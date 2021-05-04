U.S. markets open in 7 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,176.00
    -9.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,966.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,747.00
    -43.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,265.90
    -7.80 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.42
    -0.07 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.60
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    26.85
    -0.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2041
    -0.0031 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.31
    -0.30 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3878
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3200
    +0.2590 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,962.89
    -2,034.79 (-3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,395.12
    +1.46 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Acacia Pharma Announces Early Repayment of Loan Facility from Hercules Technology Growth Capital and Reduction in Debt Service Obligations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Acacia Pharma Group plc
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS REGULATED INFORMATION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Acacia Pharma Announces Early Repayment of Loan Facility from Hercules Technology Growth Capital

Reduction in Debt Service Obligations

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 4 May 2021, 07:00 CEST: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures or cancer chemotherapy, announces the early repayment and settlement in full of its debt facility with Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc. (“Hercules”) (NYSE: HTGC) and, pursuant to the debt facility agreement already in place with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (“Cosmo”), the proposed granting of security to Cosmo in consideration for a reduction in the coupon rate.

Acacia Pharma has made early repayment in full settlement of all amounts outstanding under its loan facility from Hercules, as provided for under the terms of the Hercules loan facilty agreement (the “Hercules Agreement”), announced on 2 July 2018. This early repayment, totalling approximately $4.3 million, satisfies in full the Company’s obligations under the Hercules Agreement and as a result, all security provided by Acacia Pharma to Hercules under the Hercules Agreement will be released.

Under the terms of the debt facility currently in place with Cosmo, the Company is to grant security to Cosmo on materially similar terms to those granted under the Hercules Agreement in consideration for a reduction in the coupon payable on the Cosmo debt facility of 200 basis points (9% versus 11%). This will lead to a reduction in the amount of interest payable by Acacia Pharma of approximately €500k per annum.

The terms on which security will be granted to Cosmo will be finalised as soon as reasonably practicable following this announcement.

Gary Gemignani, Acacia Pharma CFO, commented: “The actions that we are taking will lower our annual debt service costs and allow us to deploy more of our capital to fund the launch of our products. We will continue to look for ways to further finance the growth of our business under favorable commercial terms, as we progress the successful commercialization of BARHEMSYS® and BYFAVO™ in the US.“

Contacts

Acacia Pharma Group plc
Mike Bolinder, CEO
Gary Gemignani, CFO
+44 1223 919760 / +1 317 505 1280
IR@acaciapharma.com

International Media
Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, David Dible
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
+44 20 7638 9571
acaciapharma@citigatedewerogerson.com

US Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Irina Koffler
+1 917-734-7387
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

Media in Belgium and the Netherlands
Chris Van Raemdonck
+32 499 58 55 31
chrisvanraemdonck@telenet.be

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product portfolio aims to address.

Acacia Pharma's first product, BARHEMSYS® (amisulpride injection) is available in the US for the management of postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV).

BYFAVO™ (remimazolam) for injection, a very rapid onset/offset IV benzodiazepine sedative is approved and launched in the US for use during invasive medical procedures in adults lasting 30 minutes or less, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy. BYFAVO is in-licensed from Paion UK Limited for the US market.

APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

Acacia Pharma has its US headquarters in Indianapolis, IN and its R&D operations are centred in Cambridge, UK. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH.

Acacia Pharma Group plc
The Officers’ Mess, Royston Road, Duxford, Cambridge, CB22 4QH, United Kingdom
Company number 9759376

www.acaciapharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Focus Shifts to US Supply, but COVID Worries Linger

    Last week’s price spike to the upside is a clear indication that investors believe the jump in cases in India, Japan and Brazil is only temporary.

