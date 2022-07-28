AC Immune Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

AC Immune SA

Three clinical readouts delivered year to date; four more expected by year-end





First patient dosed with anti-Abeta vaccine ACI-24.060 in Phase 1b/2 ABATE study in patients with prodromal Alzheimer’s disease and individuals with Down syndrome





Crenezumab API ADAD study results to be presented in detail at AAIC on August 2 after top-line data showed numerical differences favoring crenezumab over placebo across the majority of endpoints, though not statistically significant





10 presentations on data from AC Immune pipeline to be presented at AAIC





Strong financial position of CHF 154.1 million ensures the Company is fully financed until Q1 2024 not considering any incoming milestone payments



LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provided a corporate update.

Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “With world-class collaborators, including three major pharma companies, and cash for operations until Q1 2024, we believe we are well positioned to execute on multiple value-creating milestones. Our experienced team is working to deliver in H2 2022 four further clinical readouts from our precision medicine pipeline, adding to the three already reported.

“We continue to make real progress towards our goal of earlier diagnosis and prevention,” Dr. Pfeifer continued, “We recently treated the first prodromal Alzheimer’s disease patient in our innovative adaptive design Phase 1b/2 trial of ACI-24.060, a highly differentiated best-in-class vaccine-candidate that has demonstrated strong immunogenicity against the two most toxic forms of Abeta, pyroGlu-Abeta and oligomeric Abeta. We expect interim data later this year from the Phase 1b, enabling us to advance into Phase 2 in individuals with Down syndrome, virtually all of whom develop Alzheimer’s.”

Q2 2022 and Subsequent Highlights

Dosed the first patient in the placebo-controlled, Phase 1b/2 ABATE study evaluating the anti-Abeta vaccine ACI-24.060 in patients with prodromal Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and individuals with Down syndrome (DS). An interim data readout from the Phase 1b portion of the trial in AD is expected in H2 2022.

Announced a peer-reviewed publication in JAMA Neurology 1 featuring data showing that ACI-24, the predecessor of ACI-24.060, was safe and elicited an immune response in a Phase 1b clinical trial in adults with DS. This was the first-ever anti-Abeta vaccine study conducted in people living with DS and the paper also highlighted data providing evidence of target engagement in the trial.

Announced topline results from the Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Prevention Initiative (API) study evaluating the anti-Abeta monoclonal antibody crenezumab in autosomal dominant Alzheimer’s disease (ADAD). Results showed that both co-primary endpoints of the study were not statistically significant but numerical differences favoring crenezumab were observed across the majority of primary, secondary and exploratory endpoints. More detailed results will be presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) on August 2, 2022 by AC Immune’s partner Genentech, a member of the Roche group and the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute.

Announced that AC Immune Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Andrea Pfeifer received the prestigious Aenne Burda Award for Creative Leadership in recognition of her work.

Expanded leadership by appointing Howard Donovan as Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee. Mr. Donovan is an internationally experienced, commercially focused leader. He joins from the World Economic Forum, where he led People Services since 2015.

Joerg Hornstein, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will leave AC Immune in the second half of 2022 to pursue a new opportunity. AC Immune is well positioned with two members of the Company’s proven Finance Leadership Team who will transition to new roles. Christopher Roberts has been appointed Vice President, Finance and interim CFO. Julian Snow has been appointed Vice President, U.S. Finance & Corporate Development.

Achieved and Anticipated 2022 Clinical Milestones

ACI-12589

a-syn-PET tracer Reported breakthrough results from first-in-human study at AD/PD™ 2022 conference ACI-35.030

anti-pTau vaccine Reported Phase 1b/2a interim analysis from highest dose group; Expect to disclose late-stage development plans in H2 2022 ACI-24.060

anti-Abeta vaccine Dosed first patient in Phase 1b/2 trial of ACI-24.060 in patients with AD and individuals with DS

Phase 1b in AD readout and decision to move into DS expected in H2 2022 Crenezumab

anti-Abeta antibody Reported top line Phase 2 results from API study in autosomal dominant AD . Semorinemab

anti-Tau antibody Additional biomarker data from the Phase 2 Lauriet study in mild-to-moderate AD expected in H2 2022 PI-2620

Tau-PET tracer Phase 2 results in AD to be unveiled at AAIC in San Diego, California (United States) and online, July 31 – August 4, 2022.

Clinical PET study readout in orphan indication expected in H2 2022 ACI-7104

anti-a-syn vaccine Initiation of Phase 2 trial in early PD expected in H2 2022

Analysis of Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Cash Position: The Company had a total cash balance of CHF 154.1 million, composed of CHF 63.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and CHF 91.0 million in short-term financial assets. This compares to a total cash balance of CHF 198.2 million as of December 31, 2021. The Company’s cash balance provides enough capital resources to progress through at least Q1 2024 without consideration of potential incoming milestone payments.





R&D Expenditures: R&D expenses increased by CHF 2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, to CHF 15.7 million.



Discovery and preclinical expenses (- CHF 0.5 million): The Company decreased expenditures across a variety of its discovery and preclinical programs, led by ACI-24 for DS as this program advances into clinical development.



Clinical expenses (+ CHF 0.4 million): The Company increased expenditures across multiple clinical programs, predominantly for ACI-24 for DS and ACI-7104.



Other non-allocated (+ CHF 1.2 million): The Company’s other non-allocated R&D expenditure increased by CHF 0.9 million mostly related to the reallocation of certain IT and facilities costs, IT investments, as well as CHF 0.3 million across various other cost centers.





