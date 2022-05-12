AC HOTELS BY MARRIOTT(R) UNVEILS FIRST HOTEL IN AUSTRALIA WITH THE OPENING OF AC HOTEL BY MARRIOTT MELBOURNE SOUTHBANK

HONG KONG, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AC Hotels by Marriott®, the design-led lifestyle brand part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, announces its brand debut in Australia with the opening of AC Hotel by Marriott Melbourne Southbank. Located in one of Melbourne's premier events, arts and entertainment precincts, the new hotel features 205 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites, signature dining, and an infinity pool and cocktail bar with sweeping views of the city skyline. AC Melbourne Southbank has been expertly refined and crafted to deliver an elegant yet unobtrusive experience, right in the cultural capital of Australia.

AC Hotel by Marriott Melbourne Southbank Exterior; Deluxe King Room; AC Lounge

"We are excited to unveil AC Hotel by Marriott Melbourne Southbank. The opening marks the AC Hotels brand debut and 14th brand entry within Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio in Australia," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International. "With Australia's border reopening, we look forward to welcoming travellers with a distinctive experience that has been edited to offer only the best of what guests truly need."

Nestled in the prestigious inner-city enclave of Melbourne's Southbank, with the Central Business District and South Wharf precinct – Australia's largest urban renewal project – on its doorstep, AC Melbourne Southbank brings together the very best of Melbourne, housed in one sculptural landmark address. With close proximity to public transport, South Melbourne Market, Melbourne Convention Centre, South Wharf shops and eateries, the Arts precinct, and other first-class amenities, the hotel offers sweeping city views with everything guests need for a memorable stay.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the arrival of the AC Hotels brand in Australia with the opening of AC Melbourne Southbank," said Jeff Tomczek, Vice President and Global Brand Leader of AC Hotels. "Melbourne is the cultural and design capital of Australia, allowing for a seamless fit with AC Hotels, known for its purposeful design and obsession with detail."

Designed by DKO Architecture in collaboration with Capital Alliance, AC Melbourne Southbank has created a bold architectural presence within the Fishermans Bend skyline. The design approach to every space is optimal comfort and utility through modern décor with open layouts offering functional beauty without distraction. The elegantly framed geometric glass façade will be activated by LED lighting at night acting as a beacon for visitors and residents alike. A sculptural canopy creates an iconic entry to the hotel and the design-led guestrooms contained within.

The 205 thoughtfully designed guestrooms and suites offer sweeping views of the city skyline and the Yarra River. From sleek desks, open closets, and integrated bathrooms to easily accessible outlets for mindful work and play, AC guestrooms are free of clutter and maximise a sense of openness. The subtle layering of materiality with modern classic finishes such as natural stone tiling, warm textured timber, metal details, soft layers of drapery and brass accents all create a sense of functional calm. The mood reflects the industrial warehouse scenes of South Melbourne while echoing the Spanish roots of the AC brand.

AC Melbourne Southbank features a range of collaborative spaces including the brand's signature AC Lounge, a modern co-working space for creative gatherings by day and a buzzing social hub offering European-style tapas by night. The signature AC Gin Tonic experience is available throughout all dining and bar venues at the hotel. The speciality cocktail is served in a custom glass by sculptural glass artist Adam Walmon and has been scientifically developed to heighten the taste, aroma and palate experience for the drinker.

Sorolla provides the perfect place for breakfast to start the day, with a dining experience that includes an open kitchen to capture the chefs in action. Triana Bar exudes a 'wow' factor showcasing stunning views and a long, iconic freestanding bar where guests can mix and mingle with each other. The space offers simplicity and sophistication in the subtle finishes of warm timber, natural stone, bronze accents and softer grey materials. Bar de Buceo, the pool bar, also offers guests a relaxed area to enjoy drinks and light, alfresco style dining, making it the perfect place to unwind.

The hotel offers a range of leisure facilities, including an outdoor, infinity-edge swimming pool spanning the width of the building, a 24-hour fitness centre, and meeting and event space designed to host groups of varying sizes.

The hotel houses 576 square metres of flexible meeting space, with floor-to-ceiling windows providing abundant natural light, along with an outdoor covered terrace room and pool bar. The outdoor terrace beside the infinity pool can serve as a pre-function space accommodating up to 200 guests in cocktail format or broken down into smaller spaces for breakouts and more intimate meetings, social gatherings and weddings.

"I am truly delighted to open the first AC Hotel in Australia," commented Harry Singh, General Manager of AC by Marriott Melbourne Southbank. "Working in collaboration with DKO, we have brought to life the core elements of the AC design philosophy – every detail of the experience is meticulously over-thought to create a seamless stay, right in the heart of the city known as the design capital of Australia."

Owned by Capital Alliance, a Melbourne-based diversified mixed-use real estate developer and investment company, the hotel marks Marriott International's ninth hotel in Melbourne and the third new hotel to open in the Victorian capital over the last 12 months.

For more information or reservations, please visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/melac-ac-hotel-melbourne-southbank/