  • Credit Suisse Gave Archegos Big Leverage for Collateral

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s business with Archegos Capital Management enabled the family office to undertake highly-leveraged stock bets with only minimal collateral posted, a strategy that exposed the lender to losses far exceeding its peers when the firm collapsed.Credit Suisse lent the family office of Bill Hwang funds allowing bets with leverage of up to ten times, and only asked for collateral worth 10% of the sums borrowed, according to a person familiar with the business.The leverage offered by the Swiss bank was in some cases double what other brokers gave Hwang, helping to push the loss to some $5.5 billion after the fund imploded in March. That compares with a $2.9 billion hit to Nomura Holdings Inc and lesser sums or no loss at all for lenders including Deutsche Bank AG that offered Hwang prime brokerage services.Credit Suisse declined to comment. The figures were first reported by Risk.net.Read More: Credit Suisse’s New Chairman Signals Possible Shakeup After WoesIn response, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein has said the bank is reviewing its prime brokerage unit and will focus its business on clients who have relationships with other parts of the firm. Hwang was not a client of the private bank and business with Archegos only led to $17.5 million in revenues last year, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.Read more: Credit Suisse to Cut Hedge Fund Lending by Third After ArchegosCredit Suisse has begun to trim back the number of clients it serves as prime broker and plans to cut lending to hedge funds in that unit by some $35 billion, or a third of its outstanding loans to prime clients.Gottstein pledged to restore calm at the bank on Friday after the Archegos hit further damaged its reputation.(Adds Gottstein reference in final paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to removes the reference to JPMorgan offering Hwang services in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple Users Are ‘Trapped’ in App Store, Epic Says at Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. alleges that Apple Inc.’s App Store has left users and developers “trapped” in an anticompetitive marketplace, while the iPhone maker accuses the creator of Fortnite of a “fundamental assault” on a business model that has enriched millions of developers.The two companies that were once close allies came out swinging Monday at the start of a trial before a federal judge who must decide whether Apple is monopolizing the marketplace for applications that run on its ubiquitous phones.The trial in Oakland, California, is the first test of a broader backlash Apple is facing -- with billions of dollars in revenue on the line -- from global regulators and some app developers who say its standard App Store fee of 30% and others policies are unfair and self-serving. The fight with Epic blew up in August when the game maker told customers it would begin offering a discounted direct purchase plan for items in Fortnite, and Apple then removed the game app, cutting off access for more than a billion iPhone and iPad customers.Epic sought to stake out the moral high ground Monday, saying it’s fighting the world’s most valuable company on behalf of all developers. The game maker also called its chief executive officer, Tim Sweeney, to the witness stand to deny Apple’s allegations that the lawsuit is a publicity stunt to boost flagging sales of Fortnite, Epic’s marquee battle-royale game that generated $5.1 billion in revenue last year.Katherine Forrest, a lawyer for Epic, referred to the App Store in her opening argument as a “walled garden,” saying users are locked in by costs and developers by “onerous” contractual obligations with Apple.In a gotcha moment, Forrest, a former federal judge, resurrected a comment she said Apple co-founder Steve Jobs made in 2008 to a colleague that the App Store licensing agreement is designed to “avoid competitors.” Separately, Epic dredged up a 2011 email from Apple’s top executive in charge of the App Store, Phil Schiller, floating the idea of cutting its fees when the store reached $1 billion in profitability.Read More: Apple’s Schiller Floated Cutting App Store Fees a Decade AgoApple’s lawyer, Karen Dunn, shot back that Epic’s legal gambit threatens to upend a marketplace that has been a huge benefit to developers and consumers alike.“Epic is here, demanding that this court force Apple to let into its App Store untested and untrusted apps and app stores, which is something Apple has never done,” Dunn told U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who is hearing the case without a jury. “Apple’s unwavering commitment to safety, security, reliability and quality does not allow that, and the antitrust laws do not require it.”How Apple’s App Store Sparked an Epic Trial: QuickTakeDuring Sweeney’s time on the stand, he acknowledged that Epic deliberately violated App Store terms and conditions when it set up its own direct-payment system on iOS to bypass Apple’s fees. But he defended his company’s actions.“The world should see that Apple exercises total control over availability of all software on iOS,” he said.Through Sweeney’s cross-examination, Apple’s lawyers tried to show that the 30% App Store commission is a gaming industry standard. Sweeney said he was opposed to Apple’s policy of blocking users from downloading other app marketplaces on iOS mobile devices so they would spend their money on purchases beyond the App Store.Gonzalez Rogers asked Sweeney if he had reached out to lawyers representing developers who filed a class-action lawsuit over the same issues before he sued Apple. Sweeney said he was aware of the case but Epic went ahead and sued Apple on its own.Sweeney’s cross-examination will resume Tuesday.Later in the trial, which is expected to last three weeks, Apple will call on CEO Tim Cook, Schiller and another top executive, Craig Federighi, to explain how they designed the App Store, Dunn said.The case is Epic Games Inc. v. Apple Inc., 20-cv-05640, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (Oakland).