Acacia Pharma to Host Webinar with Key Opinion Leaders to Discuss the Hospital User Experience with Barhemsys® and Byfavo®

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 2 September 2021: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a webinar at 18:00hrs CEST / 12:00pm EDT on Thursday 30 September 2021 entitled “Hospital User Experience with Barhemsys® and Byfavo®.”

The webinar will feature presentations by Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) Tong Joo (TJ) Gan, MD, MBA, MHS, FRCA (UK), FRCA (Ire), LicAc (Stony Brook University Renaissance School of Medicine) and Richard P. Dutton, MD, MBA (USAP) who will discuss their experience using Barhemsys® and Byfavo® in the hospital setting and the patient benefit and value they add to invasive medical procedures for treating post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) as well as providing short-term sedation.

Barhemsys is an intravenous formulation of amisulpride, a selective dopamine antagonist. It is approved in the U.S. for treatment and prophylaxis of PONV, alone and in combination with antiemetics of another class. Byfavo® (remimazolam) for injection is a sedative offering rapid onset/offset for use during invasive medical procedures lasting 30 minutes or less and has a rapid onset of sedation and quick post-procedure recovery.

A live Q&A session will follow the presentations and participants can submit questions during the session via questions@lifesciadvisors.com.

Interested parties are requested to register in advance for the webcast by clicking here. For those who are unable to listen at this time, a replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website and by clicking here.

KOL Biographies

Tong Joo (TJ) Gan, MD, MBA, MHS, FRCA (UK), FRCA (Ire), LicAc is Professor and Chairman of the Department of Anesthesiology at Stony Brook University Renaissance School of Medicine in Stony Brook, New York. Previously, Dr. Gan was Professor of Anesthesiology and Vice Chairman for Clinical Research and Faculty Development at Duke University. Dr. Gan received his medical training at the London Hospital Medical College of the University of London.

Dr. Gan is the Founding President of the American Society for Enhanced Recovery (ASER), President of the Perioperative Quality Initiative (POQI), a Past President of the Society for Ambulatory Anesthesia (SAMBA) and the International Society for Anesthetic Pharmacology (ISAP).

Richard P. Dutton, MD, MBA is Chief Quality Officer for USAP. In this role, Dr. Dutton leads the committee responsible for data analysis and performance measurement using the collective data and evaluations of all U.S. Anesthesia Partners practices to improve patient safety and clinical outcomes.

Dr. Dutton is a widely recognized leader in anesthesia quality management. Since 2009, he has served in clinical leadership positions with the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), including Chief Quality Officer and Medical Director of the Anesthesia Quality Institute (AQI). Prior to USAP, he served as Chief Quality Officer for ASA and as the founding Executive Director of AQI. The AQI maintains the largest anesthesia registry in the country. Aggregated data in the registries is used to create educational materials, quality management benchmarking, academic papers, comparative effectiveness research and reports for ASA officers and committees to use to improve the quality of patient care.

Dr. Dutton completed his undergrad at Harvard University; his medical training at Tufts University School of Medicine and earned an MBA from the University of Maryland. He completed his residency in anesthesiology at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and served as an attending anesthesiologist at the National Naval Medical Center while on active duty in the United States Navy. In 1994, Dr. Dutton joined the Faculty at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center of the University of Maryland, where he served as Director of Trauma Anesthesiology and Director of Clinical Operations. Dr. Dutton was promoted to the rank of Professor in 2009, based on his work in trauma system design. He continues to serve on numerous ASA and federal committees working to develop measurements for anesthesia performance, perioperative patient experience and new models of healthcare





About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product portfolio aims to address.

Acacia Pharma's first product, Barhemsys® (amisulpride injection) is available in the US for the management of postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV).

Byfavo® (remimazolam) for injection, a very rapid onset/offset IV benzodiazepine sedative is approved and launched in the US for use during invasive medical procedures in adults lasting 30 minutes or less, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy. Byfavo is in-licensed from Paion UK Limited for the US market.

APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

Acacia Pharma has its US headquarters in Indianapolis, IN and its R&D operations are centred in Cambridge, UK. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH.

www.acaciapharma.com

