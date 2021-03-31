U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Top CCCU Christian Colleges & Universities and Best Christian Liberal Arts Schools for 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colleges and universities that promote and defend a Christian worldview are more relevant than ever for students who want something greater from their higher education. Students seeking an educational experience rooted in long-standing traditions, spiritual guidance, and Christian values may find their calling through a faith-based education.

AcademicInfluence.com releases two comprehensive rankings spotlighting both the top schools in the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities® (CCCU) and the top Christian liberal arts schools:

Best CCCU Colleges and Universities

50 Best Christian Liberal Arts Colleges and Universities of 2021

The Council for Christian Colleges & Universities® member schools consist of more than 180 higher education institutions worldwide. Schools in the CCCU are committed to integrating biblical truth into all academic pursuits, forming the moral and spiritual lives of students, and graduating students who work to achieve "the common good as redemptive voices."

For more on the CCCU and how its member colleges are taking the lead on a number of major American policy issues, even breaking from some of the political views held by other Christian colleges, see:

Christian Colleges That Resist Political Pandering

AcademicInfluence.com welcomes guest contributor Mike Nietzel, who authored both CCCU articles. Nietzel is a senior contributor at Forbes, as well as president emeritus of Missouri State University. He is a graduate of a CCCU school, Wheaton College in Illinois, and holds a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign. Recent books by Nietzel include Degrees and Pedigrees: The Education of America's Top Executives (2017) and Coming to Grips with Higher Education (2018).

The selection baseline for the Christian liberal arts colleges and universities: full accreditation, a student body of at least 1,000 students, and self-identification as Christian. Among the top 10 colleges and universities ranked (displayed alphabetically):

  • Ave Maria University (Ave Maria, Florida)

  • College of the Holy Cross (Worcester, Massachusetts)

  • Drew University (Madison, New Jersey)

  • Earlham College (Richmond, Indiana)

  • Eckerd College (Saint Petersburg, Florida)

  • Hanover College (Hanover, Indiana)

  • Macalester College (Saint Paul, Minnesota)

  • Saint Anselm College (Manchester, New Hampshire)

  • Westminster College (New Wilmington, Pennsylvania)

  • Wheaton College (Wheaton, Illinois)

Membership in the CCCU is the selection baseline for the best CCCU schools. Among the top 10 CCCU colleges and universities ranked (displayed alphabetically):

  • Baylor University (Waco, Texas)

  • Biola University (La Mirada, California)

  • Calvin University (Grand Rapids, Michigan)

  • Houston Baptist University (Houston, Texas)

  • Moody Bible Institute (Chicago, Illinois)

  • Oral Roberts University (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

  • Pepperdine University (Malibu, California)

  • Regent University (Virginia Beach, Virginia)

  • Samford University (Birmingham, Alabama)

  • Wheaton College (Wheaton, Illinois)

For the final ranking order, additional ranked schools, state-specific selections, and further school details, follow the links above.

"This holiest time of year in the Christian calendar may find Christian students pondering what matters most in life. For those anticipating their final year in high school or rethinking the current college or university they attend, we want to help them succeed in their calling through a Christ-centered education," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "These are the best Christian schools in America, and we're pleased to help students learn more about them while providing tools and resources to help make their journey to college easier and smoother."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. Its InfluenceRanking Engine generates unbiased rankings that resist manipulation. This innovative machine-learning technology scours the web's leading data repositories to calculate the influence of a school's thought leadership. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for details on this superior ranking technology.