(Updates with Sweeney’s cross-examination by Apple)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • America’s Jobs Recovery From Crisis Is Looking Robust: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy probably notched up another bumper month of hiring in April, tallying with other reports that suggest growth momentum is building in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.Payrolls may have risen by 978,000, according to the median estimate of economists, above the 916,000 gain in March, while unemployment is seen falling below 6%. The Labor Department report on Friday will wrap up another busy week of data that also includes April surveys of manufacturers and service providers.Covid-19 vaccination rates continue to climb, while the Biden administration is eager to keep the federal spending spigots wide open to add more fuel to the economic recovery. Last week, the government said the economy expanded at an annualized 6.4% in the first quarter, spurred by the second-fastest rate of household spending since the 1960s.Such demand, which is starting to invigorate activity in the pandemic-restrained service sector, is prompting employers to beef up headcounts. Manufacturers alone are projected to have added about 60,000 in April, the most in 10 months.Read more: Global Jobs Rebound, But It’s Still a Long Road Back for SomeEven with an almost 1 million increase in April employment, payrolls will be about 7 million shy of their pre-pandemic level, a reason Federal Reserve policy makers kept their benchmark interest rate near zero at last week’s meeting.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The ‘jobs deficit’ relative to pre-pandemic levels remains roughly as wide as it was coming out of the recession of 2007-09. For this reason, Powell has expressed the desire to see a ‘string’ of jobs reports similar to March to feel confident that the economy is on a durable trajectory. An April gain in the vicinity of 1 million is a start, to be sure, but far short of what centrists on the FOMC might consider a ‘string.’”--Carl Riccadonna, Yelena Shulyatyeva and Andrew Husby. For full analysis, click hereElsewhere, central bank decisions in Brazil, Turkey and the U.K. will be among the highlights of the week. Canada also publishes its April jobs report.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.AsiaPMI data from around the region should indicate how Asia’s factories are ticking over in response to the improvement in global demand. Korean CPI may accelerate further, though higher oil prices compared with last year’s nadir may overstate the strength of the overall trend.Japan will emerge from its Golden Week holiday on Thursday with minutes from the BOJ’s March meeting that will offer more details of the thinking behind stimulus framework changes made after a review.The Reserve Bank of Australia meets Tuesday and is set to keep its stimulus settings unchanged, then releases updated economic forecasts on Friday that will need to acknowledge the brighter employment outlook while dispelling any notions of tapering. Thailand sets interest rates on Wednesday and Malaysia on Thursday -- both are widely seen as on hold for now.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaEurope, Middle East, AfricaA cluster of monetary decisions from around the fringes of Europe’s single currency area may prove to be the main highlights of the coming week.Most prominent among them will be the Bank of England, which is likely to raise growth forecasts on Thursday after the region’s most advanced vaccination program put Britain on course to reopen much of the economy in coming months. That may presage a future decision to taper monetary stimulus later this year.The same day in Norway, attention is likely to focus on whether the Norges Bank will signal a rate increase as soon as in September to cool the economy’s house-price rally.Turkey’s central bank is expected to leave its benchmark unchanged for a second meeting. Rising inflation and the promise to keep rates above price gains will prevent the central bank from easing as the country’s political leadership desires.Policy makers in eastern Europe also seem hesitant to raise borrowing costs. In Poland no change is expected despite a pickup in inflation, while in the Czech Republic, officials have already said rate hikes forecast for this year may come later than planned.Within the euro region itself, speeches by European Central Bank policy makers are likely to draw most attention, with President Christine Lagarde among several officials scheduled to make public comments.In South Africa, Moody’s Investors Service is scheduled to publish a ratings review on Friday after downgrading the country to Ba2 with a negative outlook in November. The ratings company said in February it expects a slower pace of fiscal consolidation and wider deficits than the government, and that risks to debt affordability remain elevated.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEALatin AmericaChile’s economic outlook has taken a turn for the better with March’s year-on-year activity indicator on Monday likely to show brisk growth.Colombia on Monday posts the minutes of its April 30 central bank meeting, where policy makers kept the key rate at 1.75%, followed by April inflation data Wednesday.Brazil on Wednesday reports March industrial production data before all attention shifts to the meeting of the central bank’s monetary policy committee, known as “Copom.” Since 1999, the institution’s decisions have matched survey medians about 75% of the time, but under current President Roberto Campos Neto, expectations and outcomes have tallied more often. This time, a rate increase to 3.5% is foreseen by economists.On Friday, Brazil’s March retail sales report may show significant weakness, while Chile’s April report on inflation should see the annual rate nudge just over the 3% target.Ending the week, Mexico serves up the last consumer price data before next week’s central bank meeting, where Banxico is expected to hold at 4%.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin AmericaFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tug of War Between Stimulus, Virus Leaves EM Investors Torn