G&A Expenditures: For the three months ended June 30, 2022, G&A decreased by CHF 0.9 million to CHF 4.4 million. This decrease is mostly related to the reallocation of certain IT and facilities expenditures made in Q2 2022 that were not reclassified in the prior period.





Other Operating Income: The Company recognized CHF 0.2 million in grant income for R&D activities performed under our Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and Target ALS grants, a decrease of less than CHF 0.1 million compared to the prior period.





IFRS Loss for the Period: The Company reported a net loss after taxes of CHF 19.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with a net loss of CHF 19.1 million for the comparable period in 2021.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features eleven therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, six of which are currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU and SG. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, NO and RU.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In CHF thousands)

As of June 30,

2022

As of December 31,

2021

ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 4,997 5,116 Right-of-use assets 2,632 2,914 Intangible asset 50,416 50,416 Long-term financial assets 361 363 Total non-current assets 58,406 58,809 Current assets Prepaid expenses 3,465 3,015 Accrued income 433 975 Other current receivables 335 428 Short-term financial assets 91,000 116,000 Cash and cash equivalents 63,147 82,216 Total current assets 158,380 202,634 Total assets 216,786 261,443 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Shareholders’ equity Share capital 1,796 1,794 Share premium 431,260 431,251 Treasury shares (124 ) (124 ) Currency translation differences 49 — Accumulated losses (230,169 ) (200,942 ) Total shareholders’ equity 202,812 231,979 Non-current liabilities Long-term lease liabilities 2,050 2,340 Net employee defined-benefit liabilities — 7,098 Total non-current liabilities 2,050 9,438 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 337 2,003 Accrued expenses 10,585 16,736 Deferred income 425 717 Short-term lease liabilities 577 570 Total current liabilities 11,924 20,026 Total liabilities 13,974 29,464 Total shareholders’ equity and liabilities 216,786 261,443

Statements of Income/(Loss)

(In CHF thousands, except for per-share data)

For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue Contract revenue — — — — Total revenue — — — — Operating expenses Research & development expenses (15,692 ) (13,710 ) (30,815 ) (27,040 ) General & administrative expenses (4,374 ) (5,235 ) (8,550 ) (9,573 ) Other operating income/(expense) 207 256 677 673 Total operating expenses (19,859 ) (18,689 ) (38,688 ) (35,940 ) Operating loss (19,859 ) (18,689 ) (38,688 ) (35,940 ) Financial income — — — — Financial expense (126 ) (202 ) (279 ) (228 ) Exchange differences 345 (178 ) 485 365 Finance result, net 219 (380 ) 206 137 Loss before tax (19,640 ) (19,069 ) (38,482 ) (35,803 ) Income tax expense (3 ) — (7 ) — Loss for the period (19,643 ) (19,069 ) (38,489 ) (35,803 ) Loss per share: (0.23 ) (0.26 ) (0.46 ) (0.50 )

Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

(In CHF thousands)

For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Loss for the period (19,643 ) (19,069 ) (38,489 ) (35,803 ) Items that will be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax): Currency translation differences: 39 — 49 — Items that will not to be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax): Remeasurement gains on defined-benefit plans (net of tax) 7,381 — 7,381 — Total comprehensive loss, net of tax (12,223 ) (19,069 ) (31,059 ) (35,803 )

Reconciliation of loss to adjusted loss and

loss per share to adjusted loss per share

For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30, In CHF thousands, except for share and per share data 2022

2021

2022

2021

Loss (19,643 ) (19,069 ) (38,489 ) (35,803 ) Adjustments Non-cash share-based payments1 898 836 1,886 1,694 Foreign currency (gains)/losses2 (430 ) 258 (683 ) (363 ) Transaction costs3 — 410 — 410 Adjusted Loss (19,175 ) (17,565 ) (37,286 ) (34,062 ) Loss per share – basic and diluted (0.23 ) (0.26 ) (0.46 ) (0.50 ) Adjustment to loss per share – basic and diluted — 0.02 0.01 0.03 Adjusted loss per share – basic and diluted (0.23 ) (0.24 ) (0.45 ) (0.47 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding Adjusted loss –basic and diluted 84,462,675 72,715,783 83,510,567 72,113,581





1 Reflects non-cash expenses associated with share-based compensation for equity awards issued to Directors, Management and employees of the Company. This expense reflects the awards’ fair value recognized for the portion of the equity award which is vesting over the period. 2 Reflects foreign currency re-measurement gains and losses for the period, predominantly impacted by the change in the exchange rate between the US Dollar and Euro with the Swiss Franc. 3 Reflects transaction costs for the asset acquisition for a portfolio of therapeutics targeting alpha-synuclein and cash.

Adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, decreased net loss by CHF 0.5 million and CHF 1.2 million, respectively compared with a decrease to net loss of CHF 1.5 million and CHF 1.7 million, respectively, for the comparable periods in 2021. The Company recorded CHF 0.9 million and CHF 1.9 million for share-based compensation expenses, respectively, in each of these periods, and there were foreign currency re-measurement gains of CHF 0.4 million and CHF 0.7 million, respectively, primarily related to movement in the USD-CHF exchange rate during the respective periods. Finally, the Company incurred CHF 0.4 million in transaction costs associated with its acquisition of a portfolio of therapeutics targeting alpha-synuclein in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, which were not incurred in the current comparable periods.



