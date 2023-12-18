Academies Australasia Group Limited's (ASX:AKG) Shareholders Might Be Looking For Exit

There wouldn't be many who think Academies Australasia Group Limited's (ASX:AKG) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Consumer Services industry in Australia is very similar. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Academies Australasia Group's Recent Performance Look Like?

Academies Australasia Group has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue at a solid pace. It might be that many expect the respectable revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S from rising. Those who are bullish on Academies Australasia Group will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Academies Australasia Group?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Academies Australasia Group's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 29% gain to the company's top line. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year revenue frustratingly shrank by 22% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 12% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this in mind, we find it worrying that Academies Australasia Group's P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What Does Academies Australasia Group's P/S Mean For Investors?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

The fact that Academies Australasia Group currently trades at a P/S on par with the rest of the industry is surprising to us since its recent revenues have been in decline over the medium-term, all while the industry is set to grow. Even though it matches the industry, we're uncomfortable with the current P/S ratio, as this dismal revenue performance is unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless the the circumstances surrounding the recent medium-term improve, it wouldn't be wrong to expect a a difficult period ahead for the company's shareholders.

Having said that, be aware Academies Australasia Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored.

