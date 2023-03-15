U.S. markets closed

Academy Awards® Nominee Kerry Condon Graced the Red Carpet of the 95th Academy Awards® Wearing NIWAKA Fine Jewelry

·1 min read

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry Condon, Academy Awards® nominee for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, graced the red carpet of the 95th Academy Awards® wearing NIWAKA Fine Jewelry. Condon accented her look with our HANAYUKI earrings and ring paired with the HANAGURUMA bracelet, all in 18k white gold and diamonds.

Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images

NIWAKA, one of the leading jewelers from Japan, originated in the city of Kyoto, the heart of time-honored traditional culture and art. NIWAKA creates fine jewelry with a unique worldview deeply rooted in Japanese aesthetics and inspired by Kyoto's 1,200-year history and has become a mainstay on the Hollywood red carpet.

About NIWAKA

Founded in Kyoto, Japan, NIWAKA is renowned for the fine craftsmanship and delicate designs of its fine jewelry, inspired by the best of Japanese art and tradition. Made by the hands of master jewelers using only top-grade gems and precious materials, each piece becomes a unique creation with unparalleled brilliance, beautiful from every angle. Worn at the Academy Awards® and other major red carpets, NIWAKA jewelry is highly recognized worldwide. Currently the brand has its flagship store in Kyoto, 16 directly operated stores in locations such as Ginza, Shinjuku and Minami Aoyama, and 50 other retail sales outlets in Japan.

NIWAKA: https://www.niwaka-en.com/

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academy-awards-nominee-kerry-condon-graced-the-red-carpet-of-the-95th-academy-awards-wearing-niwaka-fine-jewelry-301772382.html

SOURCE NIWAKA

