ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS NAMES 2022-2023 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

·4 min read

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National leaders in nutrition, health and business will serve as the 2022-2023 Board of Directors of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Representing more than 112,000 credentialed practitioners, the Academy is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals.

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Academy of Nutrition and Dietet)
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Academy of Nutrition and Dietet)

National experts in nutrition, health and business will guide the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics starting June 1.

The Board is responsible for strategic planning, policy development and fiscal management for the Academy. Members of the Academy's Board of Directors will serve from June 1 until May 31, 2023. They are:

Don W. Bradley, MD, MHS-CL, Durham, N.C., Public Member
Bradley is a consulting professor at Duke University School of Medicine.

Deanne Brandstetter, MBA, RDN, CDN, FAND, Riverside, Conn., Treasurer
Brandstetter is vice president of nutrition and wellness at Compass Group North America, a global foodservice company.

Livleen Gill, MBA, RDN, LDN, Bethesda, Md., Past Treasurer
Gill is CEO of Bethesda NEWtrition & Wellness Solutions, a multidisciplinary primary care and wellness practice.

Leslene E. Gordon, PhD, RDN, LDN, Lutz, Fla., Director-at-Large
Gordon is the Hillsborough County community health director for the Florida Department of Health.

Joanne Graham, PhD, RD, Sacramento, Calif., House of Delegates Director
Graham is a research scientist at the California Public Employees' Retirement System's Health Innovation and Pilot Performance unit within the Health Plan Research and Administration Division.

Sherri L. Jones, MS, MBA, RDN, LDN, SSGB, CPHQ, FAND, Wexford, Pa., House of Delegates Director
Jones is a senior improvement specialist at UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, in Pittsburgh.

Ainsley Malone, MS, RDN, LD, CNSC, FAND, New Albany, Ohio, Speaker-elect, House of Delegates
Malone is a nutrition support dietitian at Mt. Carmel Health System and a clinical practice specialist with the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition.

Egondu Onuoha, MS, RDN, CDN, IBCLC, CDE/ CDCES, GPC, FAND, Brooklyn, N.Y., Director-at-Large
Onuoha is vice president for real estate and special programs at the Brooklyn Hospital Center.

Tammy Randall, MS, RDN, LD, FAND, Shaker Heights, Ohio, Speaker, House of Delegates
Randall is an instructor and director of the master's in science in public health nutrition dietetic internship at Case Western Reserve University.

Susan Roberts, DCN, RDN, LD, CNSC, FAND, Arlington, Texas, Director-at-Large
Roberts is area director of clinical nutrition for Aramark Healthcare and director of the dietetic internship at Baylor University Medical Center.

Lona Sandon, PhD, MEd, RDN, LD, Dallas, Texas, House of Delegates Director
Sandon is program director, associate professor and distinguished teaching professor in the department of clinical nutrition at the UT Southwestern School of Health Professions.

Kevin L. Sauer, PhD, RDN, LD, FAND, Manhattan, Kan., Past President
Sauer is a professor in the department of food, nutrition, dietetics and health at Kansas State University and co-director of the national Center for Food Safety Research in Child Nutrition Programs.

Ellen R. Shanley, MBA, RD, CDN, FAND, Glastonbury, Conn., President
Shanley is the dietetics director in the department of allied health sciences at the University of Connecticut's College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources.

Hope S. Warshaw, MMSc, RD, CDCES, BC-ADM, FADCES, Asheville, N.C., Foundation Director
Warshaw a consultant, book author, freelance writer and media spokesperson and the owner of Hope Warshaw Associates, LLC.

James Weill, JD, Washington, D.C., Public Member
Weill retired in 2019 following 21 years as president of the Food Research & Action Center.

Lauri Wright, PhD, RDN, LD, FAND, Jacksonville, Fla., President-elect
Wright is the chair of the department of nutrition and dietetics, director of the Center for Nutrition and Food Security and co-director of the doctorate in clinical nutrition at the University of North Florida.

Krista Yoder Latortue, MPH, RD, LDN, PMP, PBA, FAND, Miami Beach, Fla., Treasurer-Elect
Yoder Latortue is an executive, business analyst and social entrepreneur and a public speaker specializing in cultural humility, health equity and food security.

Patricia M. Babjak, MLIS, Chicago, Ill., Chief Executive Officer
Babjak oversees the Academy's Headquarters Team, including 170 employees and a $70 million annual budget; and is CEO of the Academy's Foundation, the only charitable organization devoted exclusively to nutrition and dietetics.

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academy-of-nutrition-and-dietetics-names-2022-2023-board-of-directors-301559358.html

SOURCE Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