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market investors head into the first week of May with as many reasons to be gloomy as cheerful.For all the support emanating from U.S. stimulus plans, dovish central banks and rising commodity prices, worries over India’s deepening Covid-19 crisis, escalating U.S.-Russia tensions and China’s Huarong debt saga may give buyers pause. Traders have become less bullish about the outlook for developing nations amid increasing inflation concerns, with most who sought refuge in cash not yet ready to put it to work, according to a survey by HSBC Holdings Plc.“Emerging markets will continue to be torn between positive tailwinds from the U.S. economic recovery and the very difficult infection situation in countries such as Brazil and India,” said Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong. “A stronger U.S. recovery could also bring potential inflation and higher yields, which may cap the progress of markets that are traditionally vulnerable to rising Treasury yields.”Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Virus Resurgence Adds to ‘Sell in May’ MoodMorgan Stanley said it favors emerging-market local debt over currencies as developing-nation central banks will probably refrain from tightening too much. Meantime, Deutsche Bank AG predicts the Chinese yuan may rally further on strong inflows while recommending a cautious stance on the Turkish lira.While April proved a positive month for emerging markets, with bonds and currencies posting their first monthly gains of 2021, history suggests potential challenges ahead. May was a losing month for developing-nation stocks, currencies and local bonds in at least seven of the past 10 years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Central-bank decisions from Thailand to Turkey and Brazil this week could help investors decide whether now is the time to buy.Rate DecisionsBrazil’s central bank may boost its key Selic rate by 75 basis points to 3.5% Wednesday, according to economists surveyed by BloombergBloomberg Economics expects the monetary authority to signal that there are more hikes to come while indicating that the decisions will depend on dataApril trade-balance figures will be posted on Monday, March industrial production comes Wednesday and retail sales are due FridayThe real was the second-biggest gainer among emerging-market currencies in AprilBrazil investors will be also keen for any updates on a lower house report that could help launch tax-reform discussions. The Senate will also continue its probe into President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemicThe Central Bank of Turkey will probably keep its key rate at 19% on Thursday after Governor Sahap Kavcioglu’s vow to maintain a tight monetary-policy stance helped the lira beat most peers last week“Rising inflation and the promise to keep rates above price gains will prevent the central bank from easing as the political leadership desires,” Bloomberg Economics said in a reportData on Monday showed that Turkey’s annual inflation rate climbed to 17.1% in April, narrowing the gap with the one-week repo rateThailand’s central bank meets Wednesday while Malaysia’s gathers on Thursday, with both set to keep interest rates at record lowsThai policy makers will leave their benchmark at 0.5% for the next 12 months despite the resurgence of virus cases, Barclays economists Brian Tan and Shreya Sodhani in Singapore wrote in a note. Authorities prefer targeted measures rather than a rate cut, they saidThe BOT last lowered its benchmark in May 2020. The baht is the worst-performing currency in emerging Asia this yearMalaysia unveiled a 20 billion-ringgit ($4.9 billion) stimulus package in March and began a vaccination program in February to boost the recovery. Exports recovered to pre-Covid-19 levels and an accommodative stance would further support growth, according to Morgan Stanley economists including Deyi Tan in SingaporeBank Negara Malaysia last eased policy in July 2020. The ringgit has weakened about 2% this yearIn eastern Europe, Poland and the Czech Republic will also probably leave their key rates unchangedInvestors will monitor minutes from Colombia’s April central bank meeting on Monday for clues on the path ahead after policy makers left the key rate untouchedOn Wednesday, the nation will release April CPI data, which will probably show an annual increaseWhat Else to WatchNations across the developing world announced manufacturing PMI for AprilOn Monday, the purchasing managers’ index for Brazil manufacturing fell in April from a month earlier; the gauge for Mexico PMI roseAsia’s manufacturing activity remained robust through April even as a gauge of factory output in China, the region’s top economy and industrial powerhouse, showed signs of coolingIndonesia released CPI data on Monday showing annual price gains quickened to 1.4% in April, the fastest pace since January. South Korea publishes its own figures on Tuesday, while the Philippines and Thailand disclose theirs on Wednesday and Taiwan follows on ThursdayIndonesia posts first-quarter GDP data Wednesday. Southeast Asia’s largest economy likely shrank 0.7% from a year earlier, an improvement from the 2.2% fourth-quarter decline, according to a Bloomberg survey. The rupiah is one of this year’s biggest losers in AsiaSouth Korea will