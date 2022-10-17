Academic Success for Tutors International's Mentee, Nampet

Tutors International is proud to announce a well-deserved academic award for one of their mentees on their Mentorship Programme, Nampet.

OXFORD, England, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Caller, CEO and Founder of elite private tutoring company, Tutors International, has recently been informed that, Nampet, one of the company's sponsored mentees, has received an award for academic endeavour.

Tutors International's mentee, Nampet and her mother at the award ceremony

Nampet, currently a pupil at Norwich High School, is a beneficiary of a 50% scholarship awarded by the Girls' Day School Trust. As a charity, the GDST aims to:

"…reach as many girls as possible and in particular to seek out those girls with the most promise to continue to ensure schools are diverse and inclusive communities, bringing together talented girls from all backgrounds to benefit from all a GDST education has to offer".

Mr Caller, whose company contributes half of the fees for Nampet's schooling, is thrilled for Nampet:

"Since I first met Nampet I have been impressed by her industriousness and work ethic," he remarks. "Initially, Nampet was refused a scholarship by the GDST and it was only through my insistence that they eventually recognised that she was a candidate who would make the most of the scholarship awarded to her. She has certainly proved herself worthy of the award in the time she has been at the school. It is also a sign of respect for Tutors International that she has won this award and testament to the fact that she throws herself wholeheartedly into her studies, grabbing every opportunity that comes her way. I have no doubt that this attitude will propel her towards even more success in the future".

Tutors International's Mentorship Programme

Tutors International officially launched the Mentorship Programme in 2020. The Tutors International Mentorship Programme supports individuals and causes which align with the company's educational ethos of providing the freedom to learn in a flexible, supportive, and tailored environment.

Drawing on the extensive educational experience of Tutors International's senior management team, the Mentorship Programme provides advice, financial support, and academic guidance to select students of all backgrounds who demonstrate aptitude, aspiration, and fortitude. Applicants to the Tutors International Mentorship Programme are considered on a case by case basis.

Commenting on the mentorship programme, Mr Caller said:

"As the leading provider of elite private tuition services worldwide, we believe in providing young people with opportunities to enhance their education naturally and intuitively. Our inclusive mentorship programme enables us to support students of all backgrounds who exhibit motivation and talent – irrespective of socioeconomic status or any other factor."

The inaugural mentee was 17-year-old Tobias Zijlstra. Tutors International's mentorship of Tobias gave him the opportunity to be enrolled in the School at Sea programme. Nampet Sae-Heng was the second student to benefit from Tutors International's mentorship.

Nampet's first year on the Mentorship Programme was hugely successful. She continued private ballet and gymnastics classes all through the pandemic thanks to distanced and online classes and as a result, has recently achieved a high merit Grade 6 Distinction at Intermediate level. She also experienced the first enrichment trip with her secondary school and more recently, to Normandy. Perhaps the most exciting opportunity afforded to her by Tutors International's mentorship was getting her portrait painted by Hazel Morgan. Hazel Morgan is an internationally renowned portrait artist, who has been royally approved.

As with all of Tutors International's endeavours, the Mentorship Programme offers above and beyond what is traditionally expected of it. More than a financial sponsorship for schooling, and more than just supporting formal education, the Tutors International's mentorship offers extraordinary life experiences too. It is this commitment to high-quality education that established Tutors International as the reputable residential private tutoring company it is today.

