Academic and corporate LMS market in US to grow at a CAGR of 20.67% from 2022 to 2027, Increased emphasis on the digitization of education to drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the academic and corporate LMS market in US is set to grow by USD 11,772.7 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 20.67% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased emphasis on digitization of education. The demand for technology and computational skills is expected to increase during the forecast period. The concept of e-learning and blended e-learning has led to digital transformation. The demand for online training in the corporate sector has increased significantly with the rapid adoption of the Internet in emerging markets. Moreover, the availability of online courses in various subjects has facilitated the adoption of integrated e-learning systems, wherein learners work under an instructor associated with the course. In a blended e-learning system, learners can choose the specific topics they want to study. Thus, the focus on such systems will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The report on the academic and corporate LMS market in US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Academic and corporate LMS market in US 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics
The emergence of mobile learning is a key trend in the market. With the rising prevalence of BYOD policies, access to content through mobile devices is expected to grow. This necessitates the integration of LMS and BYOD policies. In the corporate sector, COPE is expected to replace BYOD to ease the burden on IT teams. In the COPE model, devices are issued by the IT department of an organization. Vendors are focusing on reaching a wider audience to cater to the demand for blended learning. These developments will enable personalized and adaptive learning. Moreover, vendors are focusing on integrating and modifying mobile features such as learning workflows, delivery, and assessment, which will have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period.
The uncertainty in selecting an LMS is challenging market growth. The market is highly fragmented, with many local as well as international players. As a result, there is uncertainty among customers regarding selecting the right LMS. Moreover, due to changing internal and external economic conditions, a systematic scoring system is required to identify gaps in knowledge. This helps institutions develop plans to meet the learning needs of their staff and students, which enables them to remain competitive in the market. However, a company's strategic goal of achieving competencies can be undermined without a robust system. Such uncertainties are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Academic and corporate LMS market in US 2023-2027: Market Segmentation
The market analysis includes the application and end-user landscape. This study identifies the emergence of mobile learning, automation of assessment functionalities, and customized learning environment as one of the prime trends driving the academic and corporate LMS market in US during the next few years.
Application
The content management segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Content management solutions enable users to manage content effectively from any location. Users can edit, add, and view content, depending on the permissions provided to users. The demand for online courses has increased with the digitization of education. Therefore, many LMS providers offer content development services.
End-user
The corporates segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Companies are investing in online methods to train their employees, which has paved the way for the development and delivery of standardized and customized online courses across industries. Most organizations are adopting LMS to create and deliver various digital learning materials. LMS has advanced features such as reporting dashboards, assessment modules, gamification, and ease of access. This trend is expected to continue through the forecast period.
The academic and corporate LMS market in US covers the following areas:
Academic and corporate LMS market sizing in US
Academic and corporate LMS market forecast in US
Academic and corporate LMS market analysis in US
Companies Mentioned
360Learning SA - The company offers academic and corporate LMS, namely Looop LMS.
Adrenalin eSystems Ltd. - The company offers academic and corporate LMS, namely Adrenalin LMS.
Blackboard Inc. - The company offers academic and corporate LMS, namely Blackboard Learn.
Classe365 - The company offers academic and corporate LMS, namely Classe365 LMS.
Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
D2L Corp.
Degreed Inc.
Docebo Inc.
Epignosis
GENTLAB S.R.L
Instructure Holdings Inc.
Moodle Pty Ltd.
Oracle Corp.
PowerSchool Holdings Inc.
SAP SE
Skillsoft Corp.
Tovuti Inc.
Violet InfoSystems Pvt. Ltd.
Workday Inc.
Xperiencify LLC
Academic and corporate LMS market scope in US
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.67%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 11,772.7 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
19.21
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
360Learning SA, Adrenalin eSystems Ltd., Blackboard Inc., Classe365, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Degreed Inc., Docebo Inc., Epignosis, GENTLAB S.R.L, Instructure Holdings Inc., Moodle Pty Ltd., Oracle Corp., PowerSchool Holdings Inc., SAP SE, Skillsoft Corp., Tovuti Inc., Violet InfoSystems Pvt. Ltd., Workday Inc., and Xperiencify LLC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Academic and corporate LMS market in US 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Content management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Student management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Performance management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Corporates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Higher education institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 K-12 schools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 360Learning SA
11.4 Adrenalin eSystems Ltd.
11.5 Blackboard Inc.
11.6 Classe365
11.7 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
11.8 D2L Corp.
11.9 Degreed Inc.
11.10 Docebo Inc.
11.11 Epignosis
11.12 GENTLAB S.R.L
11.13 Instructure Holdings Inc.
11.14 Moodle Pty Ltd.
11.15 Oracle Corp.
11.16 PowerSchool Holdings Inc.
11.17 SAP SE
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