  • Bond Rout Reignites as U.S. Stimulus Bets Overshadow Quarter-End

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economic reopening trade is back in full force, sending 10-year Treasury yields up to 1.77% for the first time since January 2020.With the Biden administration rolling out plans to accelerate the vaccine campaign and rebuild U.S. infrastructure, investors are doubling down on bets on the U.S. economic recovery. Yields on bonds climbed to fresh highs on Tuesday and the dollar strengthened.The selloff surprised some market participants, who anticipated a period of grace in bond markets this week. Quarter-end re-balancing flows into bonds from stocks had been expected to boost demand in the short term. So anyone positioned for a wave of buying might feel some pain. Plus, the start of Japan’s new fiscal year on April 1 also had many expecting fresh demand from one of the biggest buyers of Treasuries in the past.“While there was an expectation that quarter-end rebalancing out of equities and into Treasuries would support Treasuries, we have yet to see that develop,” said Larry Milstein, senior managing director and head of government debt trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. “The market’s focus has instead been on inflation and massive fiscal stimulus, which is weighing on bonds.”Yields on five-year Treasuries rose above 0.9%, followed by a block sale in the notes, before touching their highest level in 13 months. Treasury 10-year note futures volumes were running 50% over 20-day average levels from 7 a.m. in London up to the start of the U.S. session.The selloff rippled through European markets with benchmark U.K. bonds climbing as much as seven basis points to 0.85% and their German and Italian peers experiencing similar moves. Risk appetite is surging as investors weigh a stronger-than-expected global recovery, and a pledge that 90% of U.S. adults will be eligible to get a Covid-19 shot by April 19. The U.S. reached a record three-day stretch of 10 million shots over the weekend, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.Asset managers say the boost to sentiment means the Treasury rout has further yet to run. Charles Diebel, who manages about 4.5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) at Mediolanum in Dublin, sees benchmark Treasury yields pushing toward 2% in the second quarter. “It will be volatile but the selling isn’t done yet,” he said.Those who were already positioned for a wave of Treasuries buying, ahead of Wednesday’s quarter-end, may be feeling the most pain amid position stop-outs. According to Bank of America Corp. strategists, $41 billion of U.S. private pension funds is expected to flow into Treasuries over the quarter, with the bulk of that coming by tomorrow. The bund selloff may prove limited in the near term given the negative net Euro government bond supply in April and the elevated bond buying by the European Central Bank, said Bank of America strategist Sphia Salim. HSBC Holdings Plc sees bund yields falling to -0.3% by the end of June, according to head of U.K. rates strategy Daniela Russell.Dollar OutperformsMeanwhile, currency traders are piling into the dollar, with the greenback outperforming almost all its Group-of-10 peers. Investors ditched havens with the yen among the biggest losers in the cohort, and there’s further bad news on the horizon for the Japanese currency -- sentiment on the dollar against the yen is at its least bearish in more than four years.“The weaker yen is more a dollar story,” said Andreas Koenig, head of global foreign exchange at Amundi Asset Management. “A wider yield gap is to be expected and the yen weakness could go further.”Bond market volatility has tended to cool off in April in the past. But the Treasury selloff will likely last the week, said John Roe, the London-based head of multi-asset funds at Legal & General Investment Management, who is tactically short on U.S. debt. There’s a realistic chance Friday’s payroll data will show one million jobs added in March, he said.“We think more investors are positioning for that,” he said. “If you want to see how quickly an economy can rebound, and surprise experts, just look at Australia. That same narrative could play out in the U.S.”Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose as much as 10 basis points, with losses amplified by concerns ahead of Wednesday’s A$2 billion ($1.5 billion) debt sale, the first of material size in a month.All this comes just days after the downfall of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management -- and one of the biggest margin calls in history -- showing the irrepressible optimism of reflation-driven markets.(Adds quote in fourth paragraph, updates levels throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Fintech Firm Falls 16% in Worst Hong Kong Debut Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese fintech firm Bairong Inc. slumped on its debut in Hong Kong, the second listing in the financial hub this week to disappoint following a global selloff in China’s technology sector.Shares of the artificial intelligence-powered technology platform closed 16% lower on Wednesday, making it the worst debut among IPOs exceeding $500 million in Hong Kong in three years. The company had priced its shares at HK$31.80 each in the IPO offering, the high end of its indicated range.The fall comes after video streaming service Bilibili Inc. slipped on its debut on Monday while Baidu Inc. - which debuted just last week - is trading around 15% below its listing price.Bairong’s $507 million listing comes as investor enthusiasm for tech shares is waning globally, sapped by concerns about their remarkable run-up during the pandemic and the sustainability of Covid-era surges in online activity and gadget demand. The Archegos selloff exacerbated losses in recent days.