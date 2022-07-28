U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,012.75
    -11.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,104.00
    -68.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,533.25
    -85.75 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,848.40
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.65
    +2.39 (+2.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.90
    +18.40 (+1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.34
    +0.74 (+3.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0119
    -0.0085 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.15
    -1.54 (-6.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2105
    -0.0052 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5870
    -0.9750 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,093.15
    +1,821.76 (+8.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.61
    +52.94 (+11.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,343.06
    -5.17 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

AC Immune Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AC Immune SA
·13 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ACIU
AC Immune SA
AC Immune SA

  • Three clinical readouts delivered year to date; four more expected by year-end

  • First patient dosed with anti-Abeta vaccine ACI-24.060 in Phase 1b/2 ABATE study in patients with prodromal Alzheimer’s disease and individuals with Down syndrome

  • Crenezumab API ADAD study results to be presented in detail at AAIC on August 2 after top-line data showed numerical differences favoring crenezumab over placebo across the majority of endpoints, though not statistically significant

  • 10 presentations on data from AC Immune pipeline to be presented at AAIC

  • Strong financial position of CHF 154.1 million ensures the Company is fully financed until Q1 2024 not considering any incoming milestone payments

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provided a corporate update.

Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “With world-class collaborators, including three major pharma companies, and cash for operations until Q1 2024, we believe we are well positioned to execute on multiple value-creating milestones. Our experienced team is working to deliver in H2 2022 four further clinical readouts from our precision medicine pipeline, adding to the three already reported.

“We continue to make real progress towards our goal of earlier diagnosis and prevention,” Dr. Pfeifer continued, “We recently treated the first prodromal Alzheimer’s disease patient in our innovative adaptive design Phase 1b/2 trial of ACI-24.060, a highly differentiated best-in-class vaccine-candidate that has demonstrated strong immunogenicity against the two most toxic forms of Abeta, pyroGlu-Abeta and oligomeric Abeta. We expect interim data later this year from the Phase 1b, enabling us to advance into Phase 2 in individuals with Down syndrome, virtually all of whom develop Alzheimer’s.”

Q2 2022 and Subsequent Highlights

  • Dosed the first patient in the placebo-controlled, Phase 1b/2 ABATE study evaluating the anti-Abeta vaccine ACI-24.060 in patients with prodromal Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and individuals with Down syndrome (DS). An interim data readout from the Phase 1b portion of the trial in AD is expected in H2 2022.

  • Announced a peer-reviewed publication in JAMA Neurology1 featuring data showing that ACI-24, the predecessor of ACI-24.060, was safe and elicited an immune response in a Phase 1b clinical trial in adults with DS. This was the first-ever anti-Abeta vaccine study conducted in people living with DS and the paper also highlighted data providing evidence of target engagement in the trial.

  • Announced topline results from the Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Prevention Initiative (API) study evaluating the anti-Abeta monoclonal antibody crenezumab in autosomal dominant Alzheimer’s disease (ADAD). Results showed that both co-primary endpoints of the study were not statistically significant but numerical differences favoring crenezumab were observed across the majority of primary, secondary and exploratory endpoints. More detailed results will be presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) on August 2, 2022 by AC Immune’s partner Genentech, a member of the Roche group and the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute.

  • Announced that AC Immune Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Andrea Pfeifer received the prestigious Aenne Burda Award for Creative Leadership in recognition of her work.

  • Expanded leadership by appointing Howard Donovan as Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee. Mr. Donovan is an internationally experienced, commercially focused leader. He joins from the World Economic Forum, where he led People Services since 2015.

  • Joerg Hornstein, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will leave AC Immune in the second half of 2022 to pursue a new opportunity. AC Immune is well positioned with two members of the Company’s proven Finance Leadership Team who will transition to new roles. Christopher Roberts has been appointed Vice President, Finance and interim CFO. Julian Snow has been appointed Vice President, U.S. Finance & Corporate Development.

Achieved and Anticipated 2022 Clinical Milestones

ACI-12589
a-syn-PET tracer

Reported breakthrough results from first-in-human study at AD/PD™ 2022 conference

ACI-35.030
anti-pTau vaccine

Reported Phase 1b/2a interim analysis from highest dose group; Expect to disclose late-stage development plans in H2 2022

ACI-24.060
anti-Abeta vaccine

Dosed first patient in Phase 1b/2 trial of ACI-24.060 in patients with AD and individuals with DS
Phase 1b in AD readout and decision to move into DS expected in H2 2022

Crenezumab
anti-Abeta antibody

Reported top line Phase 2 results from API study in autosomal dominant AD .