report current-account figures for March on Friday. The surplus widened to $8 billion in March from $7 billion in FebruaryChina’s trade figures, due Friday, will show the extent of the nation’s economic recoveryReports on foreign reserves, the current-account balance and the Caixin PMI services gauge will be published the same day. The yuan has strengthened almost 1% this yearTaiwan will issue trade data on Friday. Expanding exports have helped the local dollar appreciate 2% this year, the best performer in emerging AsiaThe Philippines will release trade statistics on FridayRussian inflation probably decelerated in April but remains well above the central bank’s 4% target“That will be of little comfort to the central bank, which is likely to keep tightening policy in the face of ‘very alarming’ risks,” Bloomberg Economics said in a reportWhile a hawkish central bank, higher oil prices and a de-escalation in tensions with Ukraine will help the ruble to strengthen toward 71 per dollar in the next three months, political frictions with the U.S. may limit further gains, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a reportThe Chilean peso strengthened as the Imacec, a proxy for gross domestic product, increased at the fastest pace in almost three years in March, beating forecastsOn Friday, traders will watch April CPI data for any signs of mounting inflationary pressuresIn Mexico, April CPI data released Friday will probably show a jump from a month earlier, according to Bloomberg Economics(Updates with Mexico, Brazil PMIs. Earlier, updated Asia PMIs, Indonesia CPI data.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Futures Drop, Dollar Gains; Asia Stocks Mixed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures retreated and Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday following weakness among the technology giants on Wall Street. The dollar rallied.Taiwan’s benchmark bore the brunt of a sell-off, shedding as much as 3.3%, after beating all other major gauges globally in April. South Korean shares edged down while Hong Kong and Australia rose modestly. Trading will be limited with Japan and China among markets closed for holidays. U.S. contracts fell after the S&P 500 ended near session lows and shares such as Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. weighed on the Nasdaq 100.Ten-year Treasury yields dropped back to around 1.6% in U.S. trade amid comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the economic recovery is patchy.A gauge of commodity prices is at the highest level since 2012. Silver is among the precious metals that have rallied as the prospect of near-zero rates for longer boosts demand. Oil was steady after climbing over 1%. Digital token Ether extended its surge to set another record.Data showed growth among U.S. manufacturers cooled in April, while a gauge of prices paid for materials jumped to the highest since 2008. The figures were a reminder that the rebound from the pandemic still faces risks, such as faster inflation. Powell reiterated progress in the recovery has been uneven across racial and income divides. New York Fed President John Williams said current conditions are “not nearly enough” for a shift in the monetary policy stance.“We do believe that inflationary pressures will continue this year and that’s driven by the kind of policy we have seen globally,” Rupal Agarwal, a quantitative strategist at Sanford C Bernstein, said on Bloomberg TV. “In the shorter term you can expect some pullback in the markets but the broader sentiment remains bullish” as the reopening and reflation trade remains in force, she said.Markets seem to be looking through the persistent threat of the pandemic, focusing instead on the relative success of the vaccine rollouts in much of the developed world. Meanwhile, fierce new Covid-19 waves are enveloping India and parts of Southeast Asia, placing severe strain on their health-care systems and prompting appeals for help.In Australia, the central bank kept its cash rate unchanged, as expected, and said it doesn’t see conditions for rates to rise until 2024. It also raised its growth forecast and said it would consider further bond purchases.Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. trade balance, factory orders, durable goods are due TuesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 12:45 p.m. in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. Nasdaq 100 contracts slipped 0.4%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4%South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.2%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.3%Euro Stoxx 50 futures were flatCurrenciesThe yen fell 0.2% to 109.27 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4753 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%The euro traded at $1.2042, down 0.2%BondsTen-year Treasury futures were little changed. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined almost three basis points to 1.60%. Cash Treasuries won’t trade in Asia TuesdayAustralia’s 10-year bond yield fell almost two basis points to 1.74%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate was at $64.40 a barrelGold was down 0.2% to $1,788.72 an ounce after climbing 1.3%For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett: The 'biggest danger' a company faces is picking the wrong CEO

    Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B), says the most significant risk factor a company faces is selecting the wrong CEO.

  • Ride the Crypto Boom with These 3 Stocks

    Some 15% of the American public owns some form of cryptocurrency – and a large part of that group jumped on the bandwagon in the last two years. The digital currencies – Bitcoin is the most famous, but there are scores of others – offer users a distinct set of advantages, based on their blockchain technology. First, the crypto coins are secure – as a digital technology, blockchain is notoriously difficult to break. Second, the coins have the chief attribute of any store of value: scarcity. There is a mathematical limit to how many Bitcoin, for example, will ever exist – and that limit gives them their value. People want a secure online currency, are willing to pay for it, and the relatively scarce (compared to traditional fiat currencies) crypto coins offer both attributes. The result, in recent years, has been a boom as investors have started looking seriously at the crypto sector. Of course, any digital currency is going to need a range of services to be usable. Financial companies, to back it, and payment servers, to handle transactions, to name just two. Other companies and major business figures – Elon Musk comes readily to mind – will invest heavily in it. All of this creates a landscape in which investors can profit from crypto without ever buying an actual coin. They can buy into the companies that are poised to ride the cryptocurrency boom to higher profits. How big is crypto? The market for it surpassed $2 trillion earlier this month, a number that’s hard to get your head around. So, as usual, we’ve turned to the TipRanks platform to help us make sense of the equity landscape as pertains to crypto. We’ve located three stocks – from different sectors – that according to some of the Street’s top analysts are all set to deliver crypto charged gains. Let’s dive in. Silvergate Capital (SI) We’ll start in the financial world, fitting when we’re discussing a new financial asset like crypto. Silvergate Capital is a commercial bank, chartered in California and providing financial services and infrastructure to customers in the digital currency industry. Silvergate has been in the finance industry for over 3 decades and has turned a profit every year for the last 21 years. Silvergate got into digital currency in 2013, with an active pursuit of digital currency customers. Today, the company has over 1,100 customers in this sector. In March of this year, Silvergate expanded its digital currency services, using a custody service to hold Bitcoin as collateral for US dollar commercial loans. The service offers large Bitcoin holders a way to access liquid capital without selling off the underlying cryptocurrency. Silvergate provides custody for the Bitcoin collateral through Coinbase and Fidelity Digital Assets. In the recent financial release, for 1Q21, Silvergate reported EPS of 55 cents per share, beating the industry estimates by 14% and better yet, growing 139% year-over-year. Supporting the earnings growth, Silvergate recorded 29% customer base growth year-over-year. Digital currency deposits grew from $5 billion at the end of December to $6.8 billion at the end of March. The company’s rapid growth can also be seen in the share value, which is up an astounding 582% in the past 12 months. 5-star analyst Joseph Vafi, of Canaccord Genuity, is impressed by Silvergate’s growth in digital currency banking, and writes, “Silvergate delivered again in Q1, highlighted by another near 40% sequential increase in deposits on top of the 130+ % q/q increase in Q4. This impressive deposit growth was driven by similarly strong growth in demand for use of the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) as institutional interest in bitcoin continues to accelerate. Just as important are the implications of the two strategic deals with Fidelity and Coinbase inked in Q1. In our view, it is becoming clear that not only is it emerging as a key financial services cog across all of institutional cryptocurrency trading, but SI is now becoming the key partner for cryptocurrency custodians seeking to offer margin lending. Importantly, Silvergate has a core competitive cost advantage in crypto margin lending, given its underlying bank charter which provides a very low cost of capital via raising zero interest customer deposits.” Vafi, who is rated in the top 100 of Wall Streets analysts, puts a Buy on SI shares, and his $150 price target suggests the stock has room for 36% growth this year. (To watch Vafi’s track record, click here.) Canaccord’s Vafi is no outlier in his bullish views. Silvergate has 5 recent reviews, and they include 4 Buys against a single Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock’s share price is $107.22, and the average price target of $158 implies a 45% upside – even more bullish than Vafi allows – for the coming year. (See Silvergate’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) While Silvergate is hardly a household name, PayPal has become one. The company is the market leader in online payment processing, a booming industry in itself, and its top line revenue grew from $17.7 billion in 2019 to $21.4 billion in 2020. The company recorded sequential increases in revenue the second, third, and fourth quarters of last year, and saw Q4 EPS reach $1, up from 43 cents in the prior’s year’s first quarter. That PayPal’s growth has come during the pandemic is unsurprising. We all know e-commerce boomed last year, benefitting from social lockdown policies, and e-commerce requires online payment processors. PayPal has a leading role in that industry, with over 377 million active accounts, conducting 4.4 billion payment transactions totaling $277 billion in payment volume. In a major development for the company, PayPal announced in April that its mobile payment app, Venmo, will now offer users the ability to buy, sell, and hold four crypto currencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. According to one survey, some 30% of Venmo’s users already deal in crypto; this move makes their transactions more convenient, and opens an easy avenue to crypto for Venmo’s full 70-million-strong userbase. BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, points out a key factor in PayPal’s new Venmo feature when he writes, “The move marked the first time that consumers will be able to use crypto to make purchases at a large array of merchants. The crypto option is now available in the U.S. with more than half of PYPL’s 29mm merchants, with the company stating that more would be added soon.” Palmer believes that this move toward crypto will be a net positive for PayPal, and he backs that with a Buy rating and $345 price target implying a one-year upside of 31%. (To watch Palmer’s track record, click here.) That Wall Street agrees with Palmer is obvious from the Strong Buy consensus rating on the stock, supported by new fewer than 29 recent Buy ratings. These outweigh the 4 Holds that have also been set here. PYPL shares are trading for $262.29, and their $310.68 average price target suggests the stock has room to grow 18% this year. (See PayPal’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) CleanSpark (CLSK) Last up, CleanSpark, is both a software company and a clean energy company. That makes more sense than at first would be apparent – CleanSpark’s software products are designed to control microgrid and distributed energy systems. These systems allow users to go off-grid, opting out of traditional power distribution to tap into cleaner green energy sources. CleanSpark provides the control software for these systems. Earlier this year, CleanSpark made a couple of bold moves that made waves in its own industry, and in crypto. In March, the company put an offering of public shares on the market – more than 9 million common shares – at $22 each, raising more than $200 million before expenses. That alone got notice from investors. In addition, the company started using the funds to buy up more Bitcoin mining rigs. These are the computer systems through which new bitcoins are generated. They draw massive amounts of power, put out a lot of heat – and CleanSpark has invested heavily, not only in the computational mining rigs, which will slowly produce new bitcoins, but in the clean energy infrastructure to make the company’s Atlanta mining location 95% carbon-free. The company’s latest investment in Bitcoin mining will start to take physical shape later this year. And finally, in April, CleanSpark announced that it had secured contracts for an additional 22,680 Bitcoin miners. When all of the new rigs are installed, up and running, CleanSpark expects to increase its Bitcoin mining production to more than 3.2 EH/s. In the quarter ended March 31, CleanSpark produced 144 Bitcoins, and has produced a total of 205 Bitcoins since it began mining ops in December. In all of this, CleanSpark has not lost sight of its original focus. The company also announced in April that it had secured a net $16.2 million increase in its microgrid contracts, a year-over-year increase of 220%. In coverage of this stock for H.C. Wainwright, top analyst Amit Dayal writes, “We believe CleanSpark's execution on the microgrid and Bitcoin mining fronts could position the company to exceed our expectations for FY2021, as our assumptions now appear relatively conservative. The stock has pulled back since its January 2021 highs alongside some other Bitcoin mining comps, and general weakness across small-cap names. However, we believe, with Bitcoin prices remaining well above our assumptions, no known changes to mining operations, and the company adding to its microgrid backlog, the operational side of the story appears to be intact. We believe CleanSpark's valuation remains compelling at current levels with the company set for YoY revenue and earnings growth of more than 150% and more than 1,000%, respectively, in FY2022.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Dayal gives CLSK shares a Buy rating with a $50 price target that indicates confidence in a robust 135% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) There are only two recent reviews on this stock – including Dayal’s – but both agree: this is one to Buy. CLSK shares are currently trading for $21.26 and the price target averages to $47.50, suggesting an upside of 123% this year. (See CleanSpark’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Burned out millennials quitting their jobs eye 'private money flowing around’

