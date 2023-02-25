U.S. markets closed

AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Expected to Reach $23.42 Billion By 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·7 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for consumer electronics, growing demand for energy-efficient products, and growth of the IT and telecommunications industries drive the growth of the global AC-DC power supply adapter market. By industry vertical, the consumer electronics segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global AC-DC power supply adapter market was estimated at $10.86 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $23.42 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12788 

Report Coverage and Details:

Report coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$10.86 billion

Market Size in 2031

$23.42 billion

CAGR

8.1%

No. of Pages in Report

296

Segments Covered

Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Drivers 

Rise in demand for efficient and low-voltage high-current processors

The advancements in consumer electronics, medical, and automotive sectors


 
 
 

Technologically advanced AC-DC power supply as an alternative to a conventional electric load

Opportunities

Advent of Digital Transformation and Automation

Restraints

Surge in mandatory safety standards and compliance with regulations

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The global AC-DC power supply adapter market witnessed a mix trend during the COVID-19

  • pandemic. On the one hand, the increasing demand for remote work and distance learning has led to the growth in demand for electronic devices, which has in turn driven demand for AC-DC power supply adapters.

  • However, the disruption of global supply chains and the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic have created challenges for manufacturers and distributors of AC-DC power supply adapters, leading to delays in production and supply chain disruptions.


The global AC-DC power supply adapter market is analyzed across type, application, industry vertical, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Want to Access the Statistical Data & Graphs, and Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12788 

By type, the AC-DC wall power adapter segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fourths of the global AC-DC power supply adapter market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the AC-DC external plug-in power adapter segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

By application, the mobile phones and wearable segment contributed to nearly 36.8% of the global AC-DC power supply adapter market share in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The automotive segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 9.2% throughout the forecast period.

By industry vertical, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global AC-DC power supply adapter market revenue. The industrial segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global AC-DC power supply adapter market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12788?reqfor=covid       

The key market players analyzed in the global AC-DC power supply adapter market report B&K Precision Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Ametek Inc., Keysight Technologies, Tektronix, Inc., Rohde & Schwarz, Kikusui Electronics Corp., Itech electronic co., ltd., Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd., Chroma ATE Inc., and ETA-USA. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.


Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ac-dc power supply adapter market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing ac-dc power supply adapter market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the ac-dc power supply adapter market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global ac-dc power supply adapter market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Key Segments:

By Type:

  • AC-DC Wall Power Adapter

  • AC-DC External Plug-in Power Adapter

By Application:

  • Home Appliances

  • Computer and Laptops

  • Mobile Phones and Wearable

  • Electronics

  • Automotive

  • Others

By Industry Vertical:

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Telecommunications

  • Food and Beverages

  • Medical and Healthcare

  • Military and Aerospace

  • Industrial

By Region:

  • North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Buy this Research Report at Discounted Price @ https://bit.ly/3EXnxw3 

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario)

DC Chargers Market By Power Output (Less Than 10 kW, 10 Kw to 100 kW, and Greater than 100 kW) and End Use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

DC-DC Converter Market By Input Voltage (5-36V, 36-75V, 75V and Above), Output Voltage (3.3V, 5V, 12V, 15V and Above), Mounting Style (Surface Mount and Through Hole), and Application (Smartphone, Servers & Storage, EV Battery Management Unit, Railway, and Medical Equipment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Film Capacitor Market By product (AC and DC), Type (Paper Film Capacitor and Plastic Film Capacitor) and Industry Vertical (Automotive, Power and Utilities, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Ethernet Adapter Market by Type (External, and Internal), Interface Type (PCIe, OCP, USB), Port Configuration (Single, Dual, and Quad), Data Rate Per Port (Up to 1 GbE, 10 GbE, 25 GbE, 40 GbE, 50 GbE, 100 GbE, and 200 GbE), Application (Servers, Embedded Systems, Consumer Applications, Routers and Switches, Desktop Systems, and Others), and End User (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa 
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive 
#205, Portland, OR 97220 
United States 
USA/Canada (Toll Free): 
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 
UK: +44-845-528-1300 
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 
Fax: +1(855)550-5975 
help@alliedmarketresearch.com