Semorinemab
anti-Tau antibody

Additional biomarker data from the Phase 2 Lauriet study in mild-to-moderate AD expected in H2 2022

PI-2620
Tau-PET tracer

Phase 2 results in AD to be unveiled at AAIC in San Diego, California (United States) and online, July 31 – August 4, 2022.
Clinical PET study readout in orphan indication expected in H2 2022

ACI-7104
anti-a-syn vaccine

Initiation of Phase 2 trial in early PD expected in H2 2022

Analysis of Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

  • Cash Position: The Company had a total cash balance of CHF 154.1 million, composed of CHF 63.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and CHF 91.0 million in short-term financial assets. This compares to a total cash balance of CHF 198.2 million as of December 31, 2021. The Company’s cash balance provides enough capital resources to progress through at least Q1 2024 without consideration of potential incoming milestone payments.

  • R&D Expenditures: R&D expenses increased by CHF 2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, to CHF 15.7 million.

    • Discovery and preclinical expenses (- CHF 0.5 million): The Company decreased expenditures across a variety of its discovery and preclinical programs, led by ACI-24 for DS as this program advances into clinical development.

    • Clinical expenses (+ CHF 0.4 million): The Company increased expenditures across multiple clinical programs, predominantly for ACI-24 for DS and ACI-7104.

    • Other non-allocated (+ CHF 1.2 million): The Company’s other non-allocated R&D expenditure increased by CHF 0.9 million mostly related to the reallocation of certain IT and facilities costs, IT investments, as well as CHF 0.3 million across various other cost centers.

  • G&A Expenditures: For the three months ended June 30, 2022, G&A decreased by CHF 0.9 million to CHF 4.4 million. This decrease is mostly related to the reallocation of certain IT and facilities expenditures made in Q2 2022 that were not reclassified in the prior period.

  • Other Operating Income: The Company recognized CHF 0.2 million in grant income for R&D activities performed under our Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and Target ALS grants, a decrease of less than CHF 0.1 million compared to the prior period.

  • IFRS Loss for the Period: The Company reported a net loss after taxes of CHF 19.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with a net loss of CHF 19.1 million for the comparable period in 2021.

References

  1. Rafii MS et al, Safety, Tolerability, and Immunogenicity of the ACI-24 Vaccine in Adults With Down Syndrome, A Phase 1b Randomized Clinical Trial, JAMA Neurology, 2022 May 9:79(5).

About AC Immune SA
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features eleven therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, six of which are currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU and SG. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, NO and RU.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Saoyuth Nidh
AC Immune
Phone: +41 21 345 91 34
Email: saoyuth.nidh@acimmune.com

Investor Relations
Gary Waanders, Ph.D., MBA
AC Immune
Phone: +41 21 345 91 91
Email: gary.waanders@acimmune.com

U.S. Media
Shani Lewis
LaVoieHealthScience
Phone: +1 609 516 5761
Email: slewis@lavoiehealthscience.com

U.S. Investors
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
Phone: +1 212 915 2577
Email: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Forward looking statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include: the impact of Covid-19 on our business, suppliers, patients and employees and any other impact of Covid-19. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In CHF thousands)

 

As of June 30,
2022

 

As of December 31,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

Property, plant and equipment

4,997

 

 

5,116

 

Right-of-use assets

2,632

 

 

2,914

 

Intangible asset

50,416

 

 

50,416

 

Long-term financial assets

361

 

 

363

 

Total non-current assets

58,406

 

 

58,809

 

Current assets

 

 

Prepaid expenses

3,465

 

 

3,015

 

Accrued income

433

 

 

975

 

Other current receivables

335

 

 

428

 

Short-term financial assets

91,000

 

 

116,000

 

Cash and cash equivalents

63,147

 

 

82,216

 

Total current assets

158,380

 

 

202,634

 

Total assets

216,786

 

 

261,443

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

Share capital

1,796

 

 

1,794

 

Share premium

431,260

 

 

431,251

 

Treasury shares

(124

)

 

(124

)

Currency translation differences

49

 

 

 

Accumulated losses

(230,169

)

 

(200,942

)

Total shareholders’ equity

202,812

 

 

231,979

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

Long-term lease liabilities

2,050

 

 

2,340

 

Net employee defined-benefit liabilities

 

 

7,098

 

Total non-current liabilities

2,050

 

 

9,438

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

Trade and other payables

337

 

 

2,003

 

Accrued expenses

10,585

 

 

16,736

 

Deferred income

425

 

 

717

 

Short-term lease liabilities

577

 

 

570

 

Total current liabilities

11,924

 

 

20,026

 

Total liabilities

13,974

 

 

29,464

 

Total shareholders’ equity and liabilities

216,786

 

 

261,443

 

Statements of Income/(Loss)
(In CHF thousands, except for per-share data)