    Multiple surveys have found workers are considering or planning to look for a new job.

  • Can Ethereum prices hit $5,000 in a week? That’s what one crypto expert speculates as Ether mints records

    The No. 2 crypto on the planet is extending its surge into rarefied territory, and that momentum higher has at least one crypto expert speculating that Ether prices could hit $5,000 within a week.

  • Thousands of big new pickups aren't going to customers. Here's why.

    Ford and GM hit hardest, building fewer cars for consumers amid a worsening chip crisis.

  • Robinhood responds to Buffett and Munger after they 'insulted new generation' of investors

    'If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing,' writes Robinhood's head of public policy.

  • My employer paid me in crypto. It rose 700% in value. Now he wants employees to return the crypto and accept dollars

    ‘What do you think is a fair solution? Should I return some of the cryptocurrency for hours worked?’

  • UPDATE 1-Broker Robinhood upbraids Buffett over casino comparison

    Robinhood Financial on Monday struck back against comments by Warren Buffett that likened the retail brokerage to a casino that encourages millions of inexperienced day traders to place short-term stock market bets. At Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual meeting on Saturday, Buffett said Robinhood has attracted, "maybe set out to attract," large numbers of people who just gamble on short-term price movements. Buffett's long-time business partner, Charlie Munger, was harsher, saying it was "god-awful that something like that would draw investment from civilized man and decent citizens."

  • Why Ether is Soaring to New Highs

    Bitcoin, which was up 2%, has been trailing Ethereum on a relative basis, and now makes up less than half of the value of all cryptocurrencies.

  • My wife inherited $800K. She put $300K toward our mortgage and $500K in her own bank account — after 35 years of marriage

    ‘What do you think of the way she has treated her inheritance? If we divorce, will I have to pay her alimony?’

