaceX launch of the first civilians going into orbit with no astronauts.

  • The Covid spike in highly vaccinated Israel holds grim omens for other economies

    Israel's vaccination drive was a shining model. But its late-summer Covid-19 spike holds reasons for other countries to worry about coronavirus surges in their own near futures.

  • Photos of giant claw ‘catching arms’ at SpaceX starbase fuel wild speculation online

    Elon Musk claims ‘robot chopsticks’, or mechanical arms attached to SpaceX’s launch tower, will be used to catch rockets

  • Recent NASA missions have been made possible with the work of Latino and Latina engineers

    Recent missions from the space agency have been made possible with the work of Latino and Latina engineers.Details: Aerospace engineer Diana Trujillo moved from Colombia to the U.S. speaking no English. She paid her way through school by working as a housekeeper. She is now a lead scientist for the Mars Perseverance rover.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Perseverance was built by and is managed through the Jet Propulsion Lab, where Latino engineers like

  • Netflix Plans Live YouTube Special Featuring First-Ever All-Civilian Space Launch — Exclusive

    Four amateur astronauts will blast off to space for three days on Wednesday — and Netflix's cameras will be there to watch.

  • BAE Systems sees big opportunity in space after UK satellite deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -British defence company BAE Systems has high hopes for its space business after acquiring UK-based In-Space Missions on Tuesday, giving it the ability to design, launch and operate complete satellites. "It (space) will be a big opportunity for us," Chief Executive Charles Woodburn told Reuters on the sidelines of a defence trade show. BAE already works for space agencies and provides space products, primarily through its U.S.-based business.

  • In first, SpaceX to send all-civilian crew into Earth orbit

    Can four people who've never been to space before spend three days spinning around Earth after only a few months of training?