 

For the Three Months
Ended June 30,

For the Six Months
Ended June 30,

 

2022 

 

2021 

 

2022 

 

2021 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

Contract revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

Research & development expenses

(15,692

)

 

(13,710

)

 

(30,815

)

 

(27,040

)

General & administrative expenses

(4,374

)

 

(5,235

)

 

(8,550

)

 

(9,573

)

Other operating income/(expense)

207

 

 

256

 

 

677

 

 

673

 

Total operating expenses

(19,859

)

 

(18,689

)

 

(38,688

)

 

(35,940

)

Operating loss

(19,859

)

 

(18,689

)

 

(38,688

)

 

(35,940

)

 

 

 

 

 

Financial income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial expense

(126

)

 

(202

)

 

(279

)

 

(228

)

Exchange differences

345

 

 

(178

)

 

485

 

 

365

 

Finance result, net

219

 

 

(380

)

 

206

 

 

137

 

Loss before tax

(19,640

)

 

(19,069

)

 

(38,482

)

 

(35,803

)

Income tax expense

(3

)

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

Loss for the period

(19,643

)

 

(19,069

)

 

(38,489

)

 

(35,803

)

Loss per share:

(0.23

)

 

(0.26

)

 

(0.46

)

 

(0.50

)

Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
(In CHF thousands)

 

For the Three Months
Ended June 30,

 

For the Six Months
Ended June 30,

 

2022 

 

2021 

 

2022 

 

2021 

Loss for the period

(19,643

)

 

(19,069

)

 

(38,489

)

 

(35,803

)

Items that will be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):

 

 

 

 

Currency translation differences:

39

 

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

Items that will not to be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):

 

 

 

 

Remeasurement gains on defined-benefit plans (net of tax)

7,381

 

 

 

 

7,381

 

 

 

Total comprehensive loss, net of tax

(12,223

)

 

(19,069

)

 

(31,059

)

 

(35,803

)

Reconciliation of loss to adjusted loss and
loss per share to adjusted loss per share

 

 

For the Three Months
Ended June 30,

 

For the Six Months
Ended June 30,

In CHF thousands, except for share and per share data

 

2022 

 

2021 

 

2022 

 

2021 

Loss

 

(19,643

)

 

(19,069

)

 

(38,489

)

 

(35,803

)

Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash share-based payments1

 

898

 

 

836

 

 

1,886

 

 

1,694

 

Foreign currency (gains)/losses2

 

(430

)

 

258

 

 

(683

)

 

(363

)

Transaction costs3

 

 

 

410

 

 

 

 

410

 

Adjusted Loss

 

(19,175

)

 

(17,565

)

 

(37,286

)

 

(34,062

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share – basic and diluted

 

(0.23

)

 

(0.26

)

 

(0.46

)

 

(0.50

)

Adjustment to loss per share – basic and diluted

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.03

 

Adjusted loss per share – basic and diluted

 

(0.23

)

 

(0.24

)

 

(0.45

)

 

(0.47

)

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding Adjusted loss –basic and diluted

 

84,462,675

 

 

72,715,783

 

 

83,510,567

 

 

72,113,581

 


 

 

 

 

1

Reflects non-cash expenses associated with share-based compensation for equity awards issued to Directors, Management and employees of the Company. This expense reflects the awards’ fair value recognized for the portion of the equity award which is vesting over the period.

 

2

Reflects foreign currency re-measurement gains and losses for the period, predominantly impacted by the change in the exchange rate between the US Dollar and Euro with the Swiss Franc.

 

3

Reflects transaction costs for the asset acquisition for a portfolio of therapeutics targeting alpha-synuclein and cash.

Adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, decreased net loss by CHF 0.5 million and CHF 1.2 million, respectively compared with a decrease to net loss of CHF 1.5 million and CHF 1.7 million, respectively, for the comparable periods in 2021. The Company recorded CHF 0.9 million and CHF 1.9 million for share-based compensation expenses, respectively, in each of these periods, and there were foreign currency re-measurement gains of CHF 0.4 million and CHF 0.7 million, respectively, primarily related to movement in the USD-CHF exchange rate during the respective periods. Finally, the Company incurred CHF 0.4 million in transaction costs associated with its acquisition of a portfolio of therapeutics targeting alpha-synuclein in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, which were not incurred in the current comparable periods.


Recommended Stories

  • Ford stock tops earnings expectations, revenue exceeds $40 billion

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's earnings beat with the stock rising in after-hours trading.