“The sentiment for IPOs has cooled down a lot after the recent correction,” said Kenny Wen, a strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Co. “Although Bairong is doing cloud-related business, lots of its revenue comes from peer-to-peer, a gray area that’s likely to face more government crackdown. Investors no doubt will be very cautious.”Chinese fintech companies are going through a particularly hard year after Beijing torpedoed Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering, signaling wider crackdowns for the sector. Regulators are inspecting businesses spanning from online lending to payments and insurance tech. That’s made investors more worried when it comes to backing companies in the industry.Linklogis Inc., another fintech company, is scheduled to list on April 9.Bairong’s cornerstone investors include Cederberg Capital Ltd., China Structural Reform Fund Corp. and Franchise Fund LP, which together bought about 64 million shares in the company, accounting for over 40% of this offering, according to its prospectus. The company’s revenue jumped 47% on year in 2019, but is down during the first nine months of 2020 relative to the same period.(Updates with closing prices, tweaks paragraph 2 with size and scope)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ackman Says SPAC Will Miss First-Quarter Target for Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman’s blank-check company will miss self-imposed goal to find a target, but the activist investor is already eyeing a second SPAC once a deal is done.The billionaire, who had said he hoped to find a target by the end of the first quarter for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd., acknowledged time was running out.“While we previously believed that we would be able to announce a potential transaction by the end of this quarter, we will not be in a position to do so,” Ackman said in a letter to investors Monday. “We do not intend to make any announcements about PSTH’s transaction progress until we enter into a definitive agreement.”In July, Pershing Square Tontine raised $4 billion in an initial public offering, plus a $1 billion commitment from Pershing Square Capital Management, and is now seeking a private company to take public. Ackman had held talks with Airbnb Inc., Stripe Inc. and others.Ackman said he believed that Pershing Square Tontine will be an important contributor to his hedge fund’s performance, and that he is already planning a second SPAC -- or special purpose acquisition company -- once a transaction for the first one is found.Investors in the first SPAC, including his Pershing Square, should have the right to invest in the second one “without paying a premium to its c ash-in-trust value,” he wrote.“We have always believed in giving existing investors the right to participate in new Pershing Square opportunities, and we intend to continue this tradition with PSTH,” he said, using Pershing Square Tontine’s stock symbol.Shares in Pershing Square Tontine fell 2.5% to $23.82 in New York on Monday.Ackman has until July 21, 2022, to sign a letter of intent, and six months after that to close the deal if one is signed by then, according to a regulatory filing.Pershing Square also said Monday it was nominating three new directors for election at this year’s annual general meeting. The nominees are: Tope Lawani, Rupert Morley and Tracy Palandjian.Pershing Square is coming off a record year despite the volatility created by the outbreak of the coronavirus. Ackman’s hedge fund returned 70.2%. on its investments in 2020, aided by a credit hedge put in place prior to the market collapse that returned roughly $2.6 billion. Pershing Square has returned 5.9% this year through March 23, according to its website.(Updates with deadline in ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taiwanese Battery Maker ProLogium Is Said to Weigh SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- ProLogium Technology Co., the Taiwanese solid-state battery maker, is considering going public later this year, people with knowledge of the matter said.The company is holding talks with potential advisers about options including listing in the U.S. through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. While discussions are at an early stage, any deal could give ProLogium a multibillion-dollar valuation, the people said.ProLogium’s lithium ceramic batteries are thinner and lighter than conventional battery packs and are seen as safer for use in electric vehicles because they have a lower risk of exploding upon impact, according to its website. The company formed a joint venture in March with Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup JSC to produce solid-state batteries in the Southeast Asian manufacturing hub. ProLogium launched a Singapore subsidiary, ProLogium Innovation, last year.State-owned automaker China FAW Group Co. and an arm of Bank of China Ltd. invested in ProLogium last year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. ProLogium hasn’t made any final decisions, and the company could decide to stay private for longer, the people said. A representative for ProLogium didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.Several other battery startups have gone public as they prepare for soaring demand from the electrification of the car industry. QuantumScape Corp., the technology developer that’s partnering with Volkswagen AG on advanced batteries, listed in New York last year by merging with a blank-check company and is now valued at $15.6 billion.Norwegian battery manufacturer Freyr AS agreed in January to merge with blank-check firm Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. In February, Houston-based Microvast Inc. announced plans to go public through a deal with Tuscan Holdings Corp.(Updated with additional context in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'No toilet paper, again?' Brace yourself for a new wave of shortages

