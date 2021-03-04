AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Top Community Colleges in the U.S. for 2021
FORT WORTH, Texas, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone knows the cost of a four-year college education is rising faster than other expenses. What isn't common knowledge yet: a two-year community college associate degree has never been a better route to a four-year college bachelor's degree than it is today.
But which community colleges stand out from the pack?
AcademicInfluence.com ranks the leading two-year community college programs in the United States here:
50 Best Community Colleges of 2021
Criteria for the schools in this ranking include a minimum of 1,000 enrolled students, full accreditation, and exclusively two-year (or associate) degree programs.
The following schools rank among the top 50:
Anne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community College
BGSU Firelands
Bossier Parish Community College
Bronx Community College
Brookdale Community College
Bunker Hill Community College
Butler Community College
Cañada College
Capital Community College
Central Wyoming College
Chabot College
City College of San Francisco
College of Marin
Columbia College (California)
Community College of Beaver County
County College of Morris
De Anza College
Eastern Arizona College
Eastern Maine Community College
Fullerton College
Holyoke Community College
Kennedy–King College
LaGuardia Community College
Lamar Institute of Technology
Lamar State College–Port Arthur
Lassen College
Lewis and Clark Community College
Los Angeles City College
Los Angeles Valley College
Massachusetts Bay Community College
Merritt College
Mesa Community College
Mitchell Community College
Montgomery College
Nassau Community College
North Dakota State College of Science
Northern Essex Community College
Northwest Mississippi Community College
Pulaski Technical College
Richland Community College
Roxbury Community College
Sacramento City College
Santa Fe Community College
Scottsdale Community College
Springfield Technical Community College
Trinity Valley Community College
West Kentucky Community and Technical College
West Valley College
Western Piedmont Community College
Visit the link above to view the final ranking order, find top schools by state, and see additional schools outside the top 50.
"In rankings on other sites, students typically see only the largest community colleges. We believe we take a smarter and more comprehensive approach," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.
"We look at how influential the school's faculty is and then factor in the student body size. We call this metric 'Concentrated Influence.' Those community colleges with a strong faculty but comparatively fewer students, schools that might otherwise get lost in the shadows of their larger competitors, now have an opportunity to shine," says Macosko. "Because students often choose to attend a school nearby, this kind of illumination provides a truer view of how influential their neighborhood community college may actually be, regardless of its size."
Students who graduate from a community college often get a head start in the job market, earning a salary that can help defray the costs of transitioning to a more expensive four-year school. And for some, an associate degree may be all they need.
"Two-year or four-year, associate, bachelor's, master's, or even doctorate, AcademicInfluence.com can help you chart a degree path that suits you," says Macosko. "We offer multiple resources to students, from our College Strategist and Desirability Score to our Custom College Rankings and helpful college-related articles. Visit our site and get the help you need, whatever your next educational step might be."
AcademicInfluence.com generates rankings through its unique InfluenceRanking Engine, which scans the web and maps the impact of a school's thought leadership across a variety of disciplines. For details on this high-tech ranking system, see the AcademicInfluence.com About page.
AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).