  • Forget Bitcoin: Here are The Crypto Assets To Follow

    Bitcoin — all the rage since first crossing the $1,000 price mark in 2017 — is the least exciting crypto asset on the market. Like many “firsts,” Bitcoin enjoys widespread brand recognition, but that recognition doesn’t accurately reflect its value as an asset, particularly in comparison to other available assets in the crypto market. Bitcoin is to the crypto market what Netscape was to search engines in the early days of the Internet. There’s a need for a better solution, and the market is responding. Real innovation in the crypto market now takes place in decentralized finance (DeFi) and the mainly Ethereum-based (ETH) infrastructure that underpins it. DeFi, which supports everything from decentralized exchanges to token based lending, mimics the structure of traditional financial markets in the open, transparent forum of a blockchain-based infrastructure. According to ConsenSys, more than $2 billion worth of transactions occur daily on decentralized exchanges and more than $23 billion in outstanding decentralized loans have been granted as of March 2021. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Rather than focus on Bitcoin, the following are crypto assets worth watching, as they are best positioned to capitalize on the growing popularity and practicality of decentralized finance: UniSwap (UNI) UniSwap is a decentralized liquidity protocol that facilitates automated trading of decentralized finance tokens. Compatible with any ERC-20 token in the ethereum ecosystem, it has a current market cap exceeding $16 billion and continues to grow rapidly. In January of this year, it traded around $5 — it currently trades in the $30 range. UNI is well positioned within the DeFi space, as it represents the largest decentralized exchange in the crypto market. As such, it is slated to capitalize on the onset of FinTech 2.0, of which DeFi is the key component, and the market’s expected multi-trillion dollar growth over the next several years as it converges with traditional finance. Litecoin (LTC) Litecoin, an early alt coin dating back to 2011, took some of the best features from Bitcoin while focusing on providing a less onerous processing framework to decrease the block generation time. Litecoin can process a block every 2.5 minutes, compared to Bitcoin's 10 minutes. It is a peer-to-peer Internet currency with a fully decentralized, open source, global payment network. LTC is a great example of the potential for peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and the importance of continuous innovation. LTC started 2021 trading at roughly $124 and currently trades at around $262. It boasts an almost $18 billion market cap and a 24-hour transaction volume of more than $10 billion. It is relatively liquid and has great potential for further upside. Chainlink (LINK) Chainlink is a decentralized network designed to connect smart contracts with data from the non-crypto space. LINK provides reliable, tamper-proof inputs and outputs for complex smart contracts on any blockchain and will potentially be the “link” that weaves different networks together. It serves as another solid example of the strengths of DeFi, as it’s a connector and a facilitator for further innovation. LINK’s price has risen along with the other core DeFi tokens: it increased from $0.19 in January 2018 to approximately $35, currently. The DeFi and the general crypto infrastructure space represents one of the top opportunity sets for the next decade across all asset classes. As the crypto market continues to mature and to grow in participation, these players in the ecosystem will stand to benefit in ways that Bitcoin simply cannot. The current growth rate in this space promises to continue, with these technologies eventually evolving into the dominant players in financial markets. But only those best positioned for that future will endure. If the crypto space is truly successful, there will be hundreds of thousands, if not millions of tokenized assets trading on blockchains with smart contract components. Bitcoin will be just one of them, and certainly not the most attractive. Nikolas Joyce is CIO of The Strategic Funds. Edited Photo Via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGLOBAL ENERGY METALS MAKES AGRESSIVE MOVES TO BOOST ITS BATTERY MINERAL PROJECTS OPPORTUNITIESAcreage Holdings Teams Up With Medterra To Develop CBD Collection© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Stock Market Could Drop 10% Over the Next 5 Months. Here’s Why.

    The stock market historically doesn’t perform well between May and October and this year may fit perfectly into that trend, according to strategists at Stifel.

  • New mortgage refinance program puts hefty savings in reach for millions

    A mortgage refi isn’t just for those with extra cash lying around.

  • Samsung Windfall Gives Richest Korean Woman $7 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Ra-hee, the wife of the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, boosted her fortune to more than $7 billion after receiving billions of dollars in stocks in the much-awaited transfer of her husband’s assets.Hong, 75, inherited about 83 million shares in Samsung Electronics Co., making her the largest individual shareholder in the tech giant with a 2.3% stake, according to a filing last week. Hong is the richest woman in South Korea with a net worth of $7.4 billion as of Monday’s stock-market close, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.It’s another consequence of the massive passing of wealth after Lee’s death, which saw his son Jay Y. cement control over the group after his holdings rose significantly in key affiliates. The late Lee’s only son is worth $12.6 billion, according to the index, while his sisters Boo-jin and Seo-hyun saw their wealth swell to $5 billion and $4.4 billion, respectively.“It’s a win-win situation for the family members,” said Park Ju-gun, head of Seoul-based research firm Leaders Index. “It has ensured more stable control for Jay Y. Lee, while other family members get more of a voice with their increased stakes.”A Samsung Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment on the family’s net worth.The drama over succession at South Korea’s largest company has roiled the country since the late Lee, the patriarch and longtime head of Samsung Electronics, suffered a heart attack in 2014. Jay Y. Lee has been accused in two different lawsuits of illegal behavior to ensure control over the conglomerate and is currently serving a jail sentence after a conviction for bribery in the first case.Hong received the biggest slice of the late Lee’s stake in Samsung Electronics as it was divided in a 3:2:2:2 ratio between her and her three children. Hong got about 33% of the shareholding, while her children each received about 22%, according to the legally prescribed ratio.Stock holdings in the conglomerate’s other key affiliates, its de facto holding company Samsung C&T Corp. and Samsung SDS Co., were transferred according to the same ratio.But Jay Y. was able to tighten his grip as he received half his father’s shares in Samsung Life Insurance Co., raising his stake to more than 10% from 0.06%. Samsung Life owns 8.5% of Samsung Electronics.Last week, the family announced its plan to pay one of the largest inheritance-tax bills at more than 12 trillion won ($10.7 billion), as well as its intention to donate 1 trillion won for medical facilities and about 23,000 works of art, including pieces by Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet.Hong led Samsung’s Leeum museum, which houses works such as Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Untitled (Black Figure)” and Gerhard Richter’s “Two Candles.” She resigned as director in 2017, and hasn’t taken any management roles at Samsung companies.“It’s an extraordinary concentration of wealth,” Park said. “This single family’s fortune creates inequality even among conglomerates.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.