    Find out why — and whether last year's hoarding and panic buying will make a return, too.

  • ‘This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history,’ says stock-market pro of Archegos margin call

    Wall Street on Tuesday may be seeing muted action but investors were still buzzing about the highly leveraged wrongway bet reportedly employed by Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, which may have saddled many banks with multibillion-dollar losses.

  • Deliveroo shares drop 30% on stock market debut

    Deliveroo shares open well below expected price after big investors' attitude to company soured.

  • How Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Could Trigger a Stock Market Correction

    A longtime bond bull tells Barron's that Democrats' huge spending programs could push 10-year Treasury yields to 2%.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden is canceling another $1.3B in student loan debt. Who qualifies?

    The administration is providing new relief to more than 230,000 borrowers.

  • Cathie Wood, Ark Funds Add Warning On SPACs, Will Consider Buying Pre Deal Announcement

    Cathie Wood and Ark Funds have been no strangers to the SPAC world. The family of ETFs have added positions in several SPACs on deal announcement and post merger. What Happened: In an updated filing issued last week, Ark Funds is providing a warning on SPACs and also a possible new investment strategy. “Investments in SPACs and similar entities are subject to a variety of risks beyond those associated with other equity securities,” the filing says. The updated filing does say that Ark Funds may buy into SPACs that haven’t decided what business they will own. The filing also says Ark Funds can own warrants. “It is possible that an investment in a SPAC may lose value.” Related Link: 10 SPACs Owned By Cathie Wood, Ark Funds Why It’s Important: Adding wording on owning warrants and owning SPACs that haven’t decided on a business target could mean that the Ark Funds ETFs could consider adding positions in newly issued SPAC units with strong management teams. “The value of their securities is particularly dependent on the ability of the SPAC’s management to identify a merger target and complete an acquisition,” the filing said. Given the decline in SPACs and many searching for targets trading below $10, Ark Funds could be seeking some value in potential from SPACs. The warning from Ark Funds on SPACs comes as the SEC is inquiring more on the process and the risks associated with the popular way to bring private companies public. (Photo: Ark Investment YouTube) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEVTOL Company Lilium Announces SPAC Merger: What Investors Should KnowLucid Motors Plans ,000 Electric Vehicle: What Investors Should Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • The stock market could double by 2030 because COVID has ‘utterly changed’ the policy environment: analyst