  • Fed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is raising interest rates at the steepest pace in a generation and he said Wednesday that another big increase is possible. Yet investors sent stocks surging on his comments that the hikes will eventually slow.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wa

  • Best Dividend Stocks: Top Pipeline Stock Raises Dividend Again, Delivers 7.3% Yield

    Top pipeline stock Enterprise Products Partners is back in focus after the company once again raised its dividend for investors. Dividend increases are the norm for this company. Enterprise Products has increased its dividend an astounding 74 times since its IPO in 1998.

  • Pfizer Stock Higher As Covid Sales Power Q2 Earnings Beat, Profit Guidance Boost

    Pfizer held to its forecast of $54 billion in Covid related sales this year following stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings and record overall revenues.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband just dumped 25K shares of Nvidia for a total loss of $341,365 — here are 3 other semi stocks to play the ‘CHIPS and Science Act’

    The Senate just passed a $280B package of chip subsidies and research funding. Take advantage.

  • Teladoc Stock Sinks on Wider Loss and Weak Guidance

    The remote healthcare provider posts a wider-than-expected quarterly loss after recording a $3 billion impairment charge.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Amazon Is Expected to Post Slim Profit as It Manages Slower Demand

    The company’s core e-commerce business has struggled as consumers return to in-store shopping after the height of the pandemic.

  • Ford Stock Jumps As Auto Giant Affirms Outlook, Hikes Dividend After Q2 Earnings Crush

    Ford earnings skyrocketed, defying headwinds. And the auto giant hiked the Ford stock dividend while reaffirming 2022 outlook.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Warns Of Austerity After Company Suffers First Year-To-Year Revenue Dip: “I Expect Us To Get More Done With Fewer Resources” – Update

    UPDATED with commentary from earnings call. Facebook parent Meta Platforms reported its first quarterly drop in year-to-year revenue, with earnings per share sliding 32%, as worsening economic conditions and increased competition squeezed results. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during an earnings call with Wall Street analysts that the company would slow the rate of growth of […]

  • Stanley Black & Decker shares slide 15% premarket as earnings miss, company slashes guidance

    Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. slid 15% premarket Thursday, after the tool maker's second-quarter earnings fell far short of estimates, it slashed its guidance and announced cost cuts and an overhaul of its supply chain. New Britain, Conn.-based Stanley Black & Decker post net income of $87.6 million, or 57 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $459.5 million, or $2.75 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Excluding one-time charges, EPS came to $1.77, below the $2.13 FactSet consensu

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip ahead of GDP data

    Stock futures pointed to losses at Thursday’s open as Wall Street awaited fresh data on U.S. economic activity and another round of earnings from tech giants.

  • Merck quarterly profit tops Wall Street view on strong Keytruda sales

    Merck & Co on Thursday reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings and revenue on strong sales of its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda. Revenue in the quarter rose 28% from a year ago to $14.6 billion, topping the average Wall Street forecast of $13.9 billion. Much of that beat came from sales of Merck's top-selling drug, the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda, which came in at $5.3 billion for the quarter, compared with analyst estimates of $4.9 billion.

  • Teladoc loses $3 billion in three months, stock plummets 24%

    Shares of Teladoc Inc. plunged more than 24% in after-hours trading Thursday after the telehealth company took another multibillion-dollar impairment charge, helping to bring its total losses for the first six months of the year up to nearly $10 billion.

  • Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Agnico (AEM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 31.58% and 0.83%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Southwest Posts Record Revenue. The Stock Falls on Rising Costs and Guidance.

    Southwest Airlines handily beat earnings expectations and posted record quarterly revenue, but the stock lost ground Thursday after the air carrier’s mixed guidance. For the second quarter, Southwest (ticker: LUV) reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 a share on a record $6.7 billion in sales. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings per share of $1.17 and $6.69 billion in revenue.

  • Ford shares bounce on upbeat results, dividend boost

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter net income and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is "actively looking" at how to offset surging costs. The Michigan-based automaker's results and comments partially mirrored those of crosstown rival General Motors Co, which reported earnings on Tuesday. Like Ford, GM reaffirmed its full-year profit outlook on an expected surge in demand and said it was curbing spending and hiring.

  • Honeywell profit falls but it beats analyst estimate

    Honeywell International Inc. said Thursday its second-quarter net income fell to $1.26 billion, or $1.84 a share, from $1.45 billion, or $2.04 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings in the three months ended June 30 totaled $2.10 a share. Revenue rose to $8.95 billion from $8.81 billion. Honeywell beat the analyst earnings estimate of $2.03 a share and the revenue target of $8.67 billion, according to FactSet data. Looking ahead, Honeywell expects adjusted 2022 earnings of $8.55 a s

  • GE Stock Can Keep Rising After Earnings Beat

    The industrial giant's upcoming split into three public companies could unlock lots of value for shareholders.