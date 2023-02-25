AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Expected to Reach $23.42 Billion By 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for consumer electronics, growing demand for energy-efficient products, and growth of the IT and telecommunications industries drive the growth of the global AC-DC power supply adapter market. By industry vertical, the consumer electronics segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global AC-DC power supply adapter market was estimated at $10.86 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $23.42 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $10.86 billion Market Size in 2031 $23.42 billion CAGR 8.1% No. of Pages in Report 296 Segments Covered Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Rise in demand for efficient and low-voltage high-current processors The advancements in consumer electronics, medical, and automotive sectors







Technologically advanced AC-DC power supply as an alternative to a conventional electric load Opportunities Advent of Digital Transformation and Automation Restraints Surge in mandatory safety standards and compliance with regulations

COVID-19 Scenario:

The global AC-DC power supply adapter market witnessed a mix trend during the COVID-19

pandemic. On the one hand, the increasing demand for remote work and distance learning has led to the growth in demand for electronic devices, which has in turn driven demand for AC-DC power supply adapters.

However, the disruption of global supply chains and the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic have created challenges for manufacturers and distributors of AC-DC power supply adapters, leading to delays in production and supply chain disruptions.





The global AC-DC power supply adapter market is analyzed across type, application, industry vertical, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the AC-DC wall power adapter segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fourths of the global AC-DC power supply adapter market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the AC-DC external plug-in power adapter segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

By application, the mobile phones and wearable segment contributed to nearly 36.8% of the global AC-DC power supply adapter market share in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The automotive segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 9.2% throughout the forecast period.

By industry vertical, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global AC-DC power supply adapter market revenue. The industrial segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global AC-DC power supply adapter market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global AC-DC power supply adapter market report B&K Precision Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Ametek Inc., Keysight Technologies, Tektronix, Inc., Rohde & Schwarz, Kikusui Electronics Corp., Itech electronic co., ltd., Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd., Chroma ATE Inc., and ETA-USA. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.





Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ac-dc power supply adapter market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing ac-dc power supply adapter market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the ac-dc power supply adapter market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global ac-dc power supply adapter market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Key Segments:

By Type:

AC-DC Wall Power Adapter

AC-DC External Plug-in Power Adapter

By Application:

Home Appliances

Computer and Laptops

Mobile Phones and Wearable

Electronics

Automotive

Others

By Industry Vertical:

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Food and Beverages

Medical and Healthcare

Military and Aerospace

Industrial

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