    A prominent stock-market analyst throws in the towel as the S&P 500 index nears his end-of-decade target with “eight-and-a-half years to go,” writing that he now agrees with colleagues that the U.S. benchmark could hit 8,000 by 2030.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    Arguably the most controversial on the Street, penny stocks are a hot-button issue. Usually, there isn’t a lot of middle-ground with respect to these tickers priced for less than $5 apiece. Dividing market watchers into two distinct groups, both sides present valid arguments laying out the pros and cons. Sure, there is reason enough to be skeptical. Often, a cheap stock is cheap for a reason, with the low share price potentially reflecting an underlying problem with the business, whether it be poor fundamentals or unbeatable headwinds. That said, a bargain price tag isn’t always indicative of a lost cause. For some, better days are on the horizon, and for very little money, investors can control a lot more shares. Therefore, even minor upward movements could result in massive percentage gains, and thus, significant returns. As the nature of these investments makes it difficult to gauge the strength of their long-term growth prospects, one effective stock selecting strategy is to follow the analysts’ advice. Using TipRanks’ database, we locked in on two penny stocks that have garnered glowing reviews from the Street, enough to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Not to mention each offers massive upside potential. Savara, Inc. (SVRA) We’ll start with Savara, a biotech company focused on orphan lung diseases. Savara’s main focus is on autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP), a rare condition in which protein material builds up in the lungs and prevents effective breathing. Current treatment involves a patient admission to intensive care, full anesthesia, and a literal ‘washing out’ of the lungs – an invasive and difficult procedure. Savara is researching medical alternatives. The company’s lead drug candidate, molgradex, is an inhalant medication designed as a granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor; in short, it is targeted on the autoimmune flaw that prevents the body’s natural self-cleansing of the lungs. Molgradex has an Orphan Drug designation from the FDA, and has completed its Phase 3 IMPALA clinical study, with some mixed results. It missed the primary endpoint, but met a key secondary endpoint, and the company in December stated that it planned to meet with regulatory authorities to discuss further studies. Those discussions led to an open-label follow-up period, a study that focused on long-term safety in the use of molgradex for patients with aPAP. The study followed 128 patients over periods between 48 and 72 weeks, and showed improvements on two independent measures of gas exchange in the lungs. Considering these positive results, the company is starting molgradex on the IMPALA 2 study, an additional Phase 3 clinical trial, to begin in 2Q21. Currently going for $1.71 apiece, some members of the Street believe Savara's share price reflects an attractive entry point. Among the bulls is Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi who believes SVRA is an "ideal value pick." “We believe that Molgradex has the potential to be a game-changing therapeutic for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP)... With a compelling MOA at its back, we have strong conviction in the clinical POS for Molgradex in a Phase 3 study (IMPALA 2), which we believe can improve upon its existing dataset in the 24-week double-blind Phase 2b/3 IMPALA 1 study in 138 aPAP patients that showed favorable safety... Therefore, we have a strong conviction that SVRA shares have the potential to make a comeback in valuation with Molgradex in IMPALA 2,which is expected to commence in 2Q21," Rahimi opined. "Importantly," the analyst added, "Molgradex has already received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. (with eligibility for seven years exclusivity) and EU (potential for 10 years exclusivity) as well as FDA Fast Track Designation and FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation, building up validation for Molgradex in aPAP." To this end, Rahimi rates SVRA an Overweight (i.e. Buy), while setting a $7 price target. This target suggests shares could soar 309% in the next year. (To watch Rahimi’s track record, click here) Overall, SVRA has 3 recent analyst reviews, and all are Buys, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The average price target stands tall at $4.67, which suggests the stock has room for 173% upside in the next 12 months. (See SVRA stock analysis on TipRanks) Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Next up, Aquestive Therapeutics, is a diversified biotech firm with a range of products in all stages of the development pipeline, from pre-clinical to fully approved and on the market. Aquestive uses a unique film-based delivery mechanism for its medications. It has adapted the film delivery system for dosing through several locations in the mouth, including inside the cheek, under the tongue, and on the tongue. This company’s major news item in the past few months was the FDA rejection of the New Drug Application (NDA) for Libervant buccal film. This medication is a formulation of diazepam, a well-known tranquilizer frequently used to treat seizures. Libervant, dosed through a buccal (inside the cheek) film, was designed to treat seizure clusters. In response to the NDA, the FDA sent Aquestive a Complete Response Letter (CRL) outlining issues with the drug. The CRL specifically cited lower drug exposure levels in patients in certain weight groups. However, there were no other safety or clinical issues cited. After meeting with the FDA, Aquestive revised the weight-based dosing regimen, and is preparing a new NDA for Libervant. The company does not believe that further clinical studies are necessary, and expects to complete the NDA submission in 2Q21. Once the application is sent, the company anticipates a six month process of review. Analyst Jason Butler, in his coverage of this stock for JMP Securities, points out that the key driver here is the resubmission of the Libervant NDA. “[The] company recently gained clarity from the FDA on the acceptability of the company’s revised proposed weight-based dosing regimen, in combination with new modeling and simulations, in a Type A meeting in October 2020 and the company’s subsequent submission of the planned dosing regimen and modeling in December. In the past few weeks, the agency has asked for formatting changes for the safety section of the resubmission and for the company to show the predictive nature of the PK model vs. the observed data from the cross-over study. We view these activities as readily accomplishable..." Butler noted. Butler summed up, "We remain confident in the regulatory path for Libervant and anticipate approval this year, maintaining our 85% probability of approval." Looking forward to a successful resubmission, Butler rates Aquestive’s shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $17 price target implies an upside of 315% in the next 12 months. (To watch Butler’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With 100% Street support, or 5 Buy ratings to be exact, the message is clear: AQST is a Strong Buy. The $15 average price target brings the upside potential to ~266%. (See AQST stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Student debt relief extended to 1.14 million borrowers with defaulted FFELP loans

    The Education Department (ED) is halting interest and debt collection on about 1.14 million defaulted loans in the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower Despite Flat Treasury Yields, U.S. Dollar

    The big issue for gold traders down the road is, how is the U.S. going to pay for the stimulus, the infrastructure deal and the healthcare plan?

  • Wall Street bet on financing self-employed home buyers. Will there be regrets?

    Homes financed by Wall Street that rely on alternative forms of documentation to gauge if a borrower can afford a mortgage are seeing much higher impairment levels a year into the pandemic than the rest of the market.

  • Remote-work expert on companies wanting a return to normalcy: ‘The way it was can never be again’

    There's no one-size-fits-all solution, says Tsedal Neeley, author of "Remote Work Revolution."

  • Inherited $500K? Or $1 million? Here’s how to make that money act like a monthly pension

    With the right asset allocation and withdrawal strategy, investors may not worry so much about the large sum of money in their accounts.